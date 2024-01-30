NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAL at ATL: Lakers 7-16 on the road; Hawks 4-6 in last 10 games

IND at BOS: Pacers on three-game win streak; Celtics 21-2 at home

UTA at NYK: Jazz 9-18 on road; Knicks on seven-game win streak

TOR at CHI: Raptors on five-game slide; Bulls 14-10 at home

PHI at GSW: 76ers on three-game slide; Warriors on two-game slide

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

LAL - LeBron James (ankle) Questionable; Anthony Davis (Achilles), Cam Reddish (ankle): OUT

Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Christian Wood are in line to pick up more responsibilities.

ATL - Dejounte Murray (hamstring), De'Andre Hunter (knee): Questionable

Saddiq Bey and Bogdan Bogdanovic could continue to get a boost.

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), Bennedict Mathurin (toe), Jalen Smith (back), Myles Turner (back): Questionable; T.J. McConnell (Achilles): OUT

Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith could pick up more responsibility.

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): Questionable; Luke Kornet (hamstring): Doubtful; Al Horford (neck): OUT

Neemias Queta could continue to see a boost.

NYK - OG Anunoby (elbow): Questionable; Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa must step up.

TOR - Jakob Poeltl (ankle): Questionable; Immanuel Quickley (quadriceps): Doubtful; RJ Barrett (knee): OUT

Dennis Schroder could get another start in place of Quickley. Gradey Dick and Jordan Nwora are also likely to see more opportunity.

CHI - Zach LaVine (ankle), Patrick Williams (foot), Torrey Craig (heel): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso must continue to step up.

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (ankle), Joel Embiid (knee): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Kelly Oubre, Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris could be up for bigger roles.

GSW - Moses Moody (calf), Chris Paul (hand): OUT

Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga should each get more minutes.

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,300) vs. Jazz

Brunson scored 32 points in each of the last two games, and he must keep it rolling to help lift his squad in the absence of Julius Randle. He could find additional opportunity to pad his stats against the Jazz, who give up the league's most assists per game to opposing point guards. The Jazz also give up the league's third-most three-pointers per game.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,000) vs. Pacers

Brown topped 50 DK points in the last game and for the second time in five outings, while averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals over that span. He has a great chance to prosper against the Pacers, who give up the league's third-most points and highest field-goal percentage per game. The Pacers are also dealing with a handful of injuries.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,800) at Bulls

Despite the Raptors' struggles, Barnes continues to fill it up, averaging 21.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.6 blocks over the last five outings, including two games with more than 55 DK points and a high of 60.5. He must continue to do it all, as the Raptors remain hampered by injuries, and he should do well against the Bulls, who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt. The Bulls also give up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,100) at Knicks

Markkanen faces an advantageous matchup against the Knicks' shorthanded frontcourt. He is coming off a quieter effort, but he topped 50 DK points in the two games prior. Markkanen is averaging 24.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the last 10 games. Additionally, the Knicks give up the league's ninth-most threes per game to opposing power forwards.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($7,500) vs. Raptors

Vucevic remains in a solid rhythm, averaging 18.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points. He should continue to shine against the Raptors, who are troubled by injuries, and who give up the league's sixth-highest shooting percentage to opposing centers. Vucevic finished with 59.5 DK points in his last meeting with the Raptors.

Expected Chalk

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,800) vs. Lakers

Young topped 50 DK points in each of the last two games, and he is averaging 25.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.4 steals over his last five appearances, including a high of 70 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to shine against the Lakers, who concede the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing point guards. The Lakers also give up a league-high 14.4 three-pointers per game.

Mid-Range Money

Donte DiVincenzo, Knicks ($5,700) vs. Jazz

DiVincenzo poured in 28 points and amassed a total of 46.5 DK points last game. He must continue to pick up a bigger load on offense in the absence of Julius Randle, and he should get his shot going against the Jazz, who give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

Andrew Wiggins, Warriors ($5,300) vs. 76ers

Wiggins is averaging 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 blocks across six consecutive starts, including two games where he reached 39 DK points. He has a good opportunity to keep up the solid play against the Sixers, who are dealing with a few injuries, and who give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game.

Precious Achiuwa, Knicks ($5,400) vs. Jazz

Achiuwa picked up the start in the last game and finished with nine points, five rebounds and a block in 33 minutes. He is also averaging 7.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks through the last five games, including a high of 33.8 DK points. He should continue to see a significant role in the absence of Julius Randle.

Value Picks

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($4,800) vs. Raptors

Dosunmu is averaging 14.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game over the last five games, and he will continue to handle an extended role while the Bulls remain shorthanded.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($4,400) at Hawks

Vanderbilt is up for a major role in the absence of Anthony Davis. He is coming off a quieter outing but topped 30 DK points in the previous three games. Vanderbilt has a great opportunity to stand out against the Hawks, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.