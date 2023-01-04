NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
PHX at CLE
Suns on three-game slide.
OKC at ORL
Magic on three-game slide.
IND at PHI
Pacers on four-game win streak.
MEM at CHA
Grizzlies on three-game win streak.
SAS at NYK
Knicks on two-game win streak.
MIL at TOR
Raptors 3-7 in last 10 games.
HOU at NOP
Pelicans 16-4 at home.
BKN at CHI
Nets on 12-game win streak.
POR at MIN
Trail Blazers 10-11 on the road.
DET at GSW
Warriors on five-game win streak.
MIA at LAL
Both teams on two-game win streak.
ATL at SAC
Hawks on four-game slide.
Injuries to Monitor
PHX - Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT
CLE - Evan Mobley (ankle): Questionable
Darius Garland (thumb): Doubtful
OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness): Questionable
Aleksej Pokusevski (leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (leg): OUT
ORL - Jalen Suggs (ankle), Bol Bol (COVID-19): Questionable
Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Moritz Wagner (suspension), Franz Wagner (suspension): OUT
IND - Chris Duarte (head): Questionable
MEM - Ziaire Williams (knee), Santi Aldama (ankle): Questionable
Brandon Clarke (hip): OUT
CHA - Cody Martin (knee): Questionable
Gordon Hayward (hamstring): Doubtful
Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT
SAS - Devin Vassell (knee): Questionable
Keita Bates-Diop (illness): OUT
NYK - Derrick Rose (knee): Questionable
Obi Toppin (leg): Doubtful
RJ Barrett (finger): OUT
MIL - George Hill (illness): Questionable
Khris Middleton (knee): OUT
NOP - Brandon Ingram (toe), Larry Nance (shoulder), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT
BKN - Markieff Morris (illness), Royce O'Neale (illness): Probable
CHI - Andre Drummond (shoulder): Probable
Javonte Green (knee): OUT
POR - Jusuf Nurkic (illness): Probable
Gary Payton (ankle): Questionable
Justise Winslow (ankle), Nassir Little (hip): OUT
MIN - Taurean Prince (shoulder), Naz Reid (back): Questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
DET - Marvin Bagley (hand): OUT
GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (foot), James Wiseman (ankle), JaMychal Green (illness), Andrew Wiggins (illness), Stephen Curry (shoulder): OUT
MIA - Caleb Martin (quadriceps), Duncan Robinson (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (knee): Probable
Dewayne Dedmon (foot): Questionable
LAL - Russell Westbrook (foot): Probable
LeBron James (ankle), Lonnie Walker (lower body): Questionable
Anthony Davis (foot): OUT
ATL - Clint Capela (calf): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($8,200) vs. Rockets
McCollum is averaging 26.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists through 10 games, including two outings with more than 60 DK points. He has to step up as the Pelicans are without two of their top scorers, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, and he should excel against the Rockets, who give up the league's fourth most points per game to point guards and a league-high 14.2 three-pointers per game.
Jordan Poole, Warriors ($8,300) vs. Pistons
Poole has been fantastic in the absence of Stephen Curry, averaging 28.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games, including two where he topped 55 DK points. He should continue to shine with a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second most points per game and the fifth most points per game to point guards.
Forwards/Centers
Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,000) vs. Thunder
Banchero topped 40 DK points in four of the last 10 outings, while averaging 19.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals. He has an opportunity to lead the way offensively while Franz Wagner remains sidelined, and he should flourish against the Thunder, who give up a league-high 12.5 offensive rebounds and the league's sixth most points per game.
Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($6,500) at Hornets
Jackson is averaging 13.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 3.1 blocks and 1.0 steals across 10 games, including three with more than 40 DK points. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's third most rebounds per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field.
Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,200) vs. Pacers
Embiid surpassed 50 DK points in eight of the last 10 games, with a high of 74.5, while averaging 33.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals. He should continue to prosper against the Pacers, who give up the league's fourth most rebounds and 10th most points per game.
Expected Chalk
Julius Randle, Knicks ($10,500) vs. Spurs
Randle generated more than 60 DK points in each of the last four games, and he is averaging 28.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the last 10. He has a good chance to keep it up against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 121.0 points per game, including the league's third most points in the paint.
Value Picks
Mo Bamba, Magic ($4,300) vs. Thunder
Bamba is set to return to action after missing the last game due to suspension, and he should be up for added opportunity while the Magic remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. He is averaging 7.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over 10 games, with a high of 35.8 DK points.
Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,900) vs. Rockets
Jones is averaging 9.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his last five games and has to step up as the Pelicans deal with injury trouble. He should do well against the Rockets, who give up an average of 115.7 points and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.2 percent from the field.
Terrence Ross, Magic ($3,900) vs. Thunder
Ross is up for extended playing time while the Magic remain shorthanded and has a chance to thrive against the Thunder's sub-par defense. He surpassed 17 DK points in four of the last five outings where he logged at least 20 minutes of action.
Alec Burks, Pistons ($4,000) at Warriors
Burks is on a roll, with more than 25 DK points in each of the last five games, including a high of 49.5. He should do well against the Warriors, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt and also give up the league's fifth most points per game.
Dennis Schroder, Lakers ($4,900) vs. Heat
Schroder is averaging 14.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists across 10 games, including a high of 40 DK points. He should be able to get his shot going from long range, as the Heat give up the fourth most three-pointers per game.