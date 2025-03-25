NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 25

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAS at DET: Spurs on three-game win streak; Pistons 5-5 in last 10 games

ORL at CHA: Magic on two-game win streak; Hornets on two-game slide

GSW at MIA: Warriors 8-2 in last 10 games; Heat 1-9 in last 10 games

DAL at NYK: Mavs on two-game win streak; Knicks 23-11 at home

ATL at HOU: Hawks on three-game win streak; Rockets 9-1 in last 10 games

MEM at UTA: Grizzlies on three-game slide; Jazz 1-9 in last 10 games

CLE at POR: Cavs 27-9 on road; Trail Blazers 20-17 at home

OKC at SAC: Thunder on six-game win streak; Kings on three-game slide

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

SAS - Stephon Castle (knee): Questionable

DET - Cade Cunningham (calf), Tim Hardaway (ankle): Questionable

ORL - Cole Anthony (toe): Doubtful

CHA - Josh Okogie (hamstring): Questionable

GSW - Stephen Curry (pelvis): Questionable

MIA - Duncan Robinson (back): Questionable; Nikola Jovic (hand): OUT

DAL - P.J. Washington (ankle): Questionable Anthony Davis (thigh), Dante Exum (hand), Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively (ankle): OUT

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (ankle): Questionable; Jalen Brunson (ankle), Miles McBride (groin): OUT

ATL - Clint Capela (hand), Larry Nance (knee): OUT

MEM - Ja Morant (hamstring): OUT

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (foot): Questionable; John Collins (ankle), Lauri Markkanen (ankle): OUT

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (groin): OUT

POR - Dalano Banton (illness): Questionable; Jerami Grant (knee): Doubtful; Deandre Ayton (calf): OUT

OKC - Chet Holmgren (hip), Cason Wallace (knee), Aaron Wiggins (Achilles), Jalen Williams (hip): Questionable

SAC - Doug McDermott (elbow), Malik Monk (illness): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($8,000) at Trail Blazers

Garland topped 30 DK points in eight of the last 10 games, including a high of 55.0, while averaging 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals over that span. He must look to step up his scoring in the absence of Donovan Mitchell, and he should pad his stats against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's most steals per game to opposing point guards.

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($8,900) at Jazz

Bane is coming off a muted performance but is averaging 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including two with over 60 DK points. He is on the hook to step up in the absence of Ja Morant, and he is likely to thrive against the Jazz, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Warriors ($8,700) at Heat

Butler reached the 25-point mark in three of the last 10 games and is averaging 19.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.3 steals over that span, including two games with more than 50 DK points. He is likely to have an extra bounce in his step going up against his former squad and should prosper as the Heat are giving up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,800) at Jazz

Jackson is averaging 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks over five outings since returning from a week-long absence. He faces an excellent opportunity to stand out against the Jazz, who give up the league's sixth-most points and per game to opposing centers. Jackson must also look to take on a more offensive role in the absence of Ja Morant.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($10,000) vs. Mavericks

Towns racked up 31 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and a block in the last game and is averaging 24.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals over 10 appearances, including two with more than 50 DK points. He is up for a great chance to dominate against the Mavericks, who will be significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt. He must also continue to step up his scoring in the absence of Jalen Brunson.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($11,200) at Kings

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 35.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over his last 10 outings, including three games with over 60 DK points and a high of 73.3. He is likely to keep rolling with a matchup against the Kings, who are giving up the league's eighth-most points and most three-pointers per game.

Mid-Range Money

Scotty Pippen, Grizzlies ($5,000) at Jazz

After accumulating 30.8 DK points in the last game, Pippen is up for a second consecutive start in the absence of Ja Morant. Pippen is averaging 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals over 10 appearances and should do well against the Jazz, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Draymond Green, Warriors ($6,700) at Heat

Green continues to inflate his DK totals with his ability to contribute across the stat sheet, as he is averaging 10.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over the last 10 games, including two with over 40 DK points. He should keep the momentum going against the Heat, who are giving up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Max Strus, Cavaliers ($4,500) at Trail Blazers

Strus is averaging 11.2 points on 48.1 percent shooting over the last 10 games and must be ready to step up in the absence of Donovan Mitchell. Strus is likely to make his mark against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($4,500) vs. Spurs

Thompson is coming off a limited outing but is averaging 8.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 27.5 DK points. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Spurs, who give up the league's sixth-most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.

Jabari Smith, Rockets ($4,700) vs. Hawks

Smith is averaging 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals across 10 outings, including a high of 49.0 DK points. He has a great chance to thrive against the Hawks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.