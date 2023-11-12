NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 12

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel has excluded matchups earlier in the day, leaving a seven-game slate for DFS action Sunday night. The first tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. EST, and I'm providing my best options strategy below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The sharps are already well aware of the value on Portland's roster, so expect the endorsements there to be quite popular. The Suns-Thunder carry the highest projected total on the slate and I'd research these rosters to look for unique candidates as we didn't provide many selections in this article. The Pelicans and Mavericks are probably my two favorite teams on the slate. Even with my favorite options, I have no problem going deeper into these rosters for more value.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for [day]. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

MIA Tyler Herro (ankle) - OUT

Kyle Lowry ($5,800), Duncan Robinson ($5,000) and Josh Richardson ($4,500) are all quality targets to consider as candidates for Herro's missing production.

MIN Anthony Edwards [illness] - QUESTIONABLE

I will probably throw additional exposure to Mike Conley ($5,200) if Edwards is sidelined. Otherwise, the rest of the starters will carry slightly increased value.

LAL LeBron James (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

It's unclear if James will suit up, but you must assume he'll make every effort. We've identified some options for the Lakers later in the article.

POR Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring] - OUT

POR Scoot Henderson (ankle) - OUT

Portland is where you can find value. Skylar Mays ($5,900) and Jerami Grant ($6,800) will have very high exposure in my lineups, and the roster offers other options with high upside. I suggest examining it and monitoring the starting lineup.

ELITE PLAYERS

We only have six players at $10k or higher. And if James is out, we can reasonably spend up for Anthony Davis, who's probable and will carry a heavy workload for the Lakers. I don't think anyone is a must-have at this level, though Kevin Durant ($10,300) is an excellent candidate to outperform his salary against the Thunder.

Although we would prefer to diversify, using Brandon Ingram ($8,300) and Zion Williamson ($8,100) should be solid plays against the Mavs. While Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving provide a solid offensive core, they need defensive help at other positions.

Also consider: Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN ($8.000) @ GSW

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Cade Cunningham, DET ($7,900) @ CHI

Cunningham is on an impressive five-game run where he's averaged 24.6 points, 7.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds. Chicago has a decent record against his position so far, but Cunningham will be able to find enough looks against the Bulls if he can stay dialed in.

Nikola Vucevic, CHI ($7,500) vs. DET

We just mentioned some potential backcourt success for Detroit, though Vucevic should excel against a crew of backups trying to replace Jalen Duren's (ankle) production. Granted, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley and James Wiseman are all battle-tested and together will present a well-rested interior. Vucevic didn't have a good first game against the Pistons, but he'll be able to adjust and post a better number.

D'Angelo Russell, LAL ($6,900) vs. POR

I'm endorsing Russell on the presumption James will miss out, but he's still a reasonable add either way. Portland's backcourt is severely depleted, and taking an experienced threat like Russell is an intelligent choice despite LA's recent struggles. He's posted 38 FDFP in two straight games, which represents over 5x value.

Zach Collins, SAS ($6,300) vs. MIA

Collins continues to outperform his salary despite Victor Wembanyama's stellar interior play. The rookie's ability to make plays all over the floor allows Collins to patrol the paint with less interference, and the result has been decent multi-category contributions with double-double potential.

Also consider: Jeremy Sochan, SAS ($6,100) vs. MIA

It'll also be interesting to see Bradley Beal's ($7,600) probable return for Phoenix. His minutes will probably be capped, but I'd give him a slight boost if he ends up starting.

VALUE PLAYS

The best value plays on this slate are the aforementioned Skylar Mays and Jerami Grant. I'll use them liberally, and so should you.

Klay Thompson, GSW ($5,300) vs. MIN

As long as Thompson remains at this repressed salary, it's hard to keep him off rosters. After a slow start, he's started to catch fire at the perimeter again and is certainly getting plenty of opportunity with 30 or more minutes a night in the Warriors' lineup.

Jordan Hawkins, NOP ($5,300) vs. DAL

Hawkins is still the best option in place of CJ McCollum (lung). And even though he regressed a bit after a strong start, I like the Pelicans a lot in this matchup and have no problem giving Hawkins another shot.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DEN ($4,500) @ HOU

KCP is one of a few players scrambling to plug the hole left by Jamal Murray and enters at a salary that's difficult to ignore. He only needs a number in the 25-FDFP range to be viable, and was in the general vicinity the past two games. The site has pumped up Reggie Jackson's ($5,000) salary somewhat, but he's another option that fits the same scenario.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.