2023 Tennessee Titans Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Tennessee Titans

Even with a new offensive coordinator and the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, the Titans' scheme isn't likely to change much because Derrick Henry is the centerpiece of the franchise's identity. As he goes, so likely will the team. Ryan Tannehill is also back to guide the offense, but he hasn't shown the ability to propel the squad to new heights. Both players are entering the final years of their current contracts, so if Tennessee doesn't meet expectations, the roster will almost certainly look different in 2024.

2023 Tennessee Titans Quarterback Room

Veteran Additions: None

None Draft Picks: Will Levis (Rd. 2, No. 33 – Kentucky)

Will Levis (Rd. 2, No. 33 – Kentucky) Departures: Joshua Dobbs (to Browns)

The Titans' quarterback room is in flux for the second straight season heading into training camp. Stable veteran Ryan Tannehill will begin the regular season as the starter. He's proven to be a capable leader of the offense over the last four years, but even at his peak, he's not going to outshine the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. As a result, the Titans have taken swings at upgrading in the last two drafts.

In 2023, they traded up to select Levis, who spent his collegiate years split between Penn State and Kentucky. His statistical output was underwhelming, but his arm strength and physical stature (6-4, 229) suggest that his game could translate as a pro. If the Titans fall out of contention, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Levis get a chance to start at some point. Malik Willis, a third-round pick in 2022, looked overwhelmed during his rookie season and has likely seen his chance to start in the NFL disappear in the short term.

2023 Tennessee Titans Backfield

Veteran Additions: None

None Draft Picks: Tyjae Spears (Rd. 3, No. 81 – Tulane)

Tyjae Spears (Rd. 3, No. 81 – Tulane) Departures: Dontrell Hilliard (FA)

Derrick Henry returned to full health in 2022 after a foot injury derailed a large portion of his previous season. While he couldn't replicate his historic 2020 campaign, he remained the driving force behind the Titans offense. All told, he topped 25 carries on five occasions and 20 carries in 10 of his 16 contests while also surpassing the century mark in yardage nine times.

That's all expected from one of the few remaining workhorses in the league, but Henry also recorded career-best marks in targets, receptions and receiving yards. He'll undoubtedly lead the backfield again. Henry's large workload often renders his backups lightly used, and we should expect more of the same in 2023.

However, the team had an eye toward the future by investing in Spears in this year's draft. He should have the chance to immediately step into a change-of-pace role this season but will hope to secure a more prominent role for 2024 and beyond. Additionally, 2022 fourth-round selection Hassan Haskins remains on hand to provide depth and also work as a valuable special-teams contributor.

2023 Tennessee Titans Receiving Corps

The Titans signed Hopkins in July, significantly changing the outlook of the team's receiving corps. Though the 31-year-old has undeniably lost a step in terms of efficiency and big-play ability, he still should command targets at a prolific rate in his new locale. The addition of Hopkins leaves Treylon Burks in a more precarious position as a breakout candidate, but he showed big-play promise down the stretch as a rookie by tallying six catches of 20-plus yards in his last seven games.

At tight end, Chigoziem Okonkwo displayed impressive efficiency by finishing first at the position in yards per route run (2.61) and second in YPT (9.8). Even if those marks fall – which they almost certainly will – Okonkwo should be in line for a significant bump in his 46 targets from 2022.

The nature of the offense will make it difficult for any player beyond that trio to perform consistently, but perhaps one more that could emerge is Kyle Philips. The second-year slot man drew a lot of praise early in his rookie season before shoulder and hamstring injuries derailed him. Also in the mix is Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who has familiarity with the offense and has been a decent complementary piece.

2023 Tennessee Titans Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: Tyjae Spears

Spears is in an interesting position. Many running backs selected in the third round would be expected to contribute immediately, but most backfields don't already have Derrick Henry. Even with Henry remaining the clear No. 1 RB, Spears has been praised by the Titans for his work during offseason activities. Moreover, there's a growing expectation that the two backs work as a one-two punch in 2023, certainly suggesting Spears could have a bigger role than originally anticipated.

😴 Super Sleeper: Kyle Philips

Philips was a fifth-round pick in 2022, which made him an afterthought in comparison to first-rounder Treylon Burks. However, he developed quick rapport with Ryan Tannehill during training camp last year to rise up the depth chart and impressively racked up nine targets in his first game in the NFL. While injuries derailed him from building on that opening performance, Philips has been declared the favorite for the slot role and could be a viable contributor in PPR formats.

2023 Tennessee Titans Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Mike Vrabel (Year 6)

Offensive Coordinator: Tim Kelly (Year 1)

Defensive Coordinator: Shane Bowen (Year 3) – 3-4 scheme

2023 Tennessee Titans Depth Chart

QB: Ryan Tannehill / Malik Willis / Will Levis

RB: Derrick Henry / Tyjae Spears / Hassan Haskins / Julius Chestnut / Jonathan Ward

WR1: DeAndre Hopkins

WR2: Treylon Burks / Racey McMath / Colton Dowell

WR3: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine / Kyle Philips / Chris Moore

TE: Chigoziem Okonkwo / Trevon Wesco / Josh Whyle / Kevin Rader

O-Line: LT Andre Dillard / LG Peter Skoronski / C Aaron Brewer / RG Jordan Roos / RT Nicholas Petit-Frere (RotoWire Rank: No. 30)

Kicker: Caleb Shudak / Trey Wolff

Full 2023 Depth Chart

Stats to Know for the Tennessee Titans

2023 Projected Wins via FanDuel Sportsbook: 7.5 (T-20th)

2022 Record: 7-10

2022 Points Scored: 298 (28th)

2022 Points Allowed: 359 (T-14th)

2022 Point Differential: -61 (26th)

2022 Run-Play Rate: 49.1 percent (6th)

2022 Offensive Snaps: 992 (31st)

2022 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 32

Full 2022 Team Stats

2023 Tennessee Titans Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 10 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM 2 Sep 17 Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 PM 3 Sep 24 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM 4 Oct 1 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM 5 Oct 8 at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM 6 Oct 15 Baltimore Ravens 9:30 AM 7 Bye 8 Oct 29 Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM 9 Nov 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 PM 10 Nov 12 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM 11 Nov 19 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM 12 Nov 26 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM 13 Dec 3 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM 14 Dec 11 at Miami Dolphins 8:15 PM 15 Dec 17 Houston Texans 1:00 PM 16 Dec 24 Seattle Seahawks 1:00 PM 17 Dec 31 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM 18 TBD Jacksonville Jaguars TBD

Tennessee Titans Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Titans Super Bowl 58 Odds: 80-1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 1:00 AM ET on Aug. 2, 2023.