NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday's slate begins at the usual 7:00 p.m. ET start time, and we have an eight-game offering to sort through for FanDuel. Let's get started!

SLATE OVERVIEW

Highest Totals: DAL/LAL (242.5), SAS/BOS (237.5)

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

DAL Luka Doncic (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Doncic may be forced to miss another game, so expect Kyrie Irving ($10,300) to lead more offensive production if Doncic is sidelined.

NYK Jalen Brunson (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Miles McBride ($5,100) has done a good job relieving Brunson, who may miss Wednesday's contest. He's worth a flier if the injury tag holds.

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Derrick White (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Jrue Holiday (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

Some or all of these players could take the floor, so it's a situation worth monitoring as we approach game lock. Payton Pritchard ($4,800) and Sam Hauser ($4,400) would emerge as budget candidates, but the remaining starters would also get a boost.

CLE Caris LeVert (wrist) - QUESTIONABLE

LeVert's status is up in the air, but clarification should come as we get closer to lock. Several players are on the cusp of recommendation in this spot, but there's more certainty elsewhere in the player pool.

ELITE PLAYERS

We already mentioned Irving's potential, and a pivot between Doncic and Irving in a big game against the Lakers may be a sound way to begin. Considering the number of Boston absences, both Jayson Tatum ($10,200) and Jaylen Brown ($8,500) are high on my wish list, and I'll choose one of them based on which players end up as scratches.

Although the center position has been a top source of value in recent weeks, spending up for Bam Adebayo ($9,200) is a worthwhile consideration against the Raptors, who continue to struggle inside without Jakob Poeltl. Miami is shorthanded as well, so Scottie Barnes ($8,600) is another decent player in this game.

Also consider: LeBron James, LAL ($9,700) vs. DAL, Jarrett Allen, CLE ($8,700) vs. MIL

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

CJ McCollum, NOP ($7,900) vs. CHA

McCollum's dual eligibility against Charlotte seems like a reasonable spot. Although the Hornets have improved on defense over the past few weeks, they are still weak against opposing guards. LaMelo Ball is a good defender, but he's still getting back up to speed, and McCollum should find plenty of open looks.

Khris Middleton, MIL [LOGO) ($7,100) @ CLE

Middleton will be coming off a rest day, so he should be fresh and ready to go against Cleveland. His recent production has been solid, averaging 14.8 points, 7.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds over the past five games.

RJ Barrett, TOR ($6,700) vs. MIA

FanDuel continues to undervalue Barrett, who is consistently matching 5x value. The Raptors will be up against it in the frontcourt against Miami, but the defense on the perimeter is soft and is a great opportunity for a playmaker like Barrett to shine.

D'Angelo Russell, LAL ($6,500) vs. DAL

We saw what Russell was capable of without James in the lineup, and while his production with a complete lineup won't reach the rarified air he touched last week, the guard is priced too low right now. Finding the elite Lakers starter around the FanDuel median price is a little too good to pass up based on his enormous upside. Austin Reaves ($6,600) is more expensive, which is a good example of Russell's value at a reasonable salary.

Jeremy Sochan, SAS ($5,900) @ BOS

Sochan is a DFS target who flies under the radar, but with numerous Boston absences in the backcourt tonight, he may be a good value pick. He's able to make plays all over the court and has provided solid rebound production along with good scoring capability over the past several weeks.

Dillon Brooks, HOU ($5,100) @ NYK

Brooks returned from injury to score 31 FDFPs, and it looks like he will go back to being a fixture in the offense. I haven't targeted Brooks much as a Rocket, but his ability to inflict swift damage beyond the arc will come in handy against the Knicks, who may be without Brunson, who is arguably New York's highest producer.

Jaden McDaniels, MIN ($4,800) @ DET

There's risk associated with this pick, but McDaniels has found a way to break through the talent depth chart, and in a potential blowout situation against the Pistons, he represents the kind of bargain value we need to round out our endorsements. If the game gets out of hand, McDaniels should get several opportunities to produce in the second half.

