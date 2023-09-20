NBA Fantasy 2022-23 - Power Forward Tiers

This article is part of our NBA Draft Kit series.

Randle is coming off arguably the best season of his career, where he was the only power forward other than Giannis Antetokounmpo to average at least 25 points and 10 rebounds per game. Randle helped lead the Knicks to the second round of the playoffs and has been a key part of building some legitimate buzz around the team. He should have all the motivation needed to pick up where he left off and aim for new heights.

Antetokounmpo remains in a tier of his own, thanks to his ability to dominate the game on both sides of the ball and carry his team as a one-man show. He recorded six triple-doubles last season and averaged more than 30 points per game for the first time in his career. Antetokounmpo will likely be back with a vengeance in 2023-24 after his playoff run was cut short due to injury last season.

The 2023-24 season is approaching, meaning fantasy drafts are even closer. What better way to be prepared than to know the talent tiers at each position? Here are the best power forwards heading into the upcoming campaign. Priority has been given to per-game production and skill rank at the position. However, it is always important to consider the expected availability of a player throughout the season.

Tier 1

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Tier 2

Julius Randle, Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves

Towns was limited to just 29 games last season due to a calf injury. Nonetheless, in the small sample size, he continued to show that he is one of the most skilled big men in the league. He can score at all three levels, including shooting 36.6 percent from deep, while averaging 5.7 three-point attempts per game last season. Towns has the benefit of playing alongside Rudy Gobert, allowing him to focus more on offense.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors

Siakam is coming off one of his best seasons yet, clocking in career highs of 24.2 points and 5.8 assists per game while also shooting an impressive 48 percent from the field. Despite being mentioned in trade talks all summer, he is set to return to the Raptors, where he will be the first option on offense.

Paolo Banchero, Magic

Banchero turned in a masterful rookie season topped off with Rookie of the Year honors. He averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists, showing he can do it all while claiming a leading role on his young squad. Banchero moves extremely well for his size and has a soft touch, making him a real problem for just about any defender.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans

Williamson is coming off another injury-hampered season, playing less than 30 games for the second time in his three seasons. However, when he was healthy last season, he proved dominant, scoring at least 25 points in 20 of his 29 appearances. Williamson logged a season high of 43 points on 14-of-21 shooting and shot a blistering 60.8 percent from the field on the year. If he can remain in the clear, Williamson will return with a force and continue to impose his will.

Tier 3

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers

Mobley showed solid improvement over his rookie season, establishing new highs in points, rebounds and assists per game. He also stood out as a formidable defender, averaging 1.5 blocks per game. Mobley has an excellent opportunity to continue developing in a positive environment on a Cavs team with top-tier guards to set the table.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics

Porzingis sat out of the FIBA World Cup during the offseason as he is recovering from plantar fasciitis. Nonetheless, he is coming off a surprisingly impressive season. He flourished with the Wizards, establishing new career highs in points, assists and steals per game. He also displayed strong shot-blocking abilities, averaging over 1.5 blocks per game for the sixth time in seven seasons. Porzingis is set to begin a new chapter with the Celtics, but it should lead to more opportunities for success as he joins a top-tier team.

Jarren Jackson, Grizzlies

Jackson is coming off the best season of his young career. The big man won Defensive Player of the Year while establishing new career highs in points, rebounds and a league-best 3.0 blocks per game. Jackson's value extends beyond the paint, as he shot 35.5 percent from long range and 78.8 percent from the foul line in 2022-23. Looking ahead, Jackson has plenty of room to continue to grow thanks to his youth, but he should also have an easier time manipulating his opponents as he gains more mature strength and savvy.

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards

Kuzma is coming off a career year where he shined in a top offensive role in his first season with the Wizards. As a result, he was rewarded with a four-year, $102 million deal and heads into 2023-24 with a green light on offense. He will be accompanied by newly-added Jordan Poole, who is expected to co-dominate the offense. The two should play well off each other while each excelling in their own right.

