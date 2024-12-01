NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 1

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's eight-game Sunday slate begins earlier than normal with a 6:00 p.m. EST first tipoff, and we've got a loaded player pool full of DFS action as the NFL cools down for the day.

SLATE OVERVIEW

We honored the marquee BOS/CLE matchup with a wide array of choices, which is well-deserved considering the high total and pace. We may have foolishly overlooked talent from Clippers-Spurs, but you can't endorse everyone!

INJURIES

DAL Luka Doncic (wrist) - OUT

DAL Klay Thompson (foot) - OUT

DAL Naji Marshall (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

It's a back-to-back for the Mavs, though I still expect solid numbers from Quentin Grimes ($4,800) and P.J. Washington ($7,300). Kyrie Irving ($9,300) will also continue as the elite play while Doncic is out.

NOP Brandon Ingram (calf) - OUT

NOP Zion Williamson (hamstring) - OUT

NOP Herbert Jones (shoulder) - OUT

NOP Jordan Hawkins (back) - OUT

NOP Jose Alvarado (hamstring) - OUT

CJ McCollum ($7,500) and Trey Murphy ($6,700) are my preferred targets for the depleted Pelicans. Dejounte Murray is still a couple of games away from returning to form.

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Jrue Holiday (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Al Horford (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Derrick White (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Boston will be on the first leg of a back-to-back, so it's unclear if any of these players will be out Sunday, Monday or both. If Porzingis and Horford aren't available, Neemias Queta ($4,200) would be in line to start. The frontcourt issues will give Payton Pritchard ($6,100) another opportunity to produce.

LAL D'Angelo Russell (illness) - DOUBTFUL

LAL Austin Reaves (pelvis) - QUESTIONABLE

Dalton Knecht ($5,500) and Cam Reddish ($3,700) will play larger roles if these absences hold.

POR Jerami Grant (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Scoot Henderson (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Robert Williams (concussion) - OUT

POR Donovan Clingan (knee) - OUT

There are some questions about who will spell Deandre Ayton, so I won't endorse a pivot. I expect Dalano Banton ($4,900) to emerge as a solid option from the second unit, and we'll see more from Deni Avdija ($6,600) if Grant can't go.

ELITE PLAYERS

Five players sit atop the player pool with salaries above $10k. Of the group, I think Anthony Davis ($11,200) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,900) face the best matchups, though we'd need to have solid budget pivots in mind to offset their lofty salaries.

I like several spots in the $9k range, but Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,500) is my favorite play at this level against the shorthanded Pelicans. Scottie Barnes ($9,100) is also valued well against Miami.

Boston's frontline is a bit depleted, but Jarrett Allen's ($7,500) lower salary will make him the preferred target over Evan Mobley ($8,200) in the 8k range. Alperen Sengun ($8,800) is also a worthwhile center at that tier.

Also consider: De'Aaron Fox, SAC ($9,000) vs. SAS

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

RJ Barrett, TOR ($7,700) vs. MIA

Even with Barnes back in action, Barrett's numbers haven't dropped off. He retains a role with the first unit and is producing at a rapid clip by averaging 22.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists across his last five games.

Tyler Herro, MIA ($7,400) @ TOR

Herro continues to be one of Miami's best offensive options, though he and Jimmy Butler are alternating team-leading totals. I'll take Herro at the $600 discount due to a less shaky production floor.

Darius Garland, CLE ($7,200) vs. BOS

Garland almost always picks up the slack when Donovan Mitchell struggles from the floor, and that was the case Friday as he balled out with 29 points. Mitchell is bound to regain form, yet Garland is less expensive and a viable option with both Boston backcourt starters possibly out. The potential playoff preview will be the most watchable game on the slate, and we've already endorsed the Cavs' frontcourt.

Anfernee Simons, POR ($6,300) vs. DAL

It's hard to ignore Simons' numbers at this salary point. Although his floor is less dependable than other guards we've mentioned, his sharpshooting and ball distribution skills hold plenty of upside. We should once again see solid assist totals with Deandre Ayton back at full strength.

Also consider: Amen Thompson, HOU ($6,700) vs. OKC

VALUE PLAYS

Budget options are littered throughout the injury segment, so be sure to look it over again as you begin lineup construction. I'll now identify more preferred options below the $6k threshold, with options for every position:

PG Cason Wallace, OKC ($4,200) @ HOU

SG Ja'Kobe Walter, TOR ($4,000) vs. MIA

SG/SF Duncan Robinson, MIA ($4,300) @ TOR

PF Jabari Smith, HOU ($5,500) vs. OKC

C Yves Missi, NOP ($5,900) @ NYK

