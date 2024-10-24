College Fantasy Basketball: 2024-25 Staff Draft Results & Summary

Our annual staff college fantasy basketball draft is upon us, and we've expanded to 14 teams for 2024-25. There are many unique CBB quirks that the diehards who participate in these contests must watch out for, so we'll attempt to cover as much of them as possible, along with general draft strategy and player commentary.

First, a quick format rundown. To accommodate the lack of the Pac-12, we added some teams: Boise State, Colorado State, Dayton, FAU, Memphis, Nevada, Saint Louis and San Diego State (we avoided adding WCC teams due to their early conference tournament). Each team starts 13 players (5 G, 5 F/C and 3 FLX), along with five bench spots. The league is head-to-head points that copies DraftKings scoring.

The draft is held on Fantrax, which is one of the few sites that offers fantasy college basketball leagues and drafts, in addition to free customizable options to accommodate a variety of player pools (such as our unique one described above).

Here's a visual of our draft board after five rounds. I picked at the No. 14 turn.

Let's go ahead and jump into a round-by-round breakdown. I'll also include some commentary from draft participants who offer their perspective on the biggest steals of the draft.

Round 1

1. Hunter Dickinson, F/C, Kansas

2. Cooper Flagg, G, F/C, Duke

3. Ryan Kalkbrenner, F/C, Creighton

4. Saint Thomas, F/C, USC

5. Great Osobor, F/C, Washington

6. Norchad Omier, F/C, Baylor

7. RJ Davis, G, North Carolina

8. Mark Sears, G, Alabama

9. Johni Broome, F/C, Auburn

10. Kadary Richmond, G, F/C, St. John's

11. Maxime Raynaud, F/C, Stanford

12. Oumar Ballo, F/C, Indiana

13. Tucker DeVries, G, F/C, West Virginia

14. Alex Karaban, F/C, Connecticut

The top overall pick comes as no surprise, as Dickinson is ranked No. 1 in our overall top-150 college basketball fantasy rankings and is the cover boy for our 2024-25 Fantasy College Basketball Draft Kit. It's not as big of a layup as last year's top pick, Zach Edey, but his scoring, rebounding and program outlook make him the consensus favorite.

There's always a bit of risk taking a freshman so early, but Flagg seems like a safe bet, plus he gives you dual-position eligibility on Fantrax. In leagues that require starting a freshman (this is not one of them), he could realistically be the top overall pick.

The first round in fantasy college basketball is typically dominated by big men. The position is far more shallow than guards, which can be freely acquired on the waiver wire all year long. The elite tier that can get a double-double every night evaporates quickly. That's why players like Kalkbrenner, Omier, Broome, Raynaud and Osobor will go in Round 1 in just about every format. Take your pick -- all are on a roughly equal tier, but make sure you get one. Broome was an absolute steal at No. 9 in this draft.

I also wanted to address the Saint Thomas and Tucker DeVries picks. The default Fantrax rankings system in the draft room is based on last year's stats, so players who beat up on mid-major competition in 2023-24 but are now transferring to a power conference get ranked far too highly. I believe Thomas and DeVries will have solid seasons, but first-round value might be a stretch. This is why it's vital to keep RotoWire college basketball rankings handy when building your queue in these draft rooms.

Round 2

15. Julian Reese, F/C, Maryland

16. Trey Townsend, F/C, Arizona

17. Wade Taylor, G, Texas A&M

18. Ian Schieffelin, F/C, Clemson

19. Braden Smith, G, Purdue

20. L.J. Cryer, G, Houston

21. Deivon Smith, G, St. John's

22. Frankie Fidler, F/C, Michigan State

23. Caleb Love, G, Arizona

24. Robbie Avila, F/C, St. Louis

25. PJ Haggerty, G, Memphis

26. Kam Jones, G, Marquette

27. Jamir Watkins, G, F/C, Florida State

28. BJ Freeman, G, F/C, Arizona State

I started the round off with another solid F/C, as I'm not too worried five-star freshman Derik Queen will take away from the 13.7 ppg and 9.5 rpg Julian Reese -- brother of the WNBA's Angel Reese -- put up last season. Freshman centers often take a year or two to develop in the physical Big Ten.

