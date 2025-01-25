NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 25

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

We've got you covered for DraftKings' nine-game Saturday slate, which is filled with budget values to take advantage of as we try to load up on the elites. The first tip-off for this slate is at 7:00 p.m. EST.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Saturday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

CHA LaMelo Ball (wrist) - OUT

CHA Miles Bridges (back) - OUT

CHA Brandon Miller (wrist) - OUT

Nick Smith ($4,600) and Josh Okogie ($3,100) are two budget options who will have an impact amid these absences.

ORL Jalen Suggs (back) - QUESTIONABLE

ORL Cole Anthony (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

ORL Goga Bitadze (concussion) - QUESTIONABLE

Anthony Black ($5,300) will see a production boost if the guard position remains thin. Wendell Carter ($6,100) will also be in line for more production if Bitadze misses another game.

ATL Trae Young (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

ATL Jalen Johnson (shoulder) - OUT

Dyson Daniels ($7,500) is a bit too expensive, and I doubt I will seek him out, even if Young is absent. De'Andre Hunter ($6,100) will see an extended run in Johnson's absence.

CLE Evan Mobley (calf) - OUT

CLE Caris LeVert (wrist) - OUT

Obviously, the stock of Jarrett Allen ($7,100) rises if Mobley can't go. I lack confidence in budget pivots for this spot.

SAC De'Aaron Fox (thumb) - QUESTIONABLE

If Fox sits, I'd add some exposure to Malik Monk ($7,200), who already has considerable value without the injury scenario.

NYK Josh Hart (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Miles McBride ($3,900) would be the Knicks' budget pivot if Hart's knee injury forces him to miss the contest.

PHI Joel Embiid (knee) - OUT

PHI Andre Drummond (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

Guerschon Yabusele ($5,500) will likely pick up the slack at center for the Sixers.

UTA John Collins (illness) - OUT

UTA Jordan Clarkson (foot) - OUT

Isaiah Collier ($5,200) will rise in value due to the severity of Clarkson's injury. Walker Kessler ($6,600) becomes a popular center option if Collins remains out.

ELITE PLAYERS

The slate only has three players above the $10k threshold, and Anthony Davis

($10,500) sets up as the best player of the trio. LaMelo Ball's status is up in the air, and Cade Cunningham will face a stout Orlando defense.

Options open up considerably in the $9k range, but I am compelled to avoid the matchup between Domantas Sabonis and Karl-Anthony Towns and instead look to elites from Phoenix, namely Kevin Durant ($9,300) and Devin Booker ($9,000) as they face the Wizards at home. Scottie Barnes ($9,000) is also fine at this level.

In the $8k range, Paolo Banchero ($8,500) sets up well against Detroit, and I'll likely have plenty of exposure despite the eligibility limit. Mark Williams ($8,200) might be pricey, but he could be a solid contrarian center against the Pelicans. Jaren Jackson ($8,000) will round out my selections at this level.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Due to the plentitude of value on this slate, I don't have many chalk mid-range choices. I've been able to complete several builds with a solid stars-and-scrubs strategy with a focus on the four value picks I've made at the end of the article.

Josh Giddey, CHI ($7,000) vs. PHI

With Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu banged up, Giddey's backcourt role should expand against the Sixers. As long as Lonzo Ball's minutes remain on a restriction, Giddey and Zach LaVine ($8,200) should control most of the scoring output while Nikola Vucevic ($8,100) exploits a shorthanded Philly frontcourt.

Jakob Poeltl, TOR ($6,400) @ ATL

Although Clint Capela is probable for Saturday's game, I like Poeltl's chances against the Hawks, who have been pretty vulnerable against opposing centers. I'm more convinced of Barnes' success due to Jalen Johnson's absence, but Poeltl's salary is definitely low enough to consider.

VALUE PLAYS

OG Anunoby, NYK ($5,900) vs. SAC

When a Knicks starter can be had for less than $6,000, you sit up and take notice. Although Anunoby might have the most unstable floor in the first unit, he has decent upside and should be able to find some room against Keegan Murray and former teammate DeMar DeRozan.

Tobias Harris, DET ($5,800) @ ORL

The Pistons have a tough test on the road against the Magic, but Harris has popped with some excellent totals recently, and it's surprising to see his salary at this level. If the veteran can post a high shot volume, we should see a decent total from him.

Nick Richards, PHX ($5,100) vs. WAS

The Suns have certainly warmed to Richards, who has quickly overtaken the center spot, leaping over Jusuf Nurkic and Mason Plumlee as the top option. I like his chances against the Wizards, and he's one of my favorite budget plays of the evening.

Gradey Dick, TOR ($4,500) @ ATL

With Ochai Agbaji (hand) out, Dick has seen a production increase that's well worth his budget salary. Although RJ Barrett ($7,800) is an unquestioned DFS standout, Dick will allow us to afford more talent at the top.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.