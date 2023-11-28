NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHI at BOS: Bulls 1-7 on road; Celtics 7-0 at home.

ATL at CLE: Hawks 5-3 on road but coming off loss in last game.

MIL at MIA: Bucks have won two in a row; Heat on two-game slide but are 4-1 at home.

TOR at BKN: Nets on two-game win streak.

CHA at NYK: Both sides coming off losses; Knicks 7-3 in last 10 games.

OKC at MIN: Thunder 6-1 on road; Timberwolves 7-1 at home.

HOU at DAL: Rockets 0-5 on road but have won two in a row; Mavs 4-2 at home.

GSW at SAC: Warriors 5-3 on road; Kings 4-1 at home.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

CHI - Zach LaVine (foot), Alex Caruso (toe): Questionable

Jevon Carter and Patrick Williams are in line to step up.

BOS - Derrick White (illness): Probable; Jrue Holiday (ankle): Questionable; Kristaps Porzingis (calf): OUT

Payton Pritchard and Derrick White have to step up if Holiday is out. Al Horford is up for a bigger role without Porzingis.

ATL - Jalen Johnson (wrist): OUT

Saddiq Bey is in line for a boost.

CLE - Dean Wade (ankle), Ty Jerome (ankle): OUT

Craig Porter and Caris LeVert should pick up extra responsibility.

MIL - Khris Middleton (Achilles): Questionable

Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis may see added opportunity.

MIA - Bam Adebayo (hip), Duncan Robinson (thumb): Probable; Haywood Highsmith (back): Questionable; Jimmy Butler (ankle), Tyler Herro (ankle): OUT

Caleb Martin and Jaime Jaquez are also in line for a boost.

BKN - Cameron Johnson (leg): Probable; Dennis Smith (back): Questionable; Cam Thomas (ankle), Ben Simmons (back): OUT

Spencer Dinwiddie remains a good option, Lonnie Walker up for more playing time.

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Nick Richards (concussion): OUT

JT Thor, Brandon Miller and P.J. Washington could all pick up added playing time in the absence of Richards.

MIN - Jaden McDaniels (ankle): OUT

Kyle Anderson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker continue to get more opportunity.

DAL - Dereck Lively (back): Questionable; Maxi Kleber (toe): OUT

Dwight Powell is up for a boost.

SAC - Keegan Murray (back), Alex Len (ankle): OUT

Sasha Vezenkov and Trey Lyles remain in line for more playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,200) vs. Hornets

Brunson delivered a season-high 63.5 DK points, with 35 points, six rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block in the last game. It marked the second time in the last five outings that he went over 50 DK points, and he is averaging 24.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 0.9 steals on the season. Brunson also faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets' shorthanded backcourt.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,200) vs. Bulls

Brown surpassed 30 DK points in eight of the last 10 games and is averaging 20.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals over that span. He faces a great opportunity to get his offense rolling against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's second-most three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,600) at Nets

Barnes went over 50 DK points in five of the last 13 games, while averaging 18.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks through that span. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Nets, who are giving up a league-high 24.6 points per game to opposing small forwards.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,700) vs. Hornets

Randle has already delivered two strong performances against the Hornets this season, going over 39 DK points in both meetings, while also scoring more than 20 points in each game. Randle is averaging 23.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists through his last 10 outings, including two games with more than 50 DK points. He will likely put up another strong display against the Hornets, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards, while also allowing them to shoot 50.9 percent from the field.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,500) vs. Mavericks

Sengun topped 50 DK points for the second time in the last four outings, as he totaled 56.8, with 21 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block in the most recent game. He is averaging 20.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 0.9 steals on the season, and he faces a great chance to prosper against the Mavericks, who are allowing opposing centers to shoot a league-high 63.8 percent from the field.

Expected Chalk

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,100) vs. Warriors

Sabonis topped 43 DK points in the last two games, and he has gone over 50 DK points in six of the last 10 outings. Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks on the season, and he totaled 49.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Warriors on November 1. Additionally, the Warriors are giving up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Kyle Lowry, Heat ($5,100) vs. Bucks

Lowry topped 20 DK points in each of the last five games, including a high of 37.3. He is averaging 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 blocks on the season, and he should do well against the Bucks, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Gary Trent, Raptors ($4,100) at Nets

Trent has gone over 20 DK points in three of six games since returning from a three-game absence. He is averaging 11.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 26.1 minutes per game this season, and he has a great chance to get his shot going against the Nets, who give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,500) vs. Bucks

Martin is up for a significant boost in the absence of Jimmy Butler. Martin finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the last game and will need to come up with another major effort in order to keep up with the Bucks.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,300) vs. Thunder

Reid went over 20 DK points in two of the last three games and is averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals on the season. He faces an excellent opportunity to boost his stats against the Thunder, who are giving up the league's most offensive rebounds per game.

Trey Lyles, Kings ($4,400) vs. Warriors

Lyles is averaging 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds through only two games played this season, but he must continue to build on his rhythm, while the Kings play through a couple of injuries in the frontcourt. He should also find opportunity to pad his stats against the Warriors, who are giving up the league's fourth-most free throws per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.