NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 25

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
IND at ORL
Pacers 3-7 in last 10 games.
BKN at PHI
76ers on five-game win streak.
MIN at NOP
Pelicans on five-game slide.
WAS at HOU
Wizards on three-game win streak.
DEN at MIL
Bucks 18-5 at home.
ATL at OKC
Thunder 14-9 at home.
MEM at GSW
Grizzlies on three-game slide.
UTA at POR
Trail Blazers 3-7 in last 10 games.
TOR at SAC
Kings 7-3 in last 10 games.
SAS at LAL
Spurs 2-8 in last 10 games.
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
IND - Andrew Nembhard (illness): Questionable
Tyrese Haliburton (knee): OUT
BKN - Kevin Durant (knee): OUT
PHI - Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable
MIN - Rudy Gobert (groin): Questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), Taurean Prince (ankle): OUT
NOP - Brandon Ingram (toe): Probable
Naji Marshall (toe): Questionable
Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT
WAS - Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): OUT
HOU - Jabari Smith (ankle): Questionable
Kevin Porter (foot): OUT
DEN - Bones Hyland (finger), Michael Porter (personal): Questionable
MIL - Bobby Portis (knee): OUT
ATL - De'Andre Hunter (illness), Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring): Questionable
OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT
MEM - Steven Adams (knee), John Konchar (concussion): OUT
UTA - Kelly Olynyk (ankle): OUT
POR - Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT
TOR - OG Anunoby (ankle): Questionable
SAS - Romeo Langford (hip): Questionable
Devin Vassell (knee): OUT
LAL - Anthony Davis (foot) Probable
Lonnie Walker (knee), Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($9,700) at Warriors
Morant missed the last game but averaged 25.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists through five games prior to the absence. He should find plenty of opportunity to thrive against the Warriors, who give up the league's most free-throw attempts and fifth-most points per game. The Warriors also give up the league's fourth-most points per game to point guards. Additionally, Morant finished with 56.8 DK points in his last encounter with the Warriors.
Franz Wagner, Magic ($6,700) vs. Pacers
Wagner exceeded 45 DK points in three of his last 10 appearances, with a high of 52.5, while averaging 22.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per outing. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Pacers, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.2 percent from deep and who give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game.
Forwards/Centers
Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,800) at Rockets
Kuzma surpassed 50 DK points in three of the last five outings, with a high of 61.8, and he is averaging 23.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists across 10 games. He should continue to prosper against the Rockets, who give up an average of 117.4 points and a league-high 14.4 three-pointers per game.
Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,100) at Warriors
Jackson went over 40 DK points and notched a high of 54.5, while averaging 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 3.5 blocks and 1.1 steals over 10 games. He must step up on the glass in the absence of Steven Adams, and he should do well against the Warriors, who give up the league's most free throws per game.
Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,700) vs. Wizards
Sengun continues to shine, averaging 18.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks through 10 games, including one outing with a high of 70.3 DK points. He has a great chance to keep up the strong play against the Wizards, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to centers and who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Expected Chalk
LeBron James, Lakers ($11,700) vs. Spurs
James recorded 46 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block for a total of 77 DK points in just 33 minutes of action on Tuesday. He should have enough gas in the tank to excel against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 122.0 points per game. He is also likely to find more space and opportunity on offense with Anthony Davis back in the lineup.
Value Picks
Delon Wright, Wizards ($4,100) at Rockets
Wright continues to deliver a strong effort off the bench, averaging 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals in the last five games. He should do well against the Rockets, who give up the league's fourth-most points and third-most assists per game to point guards.
Josh Richardson, Spurs ($4,500) at Lakers
Richardson is averaging 14.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals over 10 games, as he continues to bring reliable backcourt support to the second unit. He has a good chance to flourish against the Lakers, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game.
Deni Avdija, Wizards ($4,000) at Rockets
Avdija faces another opportunity to step up into added playing time in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis. He is coming off an impressive showing with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals, and he is averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 10 outings.
Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($4,400) at Warriors
Clarke is averaging 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists on the season, and he is line for a boost in the absence of Adams. He faces a tough matchup against the Warriors, but there should be lots of opportunity to stuff the stat sheet, as they give up the league's ninth-most rebounds per game.
Daniel Gafford, Wizards ($4,700) at Rockets
Gafford is in line for increased responsibility while the Wizards are shorthanded in the frontcourt. He is averaging 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists over five games, and logged a high of 30.5 DK points.