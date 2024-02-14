NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 14

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.
It's the final night before the league heads to Indianapolis for the All-Star festivities, and we have a 13-game slate to navigate before the break. Action starts promptly at 7:00 p.m. with a trio of games, and we've got all the bases covered for the DFS action on FanDuel.
SLATE OVERVIEW
For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Highest Totals: IND/TOR (244.5), LAL/UTA (239.5)
INJURIES
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report. Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.
LAC Kawhi Leonard (adductor) - OUT
Leonard's absence means that an auto-pivot to Paul George ($8,200) and James Harden ($8,800) is recommended.
IND Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
The Pacers could give Haliburton the night off so he can be fresh for the Alll-Star Game. The Pacers host the event and would like their star player to have a nice showing this weekend. Monitor the starting lineup for the best pivot, if applicable.
DEN Jamal Murray (leg) - QUESTIONABLE
DEN Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
I've recommended staying away from Caldwell-Pope's pivot, but Murray is another matter entirely. If he misses, Reggie Jackson ($5,400) would emerge as a viable option immediately.
PHI Tobias Harris (hip) - OUT
In Harris' absence, more output will flow to KJ Martin ($4,600) and Kelly Oubre ($6,700).
NYK Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
DiVincenzo's absence could slide over Josh Hart and allow Bojan Bogdanovic ($5,700) to have a substantial impact with his new team.
PHO Bradley Beal (hamstring) - OUT
The Suns will hold Beal out, leaving Eric Gordon ($5,000) as a solid pivot option.
ATL Onyeka Okongwu (toe) - OUT
The Hawks become incredibly thin up front with Clint Capela still sidelined. Jalen Johnson ($8,400) moves to the forefront with Bruno Fernando ($4,000) also providing support.
NYK Ben Simmons (rest) - OUT
Pivot to Dennis Schroder ($6,100) here. I like him a bit better than Dennis Smith ($5,900).
LAL LeBron James (ankle) - OUT
Rui Hachimura ($5,400) represents a decent pivot Wednesday, especially if Anthony Davis is also sidelined.
ELITE PLAYERS
We are stacked at the top with nine players above 10k for Wednesday's slate. The player that comes closest to matching value for me is Kevin Durant ($10,000), who sits at the bottom of the 10k list. With Beal out, Durant and Devin Booker ($9,800) have an excellent opportunity against the Pistons, who have given better opponents some competition recently, ensuring sustained usage and making a blowout less likely. Alperen Sengun ($8.900) is my first elite center off the board, as he is in a soft matchup against Memphis and is currently off the injury report.
As previously stated, Paul George and James Harden are great options.
Also consider: Jarrett Allen, CLE ($8,000) vs. CHI
EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS
Tyler Herro, MIA ($7,700) vs. PHI
Herro's salary may be a tad too high, but with Buddy Hield getting accustomed to Philadelphia's defensive setup, there may be an opportunity for Herro's position to exploit the 76ers. Terry Rozier (knee) is out, which will also help Herro's cause.
Precious Achiuwa, NYK ($7,400) @ ORL
Achiuwa has been one of the best DFS surprises in recent weeks, and he is certainly stepping up amid Julius Randle's absence. I love the dual eligibility here, so we can use him at PF while keeping the center spot open.
Jabari Smith, HOU ($6,700) @ MEM
Smith's numbers have been remarkably consistent lately, and 30-plus FDPFs are certainly possible for the forward, who sets up well opposite the Grizzlies.
Michael Porter, DEN ($6,100) vs. SAC
The Nuggets are glad to have Porter off the injury report, and he'll be a critical piece of the puzzle against Sacramento, especially if Murray misses. The Nuggets dropped one to the Kings without Porter, and the team will be highly motivated to avenge the loss at home.
Russell Westbrook, LAC ($6,000) @ GSW
Although Westbrook won't be a direct pivot for Leonard, I can easily see the Clippers moving to a small-ball lineup against the Warriors, and at this salary, Westbrook could beat 5x value. I can envision Harden and Westbrook sharing the court, firing on all cylinders at various points in the game.
Also consider: Deni Avdija, WAS ($6,900) @ NOP
VALUE PLAYS
As usual, refer to the injury report for the best pivots.
Rui Hachimura, LAL ($5,400) @ UTA
LeBron James has said he won't play Wednesday, and we have no current news about Anthony Davis. However, I wouldn't be surprised to see a slight dip in minutes for Davis, especially if the Lakers go into the second half with enough of a lead. Both players will be in the mix for the All-Star game, and Hachimura is more than capable of propping up the interior if Davis decides to take an extended break before the weekend.
Norman Powell, LAC ($5,200) @ GSW
Powell is valuable whenever Leonard and George are off the floor, so we should expect increased involvement from the prominent sixth man against the Warriors amid Leonard's absence.
Duncan Robinson, MIA ($5,000) @ PHI
Robinson's sharpshooting skills could come in handy against Philadelphia, and increased opportunity is evident with Rozier out. The three-point threat could garner the start again after filling in Tuesday night.
Jordan Goodwin, MEM ($3,800) vs. HOU
Goodwin will be ready to go after signing with the Grizzlies on Tuesday. The Grizzlies need immediate help with a rash of injuries on their roster, and Goodwin's cheap salary could be a great value if he comes off the bench with the second unit as expected. He only needs about 16 FDFPs to be relevant and could allow us to grab an extra elite.