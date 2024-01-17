NBA Fantasy: Realistic Dynasty Targets for Rebuilding Managers

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

Everyone knows they should try to get Tyrese Maxey , or Cade Cunningham , or some other team-leading young player with obvious short-term All-Star upside. But managers with those players, even contending managers, are unlikely to trade those players unless it's for a Top 10 fantasy performer. So, this article aims to give you some more realistic guys to target, who other managers will be more comfortable parting with. To keep things simple, I'm keeping my recommendations to players under 25 years old.

By now, you should have an accurate idea of where your fantasy teams stand. In dynasty leagues, identifying your team's trajectory is especially important. Like redraft formats, there are many different styles of dynasty and keeper leagues (I'll be using the terms interchangeably here), but the general principles apply almost across the board. Do you have a path to contending this year or in the extremely near future (1-3 years)? If not, you should be moving players in their prime for young talent. It's like a much more accelerated real-life NBA.

Shallower Leagues

Collin Sexton, Jazz

Selling point: Back on development track

A torn meniscus cut Sexton's 2021-22 season with the Cavaliers short. Coming off that injury, it appeared he had trouble adjusting to a new scheme in Utah. Now, the Jazz are rolling, and Sexton is a huge part of that success. He's started the past 19 games, averaging 21.9 points on 52/42/91 shooting, 4.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in just 27.0 minutes. He's setting new highs in per-36-minute points (25.8) and assists (6.0). Sexton ranked 74th in eight-cat leagues during the 2020-21 season, and it appears he's back on his development track.

Immanuel Quickley, Raptors

Selling point: Key piece in Toronto's rebuild

A point-differential god while in New York, Quickley hasn't been as impactful in the plus/minus column in Toronto, but that doesn't concern me. He was underutilized for far too long, and with the Raptors trading away Pascal Siakam on Wednesday, Quickley becomes the second-most important piece of the rebuild behind Scottie Barnes.

Coby White, Bulls

Selling point: Should be focal point of Chicago's rebuild

We've yet to see Chicago move off Zach LaVine, but the rumor mill has made it seem like a foregone conclusion. With LaVine hurt much of this season, we've seen what White can do in an expanded role. If LaVine and/or DeMar DeRozan and/or Nikola Vucevic are moved at the deadline, White may end up as the headliner of the Bulls' rebuild.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans

Selling point: Stock is low, talent is high

Murphy is coming off a torn meniscus, and he's struggling with his consistency while seeing reduced minutes. Now is the time to strike if you are only concerned about next year and beyond. Admittedly, the immediate future doesn't look overly bright for Murphy, who is stuck behind Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum in the pecking order, but his talent is clear. Few players are as athletic as Murphy while also being dead-eye three-point shooters and quality defenders. He's also becoming a better passer, with a career-high 2.1 assists per 36 minutes. Trading for him now might be more of a three-to-five-year move, but he'll be solid even before a potential breakout.

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers

Selling point: Already great scorer, passing improving

Managers in redraft formats are probably disappointed with Mathurin's production, as his minutes and points have slipped compared to his rookie year. But his efficiency has increased, and he's become a better passer. Even as a 20-year-old rookie, he was hard to guard, averaging 7.4 free-throw attempts per 36 minutes – an absurd rate for a young wing. That's down a little bit this year (5.2), but the rest of his game rounding out is a great sign. I won't be surprised if he evolves into a third option on a highly competitive team (even this year with the Pascal Siakam trade going through).

Naz Reid, Timberwolves

Selling point: Proven per-minute monster

Reid has ranked inside the top 60 in per-minute eight-category value each of the past three years. He's an efficient, multi-level scorer who is solid on the boards and can provide defensive value. In trading for him, your hope should be that Minnesota trades him for more wing or backcourt depth, or he leaves in a few years when his contract expires.

Jalen Johnson, Hawks

Selling point: Multi-faceted wing

All the Dejounte Murray trade rumors only make acquiring Johnson in fantasy more appealing. He's in the middle of a breakout campaign, averaging an extremely well-rounded 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks on 57/40/80 shooting. If he can scale up his usage a bit more, he might have top-25 potential. But you have to strike now or it'll be too late.

Average-Sized Leagues

Tre Jones, Spurs

Selling point: Unselfish floor general

I have no idea what the Spurs are doing, but Jones proved to be a solid starter last year, and now he's back at it recently. His long-term outlook is a bit cloudy, but we know he's a strong passer with defensive upside. A winning situation where he's just setting the table on offense might be best for him. I'm a bit concerned that he can't shoot threes, but you shouldn't have to give up much to get Jones from a rival manager.

Day'Ron Sharpe, Nets

Selling point: Impossible to keep off glass

Sharpe remains stuck behind Nic Claxton, which is frustrating. Sharpe is a truly elite offensive rebounder, averaging 6.3 offensive boards per 36 minutes. Overall, per 36, he's averaging 16.8 points, 15.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 steals. That should be enough for you to see if he's available, even if his role is muted right now.

