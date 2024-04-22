NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 22

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a trio of Game 2 matchups on the docket for Monday, with the first tip-off occurring at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let's dive in.

SLATE OVERVIEW

When the slates are identical, I will post the perfect lineup from the previous segment and provide analysis. Since Monday's games are not the same, I'll instead look at the Top 10 in FDFP and Value to provide some perspective for the Game 2 matchups.

FDFP VALUE A Davis 66.3 M. Robinson 9.0x N Jokic 62.3 J. Murray 5.4x J Embiid 51.6 J. Isaac 7.0x J Murray 47.2 K. Lowry 6.7x J Allen 46.6 A Davis 5.9x L James 46.2 B. Bogdanovic 5.9x T Maxey 44.4 J. Allen 5.8x F Wagner 42.9 M. Porter 5.7x D Mitchell 41.9 F. Wagner 5.6x J Hart 41.6 J. Hart 5.6x

As you'll see, Davis, Allen, Wagner and Hart appeared on both lists. When you look at the massive value provided by Robinson, McBride, Isaac and Lowry, you get a pretty clear picture of how a perfect lineup was constructed. We will keep this data in mind as we make endorsements.

INJURIES

PHI Joel Embiid (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

I doubt Embiid will miss Game 2, but we should still pay attention to the injury tag. As the table shows, he was one of the top point-getters, but his salary didn't correspond. I see no need to complement the tag with a pivot at this point.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have four players at 10k or above atop the player pool, and I anticipate taking at least one of them. Anthony Davis ($11,200) appears like the best option at first glance, but taking LeBron James ($10,300) for $900 less seems like the wiser option. Going with James will also allow us to make center a salary-saving position. One way to stay elite but save a lot of coin at the position would be slotting Jarrett Allen ($8,200), who also has PF eligibility.

Jalen Brunson ($9,800) was quelched by Philly's defense in Game 1, and although I doubt the trend will stay consistent in this series, I'm going to leave him aside due to the high salary. Jamal Murray ($8,800) and Tyrese Maxey ($8,600) appear to be the best elite calls at point guard.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Evan Mobley, CLE ($7,900) vs. ORL

When you consider Cleveland's convincing Game 1 win, stacking your frontcourt with Mobley and Allen isn't a bad idea. The duo doesn't correlate negatively very often, and Mobley's 16/11 double-double against Orlando was impressive. The dual eligibility of both players offers ample opportunity for mixing and matching with them in your frontcourt.

Josh Hart, NYK ($7,600) vs. PHI

Hart can be hard to trust, but his late rally in Game 1 was the difference-maker against the Sixers. With guys like Donte DiVincenzo clocking in as a bit too expensive, Hart represents a good way to get involved in the Knicks without spending up for Brunson.

Franz Wagner, ORL ($7,100) @ CLE

Wagner posted high numbers that corresponded well with his salary in Game 1, and the Magic should be able to make some adjustments to help their cause against the Cavaliers. Wagner has exceeded 50 percent from the floor several times over the past month, so a little more volume can help his cause.

Kelly Oubre, PHI ($6,300) @ NYK

Oubre didn't give a great performance in Game 1, but he played 39 minutes and recorded five steals, which is an encouraging indication of his potential volume in the playoffs. He just needs his shooting stroke to warm back up, and coupled with good ancillary numbers, he's a great candidate to exceed 5x value.

Jonathan Isaac, ORL ($6,200) @ CLE

Although all of the metrics point toward an endorsement for Isaac, I'm not completely sold on it. Isaac has historically burned many a fantasy player (including me) over the years, so that's probably where the bias comes from. He's not a lock to start Game 2, but I will give him some exposure if he's in the starting five again.

Miles McBride, NYK ($5,000) vs. PHI

We have to hope for at least 25 minutes for McBride if he's to catch lightning in a bottle again. His 21/3/4 line is a great value match for his 5k salary, and he'll join the next mentioned player as one of my budget anchors for Monday.

Kyle Lowry, PHI ($4,700) @ NYK

Lowry continues to turn back the clock with scrappy performances that give the Sixers momentum in key moments. He's probably the best option you'll find below 5k for Monday.

