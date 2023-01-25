NBA DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 25

NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 25

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
January 25, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at ORL 
Pacers 3-7 in last 10 games. 
BKN at PHI
76ers on five-game win streak. 
MIN at NOP
Pelicans on five-game slide.
WAS at HOU 
Wizards on three-game win streak. 
DEN at MIL 
Bucks 18-5 at home.
ATL at OKC 
Thunder 14-9 at home. 
MEM at GSW 
Grizzlies on three-game slide. 
UTA at POR
Trail Blazers 3-7 in last 10 games. 
TOR at SAC
Kings 7-3 in last 10 games. 
SAS at LAL
Spurs 2-8 in last 10 games. 

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report     

IND - Andrew Nembhard (illness): Questionable 
Tyrese Haliburton (knee): OUT   

BKN - Kevin Durant (knee): OUT   

PHI - Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable 

MIN - Rudy Gobert (groin): Questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), Taurean Prince (ankle): OUT   

NOP - Brandon Ingram (toe): Probable 
Naji Marshall (toe): Questionable
Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT    

WAS - Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): OUT 

HOU - Jabari Smith (ankle): Questionable
Kevin Porter (foot): OUT  

DEN - Bones Hyland (finger), Michael Porter (personal): Questionable  

MIL - Bobby Portis (knee): OUT  

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (illness), Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring): Questionable 

OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT    

MEM - Steven Adams (knee), John Konchar (concussion): OUT

UTA - Kelly Olynyk (ankle): OUT 

POR - Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT  

TOR - OG Anunoby (ankle): Questionable

SAS - Romeo Langford (hip): Questionable 
Devin Vassell (knee): OUT  

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot) Probable 
Lonnie Walker (knee), Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT   

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($9,700) at Warriors

Morant missed the last game but averaged 25.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists through five games prior to the absence. He should find plenty of opportunity to thrive against the Warriors, who give up the league's most free-throw attempts and fifth-most points per game. The Warriors also give up the league's fourth-most points per game to point guards. Additionally, Morant finished with 56.8 DK points in his last encounter with the Warriors. 

Franz Wagner, Magic ($6,700) vs. Pacers 

Wagner exceeded 45 DK points in three of his last 10 appearances, with a high of 52.5, while averaging 22.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per outing. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Pacers, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.2 percent from deep and who give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game. 

Forwards/Centers

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,800) at Rockets 

Kuzma surpassed 50 DK points in three of the last five outings, with a high of 61.8, and he is averaging 23.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists across 10 games. He should continue to prosper against the Rockets, who give up an average of 117.4 points and a league-high 14.4 three-pointers per game. 

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,100) at Warriors

Jackson went over 40 DK points and notched a high of 54.5, while averaging 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 3.5 blocks and 1.1 steals over 10 games. He must step up on the glass in the absence of Steven Adams, and he should do well against the Warriors, who give up the league's most free throws per game. 

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,700) vs. Wizards 

Sengun continues to shine, averaging 18.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks through 10 games, including one outing with a high of 70.3 DK points. He has a great chance to keep up the strong play against the Wizards, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to centers and who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk 

LeBron James, Lakers ($11,700) vs. Spurs 

James recorded 46 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block for a total of 77 DK points in just 33 minutes of action on Tuesday. He should have enough gas in the tank to excel against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 122.0 points per game. He is also likely to find more space and opportunity on offense with Anthony Davis back in the lineup.

Value Picks

Delon Wright, Wizards ($4,100) at Rockets 

Wright continues to deliver a strong effort off the bench, averaging 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals in the last five games. He should do well against the Rockets, who give up the league's fourth-most points and third-most assists per game to point guards. 

Josh Richardson, Spurs ($4,500) at Lakers

Richardson is averaging 14.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals over 10 games, as he continues to bring reliable backcourt support to the second unit. He has a good chance to flourish against the Lakers, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game.

Deni Avdija, Wizards ($4,000) at Rockets

Avdija faces another opportunity to step up into added playing time in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis. He is coming off an impressive showing with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals, and he is averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 10 outings. 

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($4,400) at Warriors

Clarke is averaging 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists on the season, and he is line for a boost in the absence of Adams. He faces a tough matchup against the Warriors, but there should be lots of opportunity to stuff the stat sheet, as they give up the league's ninth-most rebounds per game. 

Daniel Gafford, Wizards ($4,700) at Rockets

Gafford is in line for increased responsibility while the Wizards are shorthanded in the frontcourt. He is averaging 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists over five games, and logged a high of 30.5 DK points.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dan Bruno
Dan Bruno
Dan has been writing all things NBA for RotoWire since 2014. He is an active fantasy sports player, with a love for DFS. Dan is a certified Coach with the Ontario Basketball Association and is a recreation professional in his home city.
NBA Yahoo DFS Advice - Who To Play, Avoid for Wednesday, January 25
NBA Yahoo DFS Advice - Who To Play, Avoid for Wednesday, January 25
Fantasy Basketball Rookies Check-In: Keegan Murray Heating Up in Sacramento
Fantasy Basketball Rookies Check-In: Keegan Murray Heating Up in Sacramento
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire - Hidden Gems include Wright, Anderson
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire - Hidden Gems include Wright, Anderson
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 25
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 25
Dr. A's Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Hachimura Trade, Adams Fallout, Shutdown Candidates + More
Dr. A's Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Hachimura Trade, Adams Fallout, Shutdown Candidates + More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, January 25
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, January 25