Cole Anthony, Magic

Selling point: Aggressive scorer with passing and defensive upside

Orlando's backcourt is tough to figure out, but I think there's potential for Anthony to step into more minutes – possibly on a different team. He's a talented scorer and a fantastic athlete, allowing him to get a surprising amount of rebounds (6.3 per 36) and blocks (0.6 per 36) for a 6-foot-2 guard. His efficiency has taken a notable step forward in the past two years, and he's averaging 19.0 points on 45/35/87 shooting, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals per 36 minutes during this stretch.

Deni Avdija, Wizards

Selling point: Well-rounded, two-way wing

The Wizards are a mess, and Avdija's minutes have fluctuated a lot this season. But he's still averaging a quality 12.3 points on 50/36/75 shooting, 6.1 boards, 4.0 assists and 1.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 27.4 minutes. Washington is also +6.9 points better when he's on the floor. Maybe his upside is this – a sixth man on the wing. But that's someone worth gambling on in fantasy when he's just 23 years old.

Cam Whitmore, Rockets

Selling point: Bucket-getter

Whitmore fell in the draft due to health concerns, but he's been cooking lately. Injuries to Tari Eason and Dillon Brooks have placed Whitmore in a bigger role after a ton of DNP-CDs. In just 20.1 minutes, Whitmore has averaged 12.5 points on 49/38/81 shooting, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in his past eight games. Again, it's important to note he may have been a top-10 talent in the draft. Your buy window is small.

Tari Eason, Rockets

Selling point: Two-way intangibles

I'm still not 100% sure what Eason is, but he's led the Rockets in point differential during his first two years in the NBA. He ranked 87th in per-minute, eight-cat fantasy production as a rookie – up to 48th this year. His scoring can be inconsistent, but there are 11.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per 36 minutes to get excited about. Plus, 16.1 points per 36 on 47/36/64 isn't something to scoff at. Eason is someone I'll just blindly buy into and hope he finds his niche sometime in the next few years.

Deep Leagues

Isaiah Jackson, Pacers

Selling point: Elite defensive upside

It's somewhere between concerning and annoying that Jackson can't hold consistent backup center minutes with the Pacers. Ultimately, he just fouls too much. But if I'm in a deep league, I just want to invest in the 3.4 blocks and 1.5 steals per 36 minutes for his career.

Corey Kispert, Wizards

Selling point: More well-rounded scorer than you think

There needs to be some sort of petition to get Kispert to a winning environment. Three-point shooting is his strong suit (38.9 percent career), but he's an excellent cutter and has improved his passing up to 2.5 dimes per 36 minutes this year. Kispert isn't just a low-volume guy who shoots while he's wide open. He averages 19.0 points per 36, and only 9.9 of those points are off threes.

Miles McBride, Knicks

Selling point: 3-and-D

McBride has been a known defensive specialist since his 2021-22 rookie season, but now he's added an efficient three-ball. A consistent part of the Knicks' rotation since the OG Anunoby trade, McBride is averaging 17.6 points on 48/47/71 shooting, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per 36 minutes. Considering he shot 34/28/67 in his first two seasons, this season is practically a breakout for him even though he's seeing just 9.3 minutes per contest.

Craig Porter, Cavaliers

Selling point: Already very polished

I struggle to find something that Porter is bad at. He started five games this year as an undrafted rookie and averaged 11.4 points on 43/33/58 shooting, 6.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals. I suppose I'm weary of the free-throw percentage, and of course, the immediate role is incredibly small, but he's worth a flier for deep league managers.

Vince Williams, Grizzlies

Selling point: About to get a lot of development minutes

I think I'm lower on Williams than most other people – how good can a guy really be if he's getting a three-year, $7.9 million deal? – but with the Grizzlies decimated by injuries, he's about to get a ton of development minutes. In 11 starts, he's averaging 9.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.5 minutes.

Charles Bassey, Spurs

Selling point: Stat-stuffing big man

Bassey tore his ACL in December, so this is a play for like three years down the line. Per 36 minutes for his career, he's averaged 13.3 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.0 blocks. He's an excellent offensive rebounder and defender. It's always good to buy low on these types of big men.

Paul Reed, 76ers

Selling point: Stat-stuffing big man

Coach Nick Nurse implied Reed would play more than he has this season, which was frustrating for fantasy managers who took a flier on the big man late in draft season. You can probably leverage that disappointment to acquire Reed now with the hopes of a bigger role in the future. He's ranked 63rd in per-minute, eight-cat fantasy value this season. For his career, he's averaged 14.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per 36. Ideally, he makes his way to a rebuilding squad soon, but it's getting a little late since he's already 24 years old.