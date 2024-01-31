NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 31

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a massive slate of nine games to cover for Wednesday, and FanDuel's main slate offerings correspond with a start time of 7:00 p.m. ET. We have a lot of ground to cover, so let's get started.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Highest Totals: LAC/WAS (236.5), PHX/BKN (233)

Back-to-Back Games: CHI

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

DAL Luka Doncic (ankle) - OUT

DAL Kyrie Irving (thumb) - OUT

DAL Dereck Lively (nose) - OUT

Our on/off court data indicates that Doncic and Irving's absence helps out Tim Hardaway ($6,400) and Jaden Hardy ($5,100) the most. In Lively's case, we'll inevitably see more from Dwight Powell ($4,400) and possibly Richaun Holmes ($3,600).

DEN Nikola Jokic (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Although Jokic carries a tag, he will likely play through the injury. If you add his services to your lineup, monitor his status as games begin.

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

OKC Chet Holmgren (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

OKC Jalen Williams (ankle) - OUT

OKC Luguentz Dort (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

The Thunder are hurting right now, but we may see a return from Gilgeous-Alexander and possibly Dort. Keep tabs on the starting lineup for value opportunities, but Josh Giddey ($6,600) makes a lot of sense as the only bonafide starter without an injury tag.

DET Isaiah Stewart (ankle) - OUT

Ausar Thompson ($5,200) should be the primary beneficiary in this spot.

PHO Grayson Allen (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

The Suns may elect to bench Allen after suffering an ankle injury in Monday's game. Eric Gordon ($5,000) stands out as the best pivot in this spot.

ELITE PLAYERS

We only have five players at 10k or above, which is a low number considering the slate size. I think we'll be fine if we don't go this high, as there's a lot to comb through in the 9k range. The Suns have a good matchup against the Nets, so Devin Booker ($9,800) and Kevin Durant ($9,600) immediately come to mind as top selections in the elite category. Kawhi Leonard ($9,200) and Paul George ($8,100) are another duo that works well for Wednesday as they take on the Wizards. If I had to pick, Leonard and Durant would be my favorite duo of that production quartet. You can also expect James Harden ($8,400) to have a decent night against Washington, and his salary is very reasonable.

The Mavericks will be missing several key players, so it looks like a night to load up on Minnesota, and while Anthony Edwards ($9,100) is almost always viable, I love Rudy Gobert ($8,100) in a spot that heavily favors the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,400) would also work well, and I think various stacks are fine here.

Also consider: Jamal Murray, DEN ($8,600) @ OKC

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Nikola Vucevic, CHI ($7,9000) @ CHA

Although the Bulls are on the tail end of a back-to-back, Vucevic's salary is too good to pass up against Charlotte. DeMar DeRozan ($8,100) was also on the cusp of recommendations in the elite range, and my only concern was potential fatigue. Although he's gone three consecutive games without a double-double, he hit the milestone in two of three games against the Hornets this season.

Jalen Green, HOU ($7,200) vs. NOP

It's difficult to find a player in this salary range who is running as hot as Green. Although the Rockets have a knack for losing in close games, Green's value is undeniable. Over the past four games, he's averaged 29.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals.

Tyler Herro, MIA ($7,100) vs. SAC

The projected total of 232 is higher than you usually see with Miami, and the Heat are catching the Kings amid a four-game road swing that has sent them all over the country from San Francisco to Dallas to Memphis. The potential fatigue is one reason why I slid past Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox tonight, and although I also passed on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo due to cost, Herro's salary is at a place I can stomach. While I think Butler and Adebayo are also fine, you'll have to make sacrifices elsewhere and miss out on better options in their salary ranges. I can also make an argument for Terry Rozier ($6,800), who is already making waves since his recent trade. I'm not thrilled about the current salary, but he's certainly worth a flier.

VALUE PLAYS

Ayo Dosunmu, CHI ($5,700) @ CHA

I'm a bit leery of the Bulls in the back-to-back spot, but with LaMelo Ball (ankle) doubtful and Terry Rozier in Miami, the Hornets are looking thin in the backcourt, and Dosunmu is the guard who is trending up right now. He's cheaper than Coby White and far behind the elites in cost, and with eligibility at PG and SG, I can definitely find a spot for him.

Josh Green, DAL ($4,700) @ MIN

Green lagged a bit behind Hardaway and Hardy in potential usage, which is why we didn't mention him earlier, but he's bound to play a role considering Dallas' injury scenario. Dollar-for-dollar, he could emerge as the best value on this slate, and his dual eligibility will allow for high exposure in my builds. The situation may also give Grant Williams ($4,800) a chance to shine.

Aaron Wiggins, OKC ($4,100) vs. DEN

My usage of Wiggins will correspond with the number of Thunder absences -- if a lot of the aforementioned are out, I am happy to pivot here, although a return from Gilgeous-Alexander would scale Wiggins back. He's coming off his best game of the season and would likely put up a high minute total if the whole group misses. Keep an eye on Oklahoma City before you roster him.

Maxi Kleber, DAL ($3,800) @ MIN

Could Kleber play the hero for Dallas tonight? Considering the height disadvantage the Mavericks will face, it's a definite possibility. Luckily, Kleber is also available at PF, so we wouldn't be completely punting the center spot by taking a chance on him. There are better value options for Dallas, but I'd get him involved in a couple of lineups.

Also consider: Jalen Suggs, ORL ($5,400) @ SAS

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.