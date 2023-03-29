NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 29

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a sizeable 10-game slate for Wednesday, and the action begins at the usual starting time of 7:00 p.m. ET. FanDuel's biggest guarantee of the evening is the $200,000 NBA Shot, with a 40k first prize and a $9 entry fee.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The Bucks-Pacers game comes in with the highest projected total of the night, but we found appealing game scenarios up and down the slate, with some key chalk players for the Nets and the Heat. Value for Oklahoma City and Portland is also important in the massive player pool.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

MIL Khris Middleton (knee) - DOUBTFUL

The pattern of Middleton sitting out a back-to-back game is likely to continue. With Jae Crowder and Joe Ingles banged up, Pat Connaughton ($4,900) should see the largest production boost.

PHI Joel Embiid (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI James Harden (Achilles) - QUESTIONABLE

Both players will be game-time calls, although Harden is likelier to sit. If this happens, De'Anthony Melton ($5,900) would be in another decent spot, although spending up for Tyrese Maxey ($8,000) is also a solid alternative. Paul Reed ($5,500) is your best pivot if Embiid sits.

MIA Jimmy Butler (neck) - QUESTIONABLE

Butler didn't play Tuesday, so his neck injury might be significant enough to warrant another scratch. Tyler Herro ($7,200) is my top pivot if Butler misses.

NYK Jalen Brunson (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

Roll with Immanuel Quickley ($7,200) if Brunson can't make it.

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

There's no word on the severity of Gilgeous-Alexander's injury, but Josh Giddey ($8,300) is his clear pivot, followed by budget options like Jalen Williams ($7,100) and Isaiah Joe ($5,500).

SAS Keldon Johnson (foot) - OUT

SAS Devin Vassell (knee) - OUT

SAS Jeremy Sochan (knee) - OUT

I would give San Antonio's starting lineup a long look. Tre Jones ($6,400) is probably in the best position to succeed.

For Portland, pivoting to Shaedon Sharpe ($6,900) and Drew Eubanks ($5,600) will remain the best options through the end of the season. We may have seen Damian Lillard's final game in Portland, and they may shut down their other injured players with very little to play for.

ELITE PLAYERS

Luka Doncic ($12,000) sits atop the player pool, and while I think he's a decent option against the Sixers, fading him won't destroy your lineup. With Portland essentially giving up, I like Domantas Sabonis ($10,200) much better among the options above 10k. De'Aaron Fox ($9,100) is also set up well against the Trail Blazers.

Although Kevin Durant may be back tonight, he'll be on a minute limit, and I'd still be fine with Devin Booker ($9,700) for now. Bam Adebayo ($8,000) stands out as one of the top centers with Butler out, and luckily FanDuel gives Sabonis dual eligibility, meaning you could stack both big men. You also can't forget about Anthony Davis ($10,500) as a quality addition at PF.

Also consider: Jaren Jackson, MEM ($8,700) vs. LAC

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Spencer Dinwiddie, BKN ($7,900) vs. HOU

Dinwiddie is priced just right in this matchup against Houston. Although you can only roster him at point guard, I'd give him some exposure due to his upside potential of 50 FDFPs. He only managed 32 FDFPs against Houston in early March, but his salary is still reasonable enough to keep him in the mix.

Nic Claxton, BKN ($7,600) vs. HOU

The battle between Claxton and Alperen Sengun ($7,100) should be interesting. However, Claxton was clearly the better big man in their last meeting, prevailing in his best performance of the season. You can only roster Claxton at center, but he's absolutely worth it in this spot.

Jaden Ivey, DET ($6,600) vs. OKC

Ivey had one of his best performances of the season against the Thunder in November, exploding for 50 FDFPs in the matchup. Although Ivey has hovered around a reliable ceiling in the 25-FDFP range, he can pop without warning, which he did two nights ago against the Bucks with 49.6 FDFPs. I'd also endorse Killian Hayes ($6,500) here.

Also consider: Jalen Green, HOU ($7,300) @ BKN

VALUE PLAYS

Focusing on the values we presented in the injury section is important. If Jimmy Butler misses, I think Tyler Herro ($7,200) will be my favorite pivot in that section.

PORTLAND VALUE (Jabari Walker ($3,900), Matisse Thybulle ($4,500), Nassir Little ($4,700)) vs. SAC

All three of these guys are locked into SF eligibility only, but you should go low if you want multiple elites in your lineup. I like Little the best out of this group. If you're compelled to go a bit higher, Keon Johnson ($5,700) would be the best cash value if the rotation goes his way.

Harrison Barnes, SAC ($5,400) @ POR

Barnes has a knack for hanging around and putting a good stat line together, and he feels just a tad undervalued at $5,400. He's beaten 5x value at this salary in four of his last five games and has dual eligibility at SF and PF.

Bennedict Mathurin, IND ($5,400) vs. MIL

It's a tough defensive matchup against the Bucks, but Mathurun did pretty well against them back in January. With questionable tags all over the roster again this evening, he has a solid chance to match the 35 FDFPs he racked up in his previous game against the Mavericks.