This was a big round for transfers -- Townsend, Deivon Smith, Fidler, Avila, Haggerty. I'm the least worried about Deivon Smith, who has played for three power-5 schools already and recorded an astounding three triple-doubles last year at Utah. Avila already starts the year with an ankle injury, while Townsend, and Haggerty will face far stiffer competition this season than years past. These picks skirt the line a bit -- as in, I can't tell if they were conscious decisions or the result of the Fantrax draft rankings.

With the elite forwards drying up, the top tier of guards was next to come off the board. Players like Taylor, Braden Smith, Caleb Love and Kam Jones are as safe as they come. They are elite scorers and distributors, and all are returning to the same program they were at last year, which is something that can rarely be said in college hoops in 2024. Every team needs a stable anchor, and these guys fit the bill.

Round 3

29. Tyson Degenhart, F/C, Boise State

30. Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State

31. Brooks Barnhizer, G, Northwestern

32. Tamin Lipsey, G, Iowa State

33. Payton Sandfort, G, F/C, Iowa

34. Ace Baldwin, G, Penn State

35. Jacob Crews, G, F/C, Missouri

36. Dawson Garcia, F/c, Minnesota

37. Walter Clayton, G, Florida

38. JT Toppin, F/C, Texas Tech

39. Malik Reneau, F/C, Indiana

40. Zach Freemantle, F/C, Xavier

41. Dion Brown, G, Boston College

42. Matthew Cleveland, G, Miami

The whole draft room should be kicking themselves for letting Degenhart fall this low. It's likely because Boise State was a non-power conference addition to the pool, so most traditional rankings systems don't have him. The Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year, Degenhart is coming off a year in which he averaged 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds, and he'll have to make up for several key Bronco losses in 2024-25.

Barnhizer, Lipsey, Baldwin, Garcia, Reneau and Freemantle were all in my queue to pick at the turn. I was especially disappointed to see Freemantle go a few spots before me to Peter Schoenke. The Xavier forward missed last season due to injury but was previously a lock to go in the top two rounds of fantasy drafts due to his consistent production on an up-tempo team.

Crews and Brown were likely auto-draft victims once again. It's a stretch to think their massive production at UT-Martin and UMBC, respectively, will transfer to a power-five school -- Brown maybe less so because Boston College simply has so little to work with on that roster.

I closed the round with Cleveland, and was actually surprised he wasn't F/C eligible. He's the starting power forward on our Miami depth chart and logged 7.4 and 6.1 rebounds in the last two seasons. I'll take forward production from a guard roster spot, though.

Round 4

43. Efton Reid, F/C, Wake Forest

44. Darlinstone Dubar, G, Tennessee

45. Zakai Zeigler, G, Tennessee

46. Eric Dixon, F/C, Villanova

47. Bruce Thornton, G, Ohio State

48. Johnell Davis, G, Arkansas

49. Basheer Jihad, F/C, Arizona State

50. Anthony Dell'Orso, G, Arizona

51. Hunter Sallis, G, Wake Forest

52. Markus Burton, G, Notre Dame

53. Jordan Sears, G, LSU

54. Baye Ndongo, F/C, Georgia Tech

55. Jayden Epps, G, Georgetown

56. Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

I was torn between Reid and Dixon to start the round, but I ended up going upside over safety. My queue was accurate, however, as Dixon went just a few picks later.

The effect of the default Fantrax rankings really started to come into play here. Dubar, Jihad, Dell'Orso and Sears were all likely reaches. You can make a case that the mid-major to power transfers in the early rounds will still make an impact -- there's the occasional Dalton Knecht, after all. In this tier, however, it's far less likely that the skills will translate to leagues with far tougher competition. 21 ppg in the Ohio Valley often translate to 12 ppg in the SEC.