Jalen Williams, Thunder

Williams turned heads as he averaged 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.7 steals through 22 games after the All-Star break. He reached the 25-point mark on six occasions, including a season-high of 32 points during the season. He also logged one double-double with points and rebounds and another two with points and assists, showing his broad potential. Heading into his second season, Williams will likely take a significant leap and stand out as one of the more versatile players at his position.

Tier 4

John Collins, Jazz

Collins took a step back last season, as his production dropped almost across the board. However, he is set for a fresh start with the up-and-coming Jazz, who surprised the league with their dominance early last season. Collins fills a gap for the Jazz and should be able to thrive in his role along high-level frontcourt teammates Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets

Gordon's success last season speaks for itself, as he played a crucial role in helping the Nuggets win the championship. He is coming off his best season with the Nuggets in his third year with the team and will likely continue to shine, playing off the excellent playmaking of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Gordon needs to improve his free-throw shooting after hitting just 60.8 percent last season. On the other hand, he shot a solid 34.7 percent from long range.

Jabari Smith, Rockets

Smith delivered a strong rookie season, averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. He achieved a season high of 30 points and hit the 20-point mark in 12 games. The forward also tallied 16 double-doubles and registered three blocks on five occasions. He is in a great position to expand his production as a central member of the young Rockets squad.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Wembanyama is one of the most highly-anticipated rookies since LeBron James. He seemed to struggle in his Summer League debut, where he shot just 2-for-13 from the field, but he bounced back in the next game, with 27 points on 9-for-14 shooting, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Wembanyama enters an ideal situation with a rebuilding Spurs team, where there should be minimal pressure and plenty of opportunity to play through his mistakes. Furthermore, he will also benefit from growing alongside some solid young talent already on the roster.

Tier 5

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons

Stewart was hampered by injuries last season and only managed to play 50 games, but he showed solid promise in his time on the court. He set a career high with 11.3 points per game and grabbed over 8.0 rebounds for the second straight season. Stewart has a lot of competition in the Pistons' frontcourt, but he is more than likely to continue to make a significant impact in any minutes he plays.

Draymond Green, Warriors

Despite being a non-threatening scorer, Green continues to provide value across the stat sheet and find ways to majorly impact the game. He tallied double-digit rebounds 13 times and double-digit assists 14 times last season, including two occasions where he did both in the same game. Green has averaged at least 7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the last eight seasons and should continue to produce at a similar rate as he remains in an ultra-familiar situation.

Keegan Murray, Kings

Murray quietly put together a strong rookie season, averaging 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. However, the most impressive aspect of his debut season was his three-point shooting, as he hit a blistering 41.1 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 6.3 attempts per game. Murray is set to build on his well-established role with a solid team around him and is primed for a step forward in his sophomore year.

P.J. Washington, Hornets

Washington is coming off a strong season, setting a career high with 15.7 points per game. The absence of Miles Bridges contributed to his opportunity to see an extended role, but the fact that he made the most of it shows that he is likely to maintain a sizeable place in the rotation. A significant part of Washington's allure is his three-point shooting, averaging 36.6 percent on 4.8 long-range attempts through his four-year career.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers

Vanderbilt came over to the Lakers mid-way through last season and proved himself enough to earn a new four-year, $48 million deal in the offseason. The Lakers are the fourth team he has played for, despite entering only his sixth season. Nonetheless, Vanderbilt is a strong hustle player who can significantly impact the glass.

Kevin Love, Heat

Love's production took a tumble last season, but it was primarily a result of a fading role with the Cavaliers and a transition to his new squad, the Heat. Love will be 35 years old heading into the 2023-24 season and should still have plenty of gas in the tank to continue to thrive in his role. Additionally, he will likely benefit from a full offseason to mesh and develop more chemistry with his new team.

Grant Williams, Mavericks

Williams is coming off a career-best season, where he set highs in points, rebounds and assists per game with the Celtics. The Mavericks took note of his capabilities and acquired Williams through a trade in the offseason. He fills a need for the Mavs in the frontcourt and looks ahead toward an excellent opportunity to continue his growth while playing with two top-tier guards, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

Honorable Mentions

Marcus Morris, Patrick Williams, Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith, Naji Marshall, Chris Boucher, Tari Eason, Jeremy Sochan