NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 31

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're primed for a giant 12-game slate Friday night that features no shortage of postseason implications and an injury report filled with big names. The availability of several of those players still hangs in the air as of Friday morning. But regardless how that all shakes out, the massive player pool we're afforded with 24 teams in action still leaves us with plenty of options across the salary cap.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Though there are a pair of double-digit favorites, the remainder of the slate mostly features modest lines ranging anywhere from one to 7.5 points. That bodes well for the matchups to be competitive, while the nine with projected totals of at least 225 predict a night of offensive fireworks.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

Nikola Jokic, DEN (calf): GTD

If Jokic were to sit a second straight game, Thomas Bryant would once again start.

LeBron James, LAL (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Should James not be available, Troy Brown would likely take over at small forward while Anthony Davis would earn especially elevated usage.

Kawhi Leonard, LAC (personal): QUESTIONABLE

If Leonard can't go again, Russell Westbrook could continue to log especially elevated usage and Norman Powell may fill in at small forward.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (ankle): OUT

In SGA's ongoing absence, Isaiah Joe is likely to remain in the starting five while Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams' usage should remain particularly high.

Julius Randle, NYK (ankle): OUT

With Randle out the rest of the regular season, Obi Toppin and Jericho Sims will likely handle power forward duties while Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett could receive extra scoring opportunities.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND (ankle): OUT

With Haliburton scheduled to miss out, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell should be primary beneficiaries.

Lauri Markkanen, UTA (hand): OUT

In Markkanen's absence, Simone Fontecchio is likely to remain in the starting five.

Other notable injuries:

Paul George, LAC (leg): OUT

Bradley Beal, WAS (knee): OUT

Kyle Kuzma, WAS (ankle): OUT

Damian Lillard, POR (calf): OUT

Jusuf Nurkic, POR (knee): OUT

Terry Rozier, CHA (foot): OUT

Kelly Oubre, CHA (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

Keldon Johnson, SAN (injury management): GTD

Anthony Davis, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Anthony Edwards, MIN (illness): PROBABLE

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN (calf): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have 10 players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,000), Joel Embiid ($11,800), Anthony Davis ($11,300), Jayson Tatum ($11,000), LeBron James ($10,600), Stephen Curry ($10,400), Domantas Sabonis ($10,200), Kawhi Leonard ($10,100) and Trae Young ($10,000).

If Jokic can play through his calf injury, he'll look to score over 60 FD points for the fourth time in the last five games and faces a Suns team he's already posted 56.1 and 81.5 against this season.

Embiid has been under 50 FD points in his last two outings, but goes up against the Raptors and he's eclipsed the mark against them earlier in the campaign.

Davis could potentially take the floor without LeBron James and just dropped 66.8 FD points across 38 minutes against the Bulls on Wednesday.

Tatum was blistering hot against the Bucks on Thursday by shooting 80.0 percent from three-point range on his way to 51.1 FD points in 30 minutes.

James will have to clear his questionable designation. And if he does play, he'll be looking to build on the 42.6 FD points over 31 minutes against the Bulls on Wednesday - marking his second appearance after returning from an extended absence.

Curry racked up 65.6 FD points across 36 minutes versus the Pelicans on Tuesday and will be well rested while facing a highly vulnerable Spurs squad.

Sabonis saw a streak of nine straight games with more than 40 FD points snapped against the Blazers on Wednesday, but he only logged 29 minutes in Sacramento's postseason-clinching victory. Whether his minutes are limited Friday remains to be seen.

Leonard is uncertain for Friday due to the personal matter that kept him out Wednesday against the Grizzlies. If he can go, he'll aim to exceed 40 FD points for the third time in the last four games.

Young dipped to 29.2 FD points in a tough matchup against the Cavs on Tuesday, but should be ready to go for what should be a wire-to-wire matchup against the Nets.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Ja Morant, MEM ($9,900)

Morant produced his first big game since returning with 55.2 FD points against the Clippers on Wednesday and should therefore remain very popular Friday.

Devin Booker, PHO ($9,700)

Booker still posted 49.1 FD points with Kevin Durant back on the floor Wednesday and should remain in his fair share of lineups.

Kristaps Porzingis, WAS ($9,600)

Porzingis will once again take the floor without Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma and is coming off 62.6 FD points over 33 minutes against the Celtics on Tuesday.

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($9,400)

Brown put up 45.5 FD points against the Bucks on Thursday and managed 59.1 three games ago, which should help keep him very popular Friday.

Russell Westbrook, LAC ($8,300)

Westbrook turned back the clock without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George available Wednesday to record 59.8 FD points, so he should be attractive at this salary if Leonard sits out again.

Key Values

Austin Reaves, LAL at MIN ($6,000)

Reaves has emerged as a consistent source of complementary production over the last several weeks by averaging 32.6 FD points over the last 12 games on averages of 18.4 points, 6.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 56.3 percent from the field. The second-year wing has drawn four straight starts at shooting guard and has posted over 45 FD twice in the last five games alone. The Timberwolves make for favorable targets as they've allowed 39.3 percent three-point shooting to two-guards and 43.9 FD per game to the position over the last seven.

Isaiah Joe, OKC at IND ($5,500)

Joe should be due for another start at point guard in place of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Friday, a role where he registered 35.9 FD points across 32 minutes against the Hornets two games ago. A rough shooting night against the Pistons on Wednesday bumped Joe down to 14.8 FD, but he could be in position to bounce back nicely Friday. The Pacers will continue without Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) in the backcourt, and they check in allowing the second-most FD points per game to point guards in the last seven (57.3), five of which Haliburton has missed.

Malaki Branham, SAN at GSW ($5,500)

While several Warriors will make good options Friday against the highly vulnerable Spurs defense, Branham is also an intriguing option at his salary. The rookie has eclipsed 20 FD points in three straight, including 29.4 in his most recent outing against the Jazz on Wednesday. Branham has shot an impressive 52.5 percent during that brief sample, and now gets a crack at a Warriors team surrendering the third-highest offensive efficiency rating to shooting guards (25.2) and elevated 37.4 percent three-point shooting to the position.

ALSO CONSIDER: Andrew Nembhard, IND vs. OKC ($6,400); Malik Monk, SAC at POR ($5,700); Drew Eubanks, POR vs. SAC ($5,600); Ochai Agbaji, UTA at BOS ($5,300)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.