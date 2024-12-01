Early Waiver Wire For Week 13

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.

Quarterbacks

Aidan O'Connell passed for 340 yards and two touchdowns against a suddenly vulnerable Kansas City defense. Regardless, the quarterback focused on getting the ball to Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. With the Raiders expected to trail often, O'Connell could be a solid QB2.

Bryce Young now has solid games in consecutive weeks. Even though Young did well against the struggling pass defenses of the Chiefs and Buccaneers, he is a vastly-improved player than what we've seen in the past. Young is now someone to consider as a QB2.

Mac Jones would resume a starting role for the Jaguars if Trevor Lawrence is unable to return from a concussion. In leagues that start two quarterbacks, Jones would have instant fantasy value.

Running Backs

Sincere McCormick rushed 12 times for 64 yards against the Chiefs. It's possible that McCormick retains a role in the backfield even if Alexander Mattison and Zamir White return from injury.

Jonathon Brooks finally had significant usage for the Panthers. After touching the ball twice in his Week 12 debut, the rookie handled eight touches, resulting in 41 yards in a competitive game against the Buccaneers. It's possible that Brooks is ready to close the gap in touches with Chuba Hubbard.

Chris Rodriguez rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown against the Titans. Since most of the production came in garbage time, it's possible that this was a one-week opportunity. However, Brian Robinson has struggled to stay healthy all season, so it's possible that Rodriguez earned a spot in the running back rotation with Austin Ekeler on IR.

Raheem Mostert had been playing behind teammate Jaylen Wright for the past couple weeks. However, against Green Bay, Mostert was back in the change-of-pace role. Even though he may not get much volume, Mostert could see work as a receiver and near the goal line along with a handful of carries.

Kimani Vidal only had four rushing attempts against Atlanta, but starter Gus Edwards only handled six carries in the game. In games that the Chargers play with a lead, it's possible that Vidal sees an expanded role.

Wide Receivers

Adam Thielen Has played well in each of the two games since returning from injured reserve. in last week's game, he was interfered with on a touchdown reception. In this week's game, instant replay failed to change what was likely another touchdown. Finally, the receiver scored a late TD to send the game to overtime. Thielen should see significant target volume and be productive each week.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling continues to score touchdowns at an incredible rate. Although it may not be sustainable, he is the de-facto No. 1 receiver for the injury-plagued Saints' receiver room.

Brandin Cooks was targeted seven times in his return from injured reserve. It's difficult to bet on the receiver with Cooper Rush at quarterback, but Cooks should be the second option at wide receiver.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has scored eight touchdowns on 20 receptions. He plays a full-time role and sees regular targets. It would seem that the touchdowns will have to dry up, but there's no guarantee that will happen.

Demarcus Robinson has scored six touchdowns over the Rams last six games. The veteran plays over 70% of the snaps and typically sees at least four targets. Robinson did injure his hand late in Sunday's game, so keep an eye on his status.

Ray-Ray McCloud has averaged over five targets in the last three games. The receiver also plays a nearly full-time role in the offense. In PPR leagues, his scoring floor could be helpful when six teams are off in Week 14.

Andrei Iosivas lacks upside, but he has posted between 29 and 46 yards in each of the last three games. Iosivas also sees occasional targets in the red zone. He's a deep-league option only.

Parker Washington has done very little since moving into the lineup after Christian Kirk's season ending injury. However, Washington posted 103 yards and a touchdown against the Texans. The receiver remains a desperation option in PPR leagues.

Tight Ends