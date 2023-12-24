NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 25th

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

NBA action gets an early start for Christmas Day with a 12:00 p.m. start time. There's a stocking full of contests on FanDuel and five watchable matchups throughout the day, so let's get to our endorsements!

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

PHI Joel Embiid (ankle) - OUT

Embiid is a confirmed scratch for Monday. Paul Reed ($4,800) will start in his place and is worth a flier in some of your lineups.

MIA Jimmy Butler (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Butler didn't practice on Sunday. His status for Monday's game is in doubt. Some role players will have an impact, but Tyler Herro ($8,100) will be your safest bet as a production absorber.

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

If Porzinigis can't go, Al Horford ($5,600) will start and emerge as a worthwhile value.

PHO Jusuf Nurkic (personal) - OUT

There are too many candidates to compensate for Nurkic's absence, so the spot is best avoided unless it is absolutely necessary.

ELITE PLAYERS

The marquee players of the NBA usually strut their stuff if they're on the Christmas slate. It's an evening where you should do your level best to stack the top. Based on the matchups and injury scenarios, Kevin Durant ($10,200) and Stephen Curry ($9,000) stand out as the best duo to target. The Lakers usually play well over the holidays, and I believe that's why LeBron James ($10,300) and Anthony Davis ($11,200) are more expensive than Durant. I have no problem mixing and matching James and Durant, but Davis is harder to buy into because of the value potential we will have available at center. This is also the reason why I don't think Nikola Jokic is the best way to go this evening.

The Bucks and the Knicks will generate a lot of points, so getting involved with Julius Randle ($8,700) or Jalen Brunson ($8,300) is a good idea. The Sixers will also look for Tyrese Maxey ($8,600) to step up in Embiid's absence.

Also consider: Jamal Murray, DEN ($8,000) vs. GSW

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Jrue Holiday, BOS ($7,100) @ LAL

I'm leaning toward Holiday because I believe he will be the lowest-owned starter for the Celtics. It's been a challenge for Holiday to match value recently, but it's a good spot for the point guard to show up against the Lakers, who are softest in the backcourt. The Celtics have played fairly well during the West Coast swing, and although I can't fault rostering the rest of the team's starting lineup, Holiday is at the right salary for the right moment.

Tobias Harris, PHI ($6,200) @ MIA

With Embiid's absence looming large, I anticipate Harris will be very popular. If the game falls his way, he's at a very palatable price as we hunt for a way to pay off multiple elites. I am not keen on stacking the Sixers universally, and our previous pushes for Reed and Maxey should be considered before Harris, but if you managed to fade one of these players, move Harris into one of his four eligible spots.

Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK ($6,200) vs. MIL

Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is now out for the season, and Hartenstein has emerged as the best guy to target under center for the Knicks. While Randle will continue to shore up things in the interior, the center is a good independent play. I'd advise against stacking Randle and Hartenstein, but Brunson is a fine player to pair. An added advantage for Hartenstein is his eligibility at three positions.

Malik Beasley, MIL ($5,000) @ NYK

Beasley has returned to the starting lineup after dealing with an illness last week, and when you look at a snapshot of his production over the season, 5k seems like a steal. He only needs 25 FDFPs to match value, and he's surpassed that mark eight times this season. He had 27.7 FDFPs against the Knicks two days ago.

We'll round out the article with three low-cost options to offset your holiday spending.

SF Jaime Jaquez, MIA ($5,700)

SG/SF Grayson Allen, PHX ($5,500)

SF/PF Marcus Morris, PHI ($4,100)

