NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

POR at CLE: Cavs on two-game win streak.

IND at MIA: Heat on three-game slide.

CHA at BKN: Hornets on two-game slide; Nets on three-game win streak.

DET at NYK: Pistons on 15-game slide.

MIL at CHI: Bucks on three-game win streak; Bulls on five-game slide.

UTA at MIN: Jazz 1-8 on the road; Timberwolves 8-1 at home.

ATL at SAS: Hawks on two-game slide; Spurs have dropped 12 in a row.

LAL at OKC: Thunder on two-game slide.

LAC at GSW: Warriors 2-8 in last 10 games.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

POR - Anfernee Simons (thumb): OUT

Malcolm Brogdon is up for another start.

IND - T.J. McConnell (hamstring): Questionable; Jalen Smith (heel): OUT

Andrew Nembhard and Obi Toppin are up for added playing time.

MIA - Jimmy Butler (ankle): Questionable; Tyler Herro (ankle): OUT

Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin should pick up more responsibility.

CHA - Brandon Miller (ankle): Questionable LaMelo Ball (ankle), Nick Richards (concussion: OUT

Bryce McGowens and JT Thor get a boost. Terry Rozier will start in place of Ball.

BKN - Royce O'Neale (hip): Questionable; Ben Simmons (back), Dennis Smith (back): OUT

Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas and Dorian Finney-Smith are in line for more playing time.

DET - Bojan Bogdanovic (calf): Questionable; Joe Harris (shoulder): OUT

Alec Burks and Isaiah Livers continue to step up.

MIL - Pat Connaughton (ankle): OUT

MarJon Beauchamp picks up more opportunity.

CHI - Alex Caruso (toe), DeMar DeRozan (ankle), Zach LaVine (foot): Questionable

Jevon Carter, Ayo Dosunmu and Torrey Craig could be up for bigger roles.

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (thigh), Kelly Olynyk (shoulder): Questionable; Lauri Markkanen (hamstring): OUT

Simone Fontecchio, Ochai Agbaji and Talen Horton-Tucker are up for more opportunity.

MIN - Anthony Edwards (hip): Doubtful; Jaden McDaniels (ankle): OUT

Kyle Anderson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have to step up.

ATL - Jalen Johnson (wrist): OUT

Saddiq Bey and Onyeka Okongwu should see more action.

SAS - Jeremy Sochan (knee): Probable; Victor Wembanyama (hip): Questionable

Cedi Osman, Tre Jones and Charles Bassey could see more responsibility.

LAL - Jaxson Hayes (elbow): Questionable; Rui Hachimura (nose), Gabe Vincent (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt (heel): OUT

Taurean Prince and Christian Wood are in line for more playing time.

LAC - Norman Powell (leg): Doubtful

Bones Hyland has to step up.

GSW - Chris Paul (leg), Gary Payton (calf): OUT

Moses Moody is likely to see a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,400) vs. Pistons

Brunson is averaging 25.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five outings, including a high of 63.5 DK points. He faces another great opportunity to shine against the Pistons, who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,300) vs. Trail Blazers

Mitchell exploded for 69.3 DK points in the last game, as he finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block, in a win over the Hawks. He faces a great opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Trail Blazers, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and who allow opposing shooting guards to shoot an average of 45.3 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, Clippers ($8,900) at Warriors

George finished with 34.8 DK points, on 19 points, three rebounds and seven assists in the previous game, but he has gone over 40 DK points in seven of his last 10 outings, including a high of 55.8. George has a good chance to pad his stats against the Warriors, who are giving up the league's third-most free throws per game.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,900) vs. Pistons

Randle delivered an impressive 62 DK points, with 25 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and two steals in his last outing, and he is averaging 19.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 0.8 steals on the season. Randle is up for a strong opportunity to thrive against the Pistons, who give up the league's eighth-most points to opposing power forwards, while also allowing them to shoot a league-high 51.9 percent from the field.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($8,800) vs. Jazz

Towns is coming off a relatively unimpressive performance, with just 29 DK points in the last game, but he will likely have to step up and lead the offense against the Jazz, amidst the expected absence of Anthony Edwards. Towns is averaging 21.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season. He also faces a favorable matchup against the shorthanded Jazz frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,200) at Bulls

Antetokounmpo continues to devastate the competition, averaging 33.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last six outings, including three with more than 69 DK points. He faces another great opportunity to stand out against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's second-most rebounds per game. Antetokounmpo also totaled 52.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Bulls on November 13.

Value Picks

Tre Jones, Spurs ($4,900) vs. Hawks

Jones reached the 20 DK-point mark in three of the last four games and is averaging 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals over that span. He could be up for extra playing time if the Spurs end up shorthanded. He should also find opportunity to get his shot going from deep, as the Hawks give up the league's sixth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing point guards.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,900) vs. Pacers

Martin is averaging 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals through seven games since returning from a two-week absence, and he must continue to step up for the shorthanded Heat. He should find a chance to proper against the Pacers, who are giving up 124.8 points per game, which is second most in the league.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($4,500) vs. Jazz

Anderson has plenty of room to step up with the absence of Jaden McDaniels and likely Anthony Edwards. Anderson reached at least 20 DK points in three of the last six games, including a high of 28.3. He also finished with 30.8 DK points in a previous meeting with the Jazz this season.

Georges Niang, Cavaliers ($3,900) vs. Trail Blazers

Niang topped 20 DK points in four of the last five outings, while averaging 11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists over that span. He is likely find opportunity to pad his stats against the Trail Blazers, who are giving up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,500) vs. Jazz

Reid continues to provide a solid boost off the bench, averaging 12.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.