NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 27 - Main Slate

Slate Overview - Main Slate

DAL at CLE: Mavs 7-3 in last 10 games; Cavs 7-3 in last 10 games

BKN at ORL: Nets 3-7 in last 10 games; Magic 7-3 in last 10 games

GSW at WAS: Warriors 8-2 in last 10 games; Wizards on 11-game slide

UTA at ATL: Jazz 9-20 on road; Hawks 5-5 in last 10 games

PHI at BOS: 76ers 3-7 in last 10 games; Celtics on eight-game win streak

NOP at NYK: Pelicans on two-game slide; Knicks 20-9 at home

SAS at MIN: Spurs on four-game slide; Timberwolves 7-3 at home

DET at CHI: Pistons on six-game slide; Bulls 15-13 at home

CHA at MIL: Hornets 7-21 on road; Bucks on two-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Dante Exum (knee): OUT

BKN - Ben Simmons (knee), Cam Thomas (ankle): OUT

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker are up for a boost.

ORL - Paolo Banchero (illness): Questionable; Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

Joe Ingles and Anthony Black should see more opportunities.

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT

Klay Thompson is in line for a boost.

WAS - Deni Avdija (heel), Corey Kispert (illness), Landry Shamet (neck): Questionable; Bilal Coulibaly (pelvis): OUT

Johnny Davis could pick up more playing time.

ATL - Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Trae Young (finger): OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter and Bruno Fernando are all likely to see more minutes.

PHI - KJ Martin (ankle): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee): OUT

Nicolas Batum and Paul Reed continue to carry greater responsibility.

NOP - CJ McCollum (ankle), Zion Williamson (foot): Questionable; Jose Alvarado (suspension), Dyson Daniels (knee): OUT

Jordan Hawkins could get a boost if McCollum is out. Trey Murphy and Larry Nance are also in line for more action.

NYK - Jalen Brunson (neck), Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles): Questionable; Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up the slack. Miles McBride and Alec Burks are also up for a boost if Brunson is out.

MIN - Rudy Gobert (ankle): Questionable; Karl-Anthony Towns (personal): OUT

Kyle Anderson and Naz Reid have to step up.

DET - Cade Cunningham (knee): Probable; Jaden Ivey (ankle): Questionable

Quentin Grimes could see increased opportunity.

CHA - Seth Curry (hip): Probable; Davis Bertans (knee): Questionable; LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back): OUT

Nick Richards and Tre Man continue to start.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable; Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

Jae Crowder and Pat Connaughton get a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,500) at Wizards

Curry is coming off a couple of quieter performances, where he finished with under 30 DK points, but he faces a great opportunity to get back on track against the Wizards, who give up the league's seventh-most points and fifth-most free throws per game to opposing point guards. Curry also finished with 50.5 DK points in his last encounter with the Wizards.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,400) vs. Mavericks

After a two-game absence, Mitchell returned to action with 30.5 DK points in the last outing. He is likely to stand out with a better performance against the Mavericks, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards. The Mavs also give up the league's seventh-most free throws per game.

Forwards/Centers

Anthony Edwards, Spurs ($9,000) vs. Spurs

Edwards continues to impress, averaging 31.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including four with more than 49 DK points and a high of 59. He faces an excellent chance to shine against the Spurs, who give up the league's fifth-most points and sixth-most three-pointers per game. Edwards also totaled 62 DK points in his previous meeting with the Spurs.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,100) at Hawks

Markkanen is averaging 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists over the last 10 games, including five with more than 40 DK points and a high of 54.8. He is up for a great opportunity to prosper against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points and fourth-most three-pointers per game.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($7,800) vs. Pistons

Vucevic is averaging 20.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including eight with more than 40 DK points and a high of 63.3. He should keep up the strong play against the Pistons, who give up the league's fifth-most points in the paint. Vucevic also amassed 50.5 DK points in his previous meeting with the Pistons.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,500) vs. Hornets

Despite the probable tag, Antetokounmpo continues to dominate the competition, averaging 30.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including seven with at least 55 DK points and a high of 84.5. He faces an ideal opportunity to fill it up against the Hornets, who give up the league's eighth-most points and fourth-highest field-goal percentage per game.

Mid-Range Money

Coby White, Bulls ($7,400) vs. Pistons

White is averaging 22.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 49 DK points. He faces an excellent opportunity to shine against the Pistons, who face the second game of a back-to-back, and who give up the league's fourth-most points per game.

Klay Thompson, Warriors ($5,700) at Wizards

Thompson is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the last four games coming off the bench, but he is expected to be back in the starting lineup, as the Warriors are shorthanded. He has a good opportunity to stand out against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers ($7,300) vs. Mavericks

Allen continues to control the paint, averaging 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 47.5 DK points. He faces a great chance to excel against the Mavericks, who give up the league's third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers, and who also give up the league's ninth-most points in the paint.

Value Picks

Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($3,500) vs. Hornets

Connaughton is averaging 4.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over the last five games and faces a great chance to keep up the solid play against the Hornets' lackluster defense. Connaughton is also up for additional playing time, while Khris Middleton remains out.

Cameron Johnson, Nets ($4,800) at Magic

Johnson topped 20 DK points in each of the last two games and is up for a greater role while his squad is hobbled by injuries. He should find an opportunity to pad his stats against the Magic, who give up the league's fifth-most steals per game.

