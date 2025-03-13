NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 13

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

A compact five-game slate is on tap Thursday night, and the injury report does have a handful of noteworthy names that are either already ruled out or whose status is in legitimate question. We do have a couple of games with what could be considered elevated offensive upside, making them likely targets for DFS players.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, 3/13 @ 12:15 a.m. EDT:

Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons (-14.5) (O/U: 234.5)

Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks (-6) (O/U: 225.5)

Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls (-3) (O/U: 229.5)

Orlando Magic (-1.5) at New Orleans Pelicans (O/U: 217.0)

Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors (-6.5) (O/U: 234.0)

Outside of the Pistons' double-digit-favorite status, the betting lines imply we're in for a competitive night Thursday. However, the Lakers-Bucks spread and total would naturally see big changes if Luka Doncic were to be ruled out with his ankle injury.

The Nets-Bulls and Kings-Warriors games could ultimately be best spots to focus on from a DFS perspective, and if Domantas Sabonis is able to return for Sacramento, the game would have even more appeal. Both the Kings and Dubs also have winning records to the Over this season and the last two meetings between them have finished with 240 total points, enhancing the appeal of that contest further.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Luka Doncic, LAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Doncic can't play Thursday, Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht could handle the majority of point-guard minutes, while the usage for the rest of the starting five, particularly Austin Reaves, will be especially elevated.

LeBron James, LAL (groin): OUT

In James' continued absence, Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt or Dorian Finney-Smith could draw a start, while Doncic, if available, and Reaves will see even more usage than usual.

Domantas Sabonis, SAC (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Sabonis can't suit up, Jonas Valanciunas will continue operating as the starting center.

Josh Giddey, CHI (ankle): OUT

In Giddey's absence, Tre Jones will potentially draw a start at point guard and the likes of Coby White and Nikola Vucevic should especially benefit from increased usage.

Other notable injuries:

Brandin Podziemski, GSW (back): OUT

Kelly Olynyk, NOP (personal): OUT

Rui Hachimura, LAL (knee): OUT

Bobby Portis, MIL (suspension): OUT

Bilal Coulibaly, WAS (hip): OUT

Jaxson Hayes, LAL (knee): OUT

Lonzo Ball, CHI (wrist): DOUBTFUL

Yves Missi, NOP (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (calf): PROBABLE

Damian Lillard, MIL (groin): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Thursday's slate: Luka Doncic ($11,800), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,500) and Cade Cunningham ($10,400).

Doncic's status will have to be monitored very carefully, but if he's available, he should be in prime position for one of his top-tier performances considering the matchup against the Bucks and LeBron James' absence.

Antetokounmpo, who hasn't scored under 47 FD points since Feb. 21, should be in for a full workload if Luka is available, but there could be a risk for limited minutes if Doncic is ruled out and the Bucks win a rout.

Cunningham just put up 51.6 FD points against the same vulnerable Wizards team he'll face again Thursday and has three other tallies of more than 46 FD points within his last five contests overall.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Zion Williamson, NOP ($9,300)

Williamson put up 50 FD points against the Clippers on the strength of a triple-double, and his upside should keep him very popular Thursday.

Stephen Curry, GSW ($9,200)

Curry just saw a streak of six games with at least 40 FD points snapped, but his ceiling, salary and the small slate should all conspire to keep him highly rostered.

Damian Lillard, MIL ($8,700)

Lillard should be a popular play against a short-handed Lakers squad in what will be the marquee game of the night if Doncic suits p.

Jimmy Butler, GSW ($8,300)

Butler appears to have fully hit his stride in the Warriors' system with tallies of 40.3 to 50 FD points in three straight games, production that should keep him very popular at his salary.

Coby White, CHI ($7,400)

White has scored 40.4 to 56.5 FD points in three of the past four games and should continue to enjoy elevated usage Thursday due to Giddey's absence.

Key Values

D'Angelo Russell, BKN at CHI ($6,400)

Russell is off the injury report after resting his ankle Tuesday against the Cavaliers, so he'll certainly be well rested for a premium matchup against a short-handed Bulls team that will be without Josh Giddey in the backcourt. Russell checks in on a solid run of production, having averaged 30.3 FD points across the last four contests. The veteran point guard has exceeded 30 FD points on 18 occasions overall this season, and the Bulls come in ranked No. 30 in offensive efficiency rating to point guards (31.7). Additionally, Chicago has conceded an NBA-high 10.6 assists per game to ones, along with an Eastern Conference-high 52.3 FD points per game to the position.

Karlo Matkovic, NOP vs. ORL ($4,900)

Matkovic has been ascending as well over his last four contests, averaging 27.4 FD points on the strength of a well-balanced 11.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks across a modest 22.5 minutes per game. Additionally, Matkovic is shooting a blistering 64.3 percent over that span, including 37.5 percent from distance. The big man could be due for some additional opportunity Thursday, as Kelly Olynyk will remain out for personal reasons while Yves Missi is questionable due to an ankle injury. The Magic has been tough against frontcourt players overall, but the combination of Matkovic's salary and his potential role keeps him firmly in play on a small slate.

Kevin Huerter, CHI vs. BKN ($4,800)

Huerter is another value option that should be primed for a bump in usage Thursday, considering the absence of Giddey from Chicago's backcourt. Huerter is averaging 25.4 FD points over his last seven games, averaging 14.6 points (on 39.7 percent three-point shooting), 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals in that span. While he's come off the bench in each of those games, he's averaged a robust 29.9 minutes per contest, and Thursday, he should be in line for more of the same with Giddey out and Lonzo Ball likely to sit out as well. Huerter is averaging 29.3 FD points per 36 minutes with both players off the floor this season, and Brooklyn has also allowed 36.8 percent three-point shooting overall and to two-guards specifically this season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ziaire Williams, BKN at CHI ($5,000)

