NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 21

Slate Overview
NOP at DAL: Pelicans on three-game win streak; Magic on four-game win streak
SAC at WAS: Kings on two-game win streak; Wizards on five-game slide
CHI at HOU: Bulls on two-game win streak; Rockets on six-game win streak
BKN at MIL: Nets on four-game slide; Bucks 27-7 at home
UTA at DAL: Jazz on three-game slide; Mavericks on two-game win streak
NYK at DEN: Knicks on four-game win streak; Nuggets 8-2 in last 10 games
Injuries to Monitor
NOP - Dyson Daniels (knee): OUT
Jose Alvarado picks up additional minutes.
SAC - Kevin Huerter (shoulder): OUT
Keon Ellis and Chris Duarte should see a boost.
WAS - Tyus Jones (back), Marvin Bagley (back), Bilal Coulibaly (wrist): OUT
Justin Champagnie and Corey Kispert could see more action. Patrick Baldwin and Johnny Davis could also get a boost.
CHI - Alex Caruso (toe), Coby White (hip): Questionable
Ayo Dosunmu, Torrey Craig and Andre Drummond would continue to see extra responsibilities.
HOU - Alperen Sengun (ankle), Cam Whitmore (knee): OUT
Amen Thompson, Jeff Green and Jock Landale must continue to step up.
BKN - Nic Claxton (illness): Questionable; Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle): OUT
Cameron Johnson and Lonnie Walker are in line for more opportunities.
MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring): Questionable; Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT
Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder and Pat Connaughton could see more responsibilities.
UTA - Jordan Clarkson (groin), John Collins (face): OUT
Brice Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks would continue see extra playing time. Collin Sexton would also get more shots.
DAL - Josh Green (ankle): OUT
NYK - OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT
Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up added responsibilities.
DEN - Zeke Nnaji (back): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,300) at Wizards
Despite facing the second game of a back-to-back, Fox has a chance to shine against the Wizards, who give up the league's sixth-most points and most assists per game to opposing point guards. Fox has averaged 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.0 steals across the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He also finished with 53.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Wizards.
Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,400) vs. Jazz
Irving is on a roll, averaging 25.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 64.5. He has an excellent opportunity to thrive against the Jazz, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing shooting guards and the league's most three-pointers per game.
Forwards/Centers
Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,100) vs. Kings
Kuzma missed the last two games but is expected to be back in action. He averaged 24.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 0.9 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including eight with more than 40 DK points and a high of 56.5. He has a good chance to succeed against the Kings, who give up the league's eighth-most points and sixth-highest field-goal percentage per game to opposing power forwards.
Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,500) at Rockets
Vucevic continues to provide a steady presence up front, averaging 20.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 55.3 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Rockets' shorthanded frontcourt and he finished with 44.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Rockets.
Expected Chalk
Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($11,400) at Wizards
Sabonis remains on an incredible streak, now up to 51 consecutive double-doubles, but he added something extra in the last game, finishing with a triple-double and 55.3 DK points. The Kings' big man has averaged 20.9 points, 16.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games and has a great chance to keep rolling against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers.
Mid-Range Money
Collin Sexton, Jazz ($7,400) at Mavericks
Despite returning to a bench role, Sexton continues to fill it up for the Jazz, averaging 23.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals over the last three games, including a high of 44.8 DK points in the last outing. He should keep up the strong play against the Mavericks, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($5,600) vs. Knicks
Gordon has averaged 13.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games, including five with more than 30 DK points and a high of 38.8. He should find room to stand out against the Knicks, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Walker Kessler, Jazz ($5,500) at Mavericks
Kessler has averaged 5.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 20 DK points and a high of 28. He has a good opportunity to thrive against the Mavericks, who give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game.
Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($5,700) vs. Jazz
Gafford is expected to pick up his eighth consecutive start after averaging 14.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds over the last seven games. He faces a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.
Value Picks
Talen Horton-Tucker, Jazz ($3,700) at Mavericks
Horton-Tucker has averaged 5.6 points, 1.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five appearances, with a high of 17.3 DK points. He should find opportunities to benefit from a size advantage against the Mavs, and he will be up for additional opportunities since the Jazz remain without Clarkson.
Harrison Barnes, Kings ($4,800) at Wizards
Barnes is in a groove, averaging 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the last five games, including three with more than 30 DK points. He has an excellent chance to keep up the production against the Wizards' lackluster defense.