I'll also toss in some feedback from DFS Product Specialist and CBB projections guru Ryan Pohle (@RyanPohle), who sings praises for Steve Peralta's selection of Markus Burton:

Markus Burton towards the end of the fourth round is an excellent value. He started immediately as a true freshman in the first year of the Micah Shrewsberry era at Notre Dame and had a massive 33.4 percent usage rate. If he can improve on his 42 percent shooting, he could be a 20-point scorer, and his ability to contribute in assists and steals gives him a solid floor. Jon Rothstein pegged him as a player with star potential this season, and I'm inclined to agree.

Round 5

57. VJ Edgecombe, C, Baylor

58. Posh Alexander, G, Dayton

59. Darrion Williams, G, F/C, Texas Tech

60. Ace Bailey, G, F/C, Rutgers

61. Zeke Mayo, G, Kansas

62. Vladislav Goldin, F/C, Michigan

63. Jyare Davis, F/C, Syracuse

64. Bryce Hopkins, G, F/C, Providence

65. Coleman Hawkins, F/C, Kansas State

66. Keshon Gilbert, G, Iowa State

67. Collin Murray-Boyles, F/C, South Carolina

68. Achor Achor, F/C, Kansas State

69. Aboubacar Traore, G, F/C, Louisville

70. JP Pegues, G, Auburn

Big 12 beat writer Brian Williams took a pair of freshmen at the Round 4/5 turn. There's risk there, but we also have sure-fire starters for programs that should compete for conference championships. Both are likely one-and-done players. It's also a good illustration of freshmen tiers -- these were the first taken since Flagg at 1.2.

I also want to profile Bryce Hopkins, who could turn into the steal of the draft. Hopkins was a first-round pick in last year's draft, but he tore his ACL in early-January, 14 games into the season. He's doubtful for the Nov. 4 opener and could miss some time, which is causing his stock to slip here. However, once he's back, he's as good as it gets, as he was on track for his second consecutive year of 15.5+ ppg and 8.5+ rpg. He also has been given guard eligibility this year, which is a huge added bonus.

I'll also toss in some feedback from Assistant College Hoops Editor Ryan Andrade (@Ku_Bball_Fan), who already regrets passing on Collin Murray-Boyles:

Kicking myself for not hopping on Murray-Boyles earlier, but Henry made an excellent pick here. The 6-8 power forward reminded be a lot of former South Carolina standout GG Jackson a couple seasons ago as a freshman. Unlike Jackson, Murray-Boyles elected to return to school for his sophomore year and he is in position for major production. B.J. Mack and his 13.6 PPG are now gone from the Gamecock frontcourt and the team's new center is a more defensive-minded player in Nick Pringle from Alabama. Murray-Boyles started the final 19 games last season and averaged 12.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest. Given who else is around him going into this season, Murray-Boyles could find himself as an All-SEC First Teamer in a matter of months.

Round 6

71. Steven Crowl, F/C, Wisconsin

72. Marcus Hill, G, North Carolina State

73. Dan Skillings, G, Cincinnati

74. Clifford Omoruyi, F/C, Alabama

75. Arthur Kaluma, F/C, Texas

76. Cameron Matthews, G, F/C, Mississippi State

77. Ken Evans, G, Florida Atlantic

78. Terrence Edwards, G, F/C, Louisville

79. Wooga Poplar, G, Villanova

80. Grant Nelson, F/C, Alabama

81. Danny Wolf, F/C, Michigan

82. Dayvion McKnight, G, Xavier

83. Darius Johnson, G, UFC

84. Frank Mitchell, F/C, Minnesota

Why oh why was I a homer and took Wisconsin's Crowl when Cliff Omoruyi was staring right at me. A double-double machine at Rutgers, Omoruyi moves to a much faster-paced program at Alabama and should eat if he can regularly stay out of foul trouble.

Other power conference to power conference transfers in this round include Kaluma and Poplar -- both safe veterans who should have no problem translating their production to other power-five schools. Edwards, Wolf and Mitchell are also transfers who come from mid-majors, but they seem less risky than the Round 4 bunch, as they walk into roster-rebuild situations on lesser teams and should immediately slot in as starters.

Our slow draft is ongoing! We'll try to continue updating the column as the week goes on.

