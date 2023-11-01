NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

POR at DET: Pistons 1-0 at home.

MIL at TOR: Raptors on three-game slide.

WAS at ATL: Hawks have won two in a row.

IND at BOS: Celtics 3-0 to start season.

BKN at MIA: Heat on three-game slide.

CLE at NYK: Cavs on three-game slide.

NOP at OKC: Pelicans 1-0 on the road.

CHA at HOU: Rockets 0-3 to start season.

DEN at MIN: Nuggets 4-0 to start season.

CHI at DAL: Mavs 3-0 to start season.

MEM at UTA: Grizzlies 0-4 to start season.

SAC at GSW: Warriors on three-game win streak.

LAC at LAL: Lakers 2-0 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

POR - Anfernee Simons (thumb): OUT

Shaedon Sharpe will continue to start, while Malcolm Brogdon gets added run off the bench.

DET - Jalen Duren (ankle): Questionable; Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Isaiah Livers (ankle), Monte Morris (quadriceps): OUT

Marvin Bagley is in line for more action if Duren is out. Joe Harris, Ausar Thompson and Alec Burks also are up for more playing time.

TOR - Precious Achiuwa (groin): Questionable

Chris Boucher could see more playing time.

WAS - Daniel Gafford (ankle): Questionable

Danilo Gallinari has a chanace at more opportunity.

ATL - Trae Young (Achilles): Questionable

Bogdan Bogdanovic will have to pick up more playing time, while Dejounte Murray also takes a greater responsibility.

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), Bennedict Mathurin (elbow), Jalen Smith (knee): Questionable

T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard must step up in the backcourt. Aaron Nesmith can also get more action.

BKN - Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle), Nic Claxton (ankle), Cameron Johnson (ankle): OUT

Cam Thomas is expected to start. Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale will also continue to see big minutes.

MIA - Bam Adebayo (hip), Jimmy Butler (knee): Probable; Caleb Martin (knee): OUT

Josh Richardson, Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez are in line for a boost.

CLE - Caris LeVert (hamstring): Questionable Jarrett Allen (ankle), Darius Garland (hamstring), Ty Jerome (ankle): OUT

Max Strus and Isaac Okoro must step up in the backcourt. Emoni Bates could also see an increased opportunity. Georges Niang will continue to see added playing time in the frontcourt.

NYK - RJ Barrett (knee): Questionable

Josh Hart could be up for a bigger role.

NOP - Brandon Ingram (knee): Questionable; Jose Alvarado (ankle), Naji Marshall (knee), Trey Murphy (knee): OUT

Dyson Daniels, Kira Lewis and Larry Nance should all see extra action.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate gets more minutes off the bench.

MIN - Jaden McDaniels (calf), Shake Milton (foot): Probable

CHI - Zach LaVine (back): Probable

DAL - Kyrie Irving (foot): Questionable

Tim Hardaway, Dante Exum and Seth Curry are all next up to help supplement the backcourt.

MEM - Santi Aldama (ankle), Derrick Rose (knee): OUT

David Roddy and Jake LaRavia are in line for a greater role.

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (ankle), Trey Lyles (calf): OUT

Davion Mitchell is expected to start. Chris Duarte could also see more playing time.

GSW - Dario Saric (hip), Klay Thompson (knee): Probable; Jonathan Kuminga (knee): Questionable

Gary Payton and Moses Moody could see added opportunity if Kuminga is out.

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (rest), Terance Mann (ankle), P.J. Tucker (not injury related): Questionable; James Harden (not injury related): OUT

Norman Powell and Bones Hyland are top candidates to step up.

LAL - Rui Hachimura (eye), Gabe Vincent (knee): Doubtful; Jarred Vanderbilt (heel): OUT

Taurean Prince will continue to pick up extra responsibility. Max Christie could also see an opportunity to step in.

Elite Players

Guards

LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($9,600) at Rockets

Ball is off to a modest start, averaging 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.7 steals through his first three games, including one double-double and a high of 20 points. He faces a favorable matchup and is likely to pad his stats against a struggling Rockets squad that is giving up the league's seventh-most free throws per game this season.

Paul George, Clippers ($9,000) at Lakers

George has topped 25 points in three of four games played this season, including a high of 36 points in his second outing, and he must continue to lead the offense, as the Clippers deal with injury trouble and roster adjustments. George averaged 23.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across three meetings with the Lakers last season. The Lakers are also allowing opposing shooting guards to shoot an average of 47.3 percent from the field, which is ninth highest in the league.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,300) vs. Pacers

Tatum is off to another stellar start to the season, averaging 29.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game over three outings. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Pacers, who are giving up an average of 28.0 free throws per game, which is second most in the league. Tatum also averaged 35.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals in three meetings with the Pacers last season.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,400) vs. Grizzlies

Despite a 1-3 start for the Jazz, Markkanen has put up strong numbers, with 25.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is up for a favorable matchup against a winless Grizzlies club that is also shorthanded in the frontcourt. Markkanen is averaging 27.0 points on 47.4 percent shooting through two home games this season.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($7,200) at Mavericks

Vucevic has two double-doubles in four games and has quietly put together a solid start to the season, averaging 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He faces another good opportunity to prosper, as the Mavs are allowing opposing centers to shoot an average of 61.5 percent from the field, which is eighth-highest in the league.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($10,000) vs. Kings

Curry has been on fire to start the season, averaging 33.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals through four games. He delivered a high of 61.8 DK points in the last game, where he finished with 42 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals, in 30 minutes of action in a road win over the Pelicans. Curry averaged 33.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 blocks through four meetings with the Kings last season. He also is up for a major advantage with the absence of Kings' backcourt defender, De'Aaron Fox.

Value Picks

Killian Hayes, Pistons ($4,500) vs. Trail Blazers

Hayes is averaging 8.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 11.5 steals, in 27.5 minutes of action over four games. He faces a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers, who are allowing opposing point guards to shoot an average of 50.8 percent from the field, which is fifth highest in the league.

Davion Mitchell, Kings ($4,800) at Warriors

Mitchell has been off to a quiet start, but he faces a big opportunity to step up, as he is expected to start in place of the injured De'Aaron Fox. Mitchell averaged 9.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals, in nine games where he got the start last season.

Josh Richardson, Heat ($4,000) vs. Nets

Richardson finished with six points, three rebounds and two assists, in 23 minutes of action last game, which also marked his season debut with the Heat. Richardson averaged 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals, in 23 minutes per game last season, and he has a good chance to thrive in added playing time while Caleb Martin is sidelined.

De'Andre Hunter, Hawks ($4,900) vs. Wizards

Hunter is averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals through four outings, including a team-high of 27 points in the Hawks' second game of the season. He has a good chance to keep up the strong play, after he averaged 15.7 points on 54.1 percent shooting against the Wizards last season.

Andre Drummond, Bulls ($3,800) at Mavericks

Drummond continues to provide a solid frontcourt presence off the bench, averaging 5.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals through four games. He is up for an advantageous matchup against a smaller Mavs frontcourt, and he finished with nine points and seven rebounds in his only encounter with the Mavericks last season.

