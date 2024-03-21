NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 21

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NOP at DAL: Pelicans on three-game win streak; Magic on four-game win streak

SAC at WAS: Kings on two-game win streak; Wizards on five-game slide

CHI at HOU: Bulls on two-game win streak; Rockets on six-game win streak

BKN at MIL: Nets on four-game slide; Bucks 27-7 at home

UTA at DAL: Jazz on three-game slide; Mavericks on two-game win streak

NYK at DEN: Knicks on four-game win streak; Nuggets 8-2 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

NOP - Dyson Daniels (knee): OUT

Jose Alvarado picks up additional minutes.

SAC - Kevin Huerter (shoulder): OUT

Keon Ellis and Chris Duarte should see a boost.

WAS - Tyus Jones (back), Marvin Bagley (back), Bilal Coulibaly (wrist): OUT

Justin Champagnie and Corey Kispert could see more action. Patrick Baldwin and Johnny Davis could also get a boost.

CHI - Alex Caruso (toe), Coby White (hip): Questionable

Ayo Dosunmu, Torrey Craig and Andre Drummond would continue to see extra responsibilities.

HOU - Alperen Sengun (ankle), Cam Whitmore (knee): OUT

Amen Thompson, Jeff Green and Jock Landale must continue to step up.

BKN - Nic Claxton (illness): Questionable; Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle): OUT

Cameron Johnson and Lonnie Walker are in line for more opportunities.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring): Questionable; Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder and Pat Connaughton could see more responsibilities.

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (groin), John Collins (face): OUT

Brice Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks would continue see extra playing time. Collin Sexton would also get more shots.

DAL - Josh Green (ankle): OUT

NYK - OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up added responsibilities.

DEN - Zeke Nnaji (back): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,300) at Wizards

Despite facing the second game of a back-to-back, Fox has a chance to shine against the Wizards, who give up the league's sixth-most points and most assists per game to opposing point guards. Fox has averaged 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.0 steals across the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He also finished with 53.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Wizards.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,400) vs. Jazz

Irving is on a roll, averaging 25.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 64.5. He has an excellent opportunity to thrive against the Jazz, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing shooting guards and the league's most three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,100) vs. Kings

Kuzma missed the last two games but is expected to be back in action. He averaged 24.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 0.9 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including eight with more than 40 DK points and a high of 56.5. He has a good chance to succeed against the Kings, who give up the league's eighth-most points and sixth-highest field-goal percentage per game to opposing power forwards.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,500) at Rockets

Vucevic continues to provide a steady presence up front, averaging 20.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 55.3 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Rockets' shorthanded frontcourt and he finished with 44.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Rockets.

Expected Chalk

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($11,400) at Wizards

Sabonis remains on an incredible streak, now up to 51 consecutive double-doubles, but he added something extra in the last game, finishing with a triple-double and 55.3 DK points. The Kings' big man has averaged 20.9 points, 16.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games and has a great chance to keep rolling against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($7,400) at Mavericks

Despite returning to a bench role, Sexton continues to fill it up for the Jazz, averaging 23.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals over the last three games, including a high of 44.8 DK points in the last outing. He should keep up the strong play against the Mavericks, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($5,600) vs. Knicks

Gordon has averaged 13.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games, including five with more than 30 DK points and a high of 38.8. He should find room to stand out against the Knicks, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Walker Kessler, Jazz ($5,500) at Mavericks

Kessler has averaged 5.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 20 DK points and a high of 28. He has a good opportunity to thrive against the Mavericks, who give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($5,700) vs. Jazz

Gafford is expected to pick up his eighth consecutive start after averaging 14.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds over the last seven games. He faces a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Talen Horton-Tucker, Jazz ($3,700) at Mavericks

Horton-Tucker has averaged 5.6 points, 1.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five appearances, with a high of 17.3 DK points. He should find opportunities to benefit from a size advantage against the Mavs, and he will be up for additional opportunities since the Jazz remain without Clarkson.

Harrison Barnes, Kings ($4,800) at Wizards

Barnes is in a groove, averaging 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the last five games, including three with more than 30 DK points. He has an excellent chance to keep up the production against the Wizards' lackluster defense.

