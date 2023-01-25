NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 25

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at ORL

Pacers 3-7 in last 10 games.

BKN at PHI

76ers on five-game win streak.

MIN at NOP

Pelicans on five-game slide.

WAS at HOU

Wizards on three-game win streak.

DEN at MIL

Bucks 18-5 at home.

ATL at OKC

Thunder 14-9 at home.

MEM at GSW

Grizzlies on three-game slide.

UTA at POR

Trail Blazers 3-7 in last 10 games.

TOR at SAC

Kings 7-3 in last 10 games.

SAS at LAL

Spurs 2-8 in last 10 games.

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Andrew Nembhard (illness): Questionable

Tyrese Haliburton (knee): OUT

BKN - Kevin Durant (knee): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable

MIN - Rudy Gobert (groin): Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), Taurean Prince (ankle): OUT

NOP - Brandon Ingram (toe): Probable

Naji Marshall (toe): Questionable

Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

WAS - Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): OUT

HOU - Jabari Smith (ankle): Questionable

Kevin Porter (foot): OUT

DEN - Bones Hyland (finger), Michael Porter (personal): Questionable

MIL - Bobby Portis (knee): OUT

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (illness), Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring): Questionable

OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (knee), John Konchar (concussion): OUT

UTA - Kelly Olynyk (ankle): OUT

POR - Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

TOR - OG Anunoby (ankle): Questionable

SAS - Romeo Langford (hip): Questionable

Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot) Probable

Lonnie Walker (knee), Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($9,700) at Warriors

Morant missed the last game but averaged 25.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists through five games prior to the absence. He should find plenty of opportunity to thrive against the Warriors, who give up the league's most free-throw attempts and fifth-most points per game. The Warriors also give up the league's fourth-most points per game to point guards. Additionally, Morant finished with 56.8 DK points in his last encounter with the Warriors.

Franz Wagner, Magic ($6,700) vs. Pacers

Wagner exceeded 45 DK points in three of his last 10 appearances, with a high of 52.5, while averaging 22.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per outing. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Pacers, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.2 percent from deep and who give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game.

Forwards/Centers

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,800) at Rockets

Kuzma surpassed 50 DK points in three of the last five outings, with a high of 61.8, and he is averaging 23.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists across 10 games. He should continue to prosper against the Rockets, who give up an average of 117.4 points and a league-high 14.4 three-pointers per game.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,100) at Warriors

Jackson went over 40 DK points and notched a high of 54.5, while averaging 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 3.5 blocks and 1.1 steals over 10 games. He must step up on the glass in the absence of Steven Adams, and he should do well against the Warriors, who give up the league's most free throws per game.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,700) vs. Wizards

Sengun continues to shine, averaging 18.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks through 10 games, including one outing with a high of 70.3 DK points. He has a great chance to keep up the strong play against the Wizards, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to centers and who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

LeBron James, Lakers ($11,700) vs. Spurs

James recorded 46 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block for a total of 77 DK points in just 33 minutes of action on Tuesday. He should have enough gas in the tank to excel against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 122.0 points per game. He is also likely to find more space and opportunity on offense with Anthony Davis back in the lineup.

Value Picks

Delon Wright, Wizards ($4,100) at Rockets

Wright continues to deliver a strong effort off the bench, averaging 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals in the last five games. He should do well against the Rockets, who give up the league's fourth-most points and third-most assists per game to point guards.

Josh Richardson, Spurs ($4,500) at Lakers

Richardson is averaging 14.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals over 10 games, as he continues to bring reliable backcourt support to the second unit. He has a good chance to flourish against the Lakers, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game.

Deni Avdija, Wizards ($4,000) at Rockets

Avdija faces another opportunity to step up into added playing time in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis. He is coming off an impressive showing with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals, and he is averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 10 outings.

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($4,400) at Warriors

Clarke is averaging 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists on the season, and he is line for a boost in the absence of Adams. He faces a tough matchup against the Warriors, but there should be lots of opportunity to stuff the stat sheet, as they give up the league's ninth-most rebounds per game.

Daniel Gafford, Wizards ($4,700) at Rockets

Gafford is in line for increased responsibility while the Wizards are shorthanded in the frontcourt. He is averaging 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists over five games, and logged a high of 30.5 DK points.

