NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 24

Slate Overview

CHA at DET: Hornets 3-7 in last 10 games; Pistons on three-game slide

MIN at WAS: Timberwolves on two-game slide; Wizards on four-game slide

MEM at MIA: Grizzlies 5-5 in last 10 games; Heat on three-game slide

POR at HOU: Trail Blazers on two-game slide; Rockets 3-7 in last 10 games

CLE at MIL: Cavs on eight-game win streak; Bucks 6-4 in last 10 games

PHX at DAL: Suns on six-game win streak; Mavs on two-game slide

OKC at SAS: Thunder on three-game win streak; Spurs 3-7 in last 10 games

ATL at GSW: Hawks on two-game slide; Warriors on two-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

CHA - Nick Richards (ankle): Probable; Cody Martin (knee): Questionable; Gordon Hayward (calf), Mark Williams (back), Kyle Lowry (not injury related): OUT

P.J. Washington, Bryce McGowens and JT Thor could pick up more opportunity.

DET - Cade Cunningham (knee): Questionable

Killian Hayes and Jaden Ivey could get added playing time.

MIN - Mike Conley (illness): Questionable

Nickeil Alexander-Walker could continue to pick up more playing time.

MEM - Luke Kennard (thigh): Questionable; Santi Aldama (knee), Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger): OUT

Ziaire Williams and Vince Williams are up for significant playing time.

MIA - Terry Rozier (not injury related): Questionable; Jaime Jaquez (groin): Doubtful

Nikola Jovic and Caleb Martin likely get a boost.

POR - Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen): OUT

Scoot Henderson gets more opportunity.

HOU - Jalen Green (illness): Questionable; Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green remain in line for more action.

CLE - Caris LeVert (wrist): Questionable; Darius Garland (jaw), Evan Mobley (knee): OUT

Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade continue to handle additional responsibilities. Craig Porter is also up for more opportunity if LeVert is out.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (shoulder): Probable

PHX - Eric Gordon (wrist): Questionable

Josh Okogie could get more opportunities.

DAL - Seth Curry (ankle), Luka Doncic (back), Dante Exum (heel), Kyrie Irving (thumb): Questionable; Dwight Powell (eye): OUT

Josh Green and Jaden Hardy could be up for more opportunity. Maxi Kleber should see a boost in the absence of Powell.

SAS - Tre Jones (ankle): Questionable

Malaki Branham could be up for more action.

ATL - Trae Young (concussion), De'Andre Hunter (knee): OUT

Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson continue to get more playing time. Bogdanovic is up for another start in place of Young.

GSW - Brandin Podziemski (illness): Questionable; Moses Moody (calf), Chris Paul (hand): OUT

Cory Joseph and Jonathan Kuminga could each get more minutes.

Elite Players

Guards

LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($9,600) at Pistons

Ball amassed 52.5 DK points in the last game and is averaging 24.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 3.2 steals across five games since returning from a nearly six-week absence. He faces a great opportunity to keep rolling against the Pistons, who could remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's second-most points per game.

Dejounte Murray, Hawks ($8,400) at Warriors

Murray accumulated 61 DK points as he finished with 35 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and a block in the previous game amidst the absence of Trae Young. Murray will have to keep up the extra effort, as Young will remain sidelined through Wednesday's action. Murray is averaging 24.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, and he has a good chance to keep up the strong play, as the Warriors give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing point guards. The Warriors are also dealing with injuries in the backcourt.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,100) vs. Grizzlies

Butler is averaging 21.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals over four games since returning from a two-week absence. He is likely to continue building a rhythm against the Grizzlies, who are dealing with a number of injuries, and who give up the league's fourth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opponents.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,300) at Mavericks

Durant scored at least 40 points and topped 60 DK points in each of the last two outings, including 71 DK points in the previous game, as he finished with 43 points, six rebounds, eight assists, a steal and two blocks in 41 minutes of action. He should continue to dominate against the Mavs, who are dealing with injury trouble, and who give up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($8,100) at Wizards

Towns is coming off a massive performance where he tallied a career-high 62 points, along with eight rebounds and two assists, for a total of 76.5 DK points. He has a great chance to keep the momentum going against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points in the paint per game, and who give up the league's eighth-most points and third-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,100) at Spurs

Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 65.5 DK points with 33 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and five steals on Tuesday in a home win over the Trail Blazers. Despite facing the second game of a back-to-back, he is up for an excellent opportunity to thrive once again, as the Spurs give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards. Gilgeous-Alexander also finished with 56.5 DK points in the previous meeting against the Spurs, on Nov. 14.

Mid-Range Money

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks ($6,000) at Warriors

Bogdanovic is up for his second straight start and the third in four games, as the Hawks remain without Trae Young. Bogdanovic finished with more than 20 DK points in each of the last four outings, including a high of 26.5 in the most recent outing.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons ($5,500) vs. Hornets

Stewart is on a roll, averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 blocks over his last four appearances, including a high of 46.5 DK points in the previous outing. He should continue to do well against the Hornets, who give up the league's ninth-most points in the paint and seventh-most rebounds per game.

Value Picks

Killian Hayes, Pistons ($4,400) vs. Hornets

Hayes is averaging 4.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists over seven consecutive starts, including three games with more than 20 DK points and a high of 26.5. He could continue to see added playing time if Cade Cunningham remains out. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage per game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($4,200) at Wizards

Alexander-Walker finished with 24.5 DK points in the last game, which marked the third time in the last 10 outings that he topped 20. He could be up for another extended opportunity if Mike Conley remains out, and he should thrive against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points per game.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($4,600) at Warriors

Okongwu is averaging 8.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 38.8 DK points, and 26.8 DK points in the most recent outing. He faces a good chance to stand out against the Warriors, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing centers.

