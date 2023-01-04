NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHX at CLE

Suns on three-game slide.

OKC at ORL

Magic on three-game slide.

IND at PHI

Pacers on four-game win streak.

MEM at CHA

Grizzlies on three-game win streak.

SAS at NYK

Knicks on two-game win streak.

MIL at TOR

Raptors 3-7 in last 10 games.

HOU at NOP

Pelicans 16-4 at home.

BKN at CHI

Nets on 12-game win streak.

POR at MIN

Trail Blazers 10-11 on the road.

DET at GSW

Warriors on five-game win streak.

MIA at LAL

Both teams on two-game win streak.

ATL at SAC

Hawks on four-game slide.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

PHX - Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT

CLE - Evan Mobley (ankle): Questionable

Darius Garland (thumb): Doubtful

OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness): Questionable

Aleksej Pokusevski (leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (leg): OUT

ORL - Jalen Suggs (ankle), Bol Bol (COVID-19): Questionable

Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Moritz Wagner (suspension), Franz Wagner (suspension): OUT

IND - Chris Duarte (head): Questionable

MEM - Ziaire Williams (knee), Santi Aldama (ankle): Questionable

Brandon Clarke (hip): OUT

CHA - Cody Martin (knee): Questionable

Gordon Hayward (hamstring): Doubtful

Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT

SAS - Devin Vassell (knee): Questionable

Keita Bates-Diop (illness): OUT

NYK - Derrick Rose (knee): Questionable

Obi Toppin (leg): Doubtful

RJ Barrett (finger): OUT

MIL - George Hill (illness): Questionable

Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

NOP - Brandon Ingram (toe), Larry Nance (shoulder), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

BKN - Markieff Morris (illness), Royce O'Neale (illness): Probable

CHI - Andre Drummond (shoulder): Probable

Javonte Green (knee): OUT

POR - Jusuf Nurkic (illness): Probable

Gary Payton (ankle): Questionable

Justise Winslow (ankle), Nassir Little (hip): OUT

MIN - Taurean Prince (shoulder), Naz Reid (back): Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

DET - Marvin Bagley (hand): OUT

GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (foot), James Wiseman (ankle), JaMychal Green (illness), Andrew Wiggins (illness), Stephen Curry (shoulder): OUT

MIA - Caleb Martin (quadriceps), Duncan Robinson (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (knee): Probable

Dewayne Dedmon (foot): Questionable

LAL - Russell Westbrook (foot): Probable

LeBron James (ankle), Lonnie Walker (lower body): Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot): OUT

ATL - Clint Capela (calf): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($8,200) vs. Rockets

McCollum is averaging 26.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists through 10 games, including two outings with more than 60 DK points. He has to step up as the Pelicans are without two of their top scorers, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, and he should excel against the Rockets, who give up the league's fourth most points per game to point guards and a league-high 14.2 three-pointers per game.

Jordan Poole, Warriors ($8,300) vs. Pistons

Poole has been fantastic in the absence of Stephen Curry, averaging 28.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games, including two where he topped 55 DK points. He should continue to shine with a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second most points per game and the fifth most points per game to point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,000) vs. Thunder

Banchero topped 40 DK points in four of the last 10 outings, while averaging 19.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals. He has an opportunity to lead the way offensively while Franz Wagner remains sidelined, and he should flourish against the Thunder, who give up a league-high 12.5 offensive rebounds and the league's sixth most points per game.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($6,500) at Hornets

Jackson is averaging 13.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 3.1 blocks and 1.0 steals across 10 games, including three with more than 40 DK points. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's third most rebounds per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,200) vs. Pacers

Embiid surpassed 50 DK points in eight of the last 10 games, with a high of 74.5, while averaging 33.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals. He should continue to prosper against the Pacers, who give up the league's fourth most rebounds and 10th most points per game.

Expected Chalk

Julius Randle, Knicks ($10,500) vs. Spurs

Randle generated more than 60 DK points in each of the last four games, and he is averaging 28.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the last 10. He has a good chance to keep it up against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 121.0 points per game, including the league's third most points in the paint.

Value Picks

Mo Bamba, Magic ($4,300) vs. Thunder

Bamba is set to return to action after missing the last game due to suspension, and he should be up for added opportunity while the Magic remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. He is averaging 7.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over 10 games, with a high of 35.8 DK points.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,900) vs. Rockets

Jones is averaging 9.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his last five games and has to step up as the Pelicans deal with injury trouble. He should do well against the Rockets, who give up an average of 115.7 points and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.2 percent from the field.

Terrence Ross, Magic ($3,900) vs. Thunder

Ross is up for extended playing time while the Magic remain shorthanded and has a chance to thrive against the Thunder's sub-par defense. He surpassed 17 DK points in four of the last five outings where he logged at least 20 minutes of action.

Alec Burks, Pistons ($4,000) at Warriors

Burks is on a roll, with more than 25 DK points in each of the last five games, including a high of 49.5. He should do well against the Warriors, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt and also give up the league's fifth most points per game.

Dennis Schroder, Lakers ($4,900) vs. Heat

Schroder is averaging 14.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists across 10 games, including a high of 40 DK points. He should be able to get his shot going from long range, as the Heat give up the fourth most three-pointers per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.