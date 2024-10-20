Early Waiver Wire For Week 8

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives. Quarterbacks Bo Nix has rushed for 61 and 75 yards in the last two weeks. Nix also has three rushing scores this season. However, the rookie's passing production has been minimal. Still, there is always value in a running QB when bye weeks and injuries mount for fantasy teams.

Drake Maye has posted solid fantasy totals in each of his first two starts. Even though he struggled for most of the game against the Jaguars, a late garbage-time score bolstered his fantasy performance. Also, Maye's rushing ability could help him have a solid floor in many games.

Marcus Mariota took advantage of a bad Carolina defense after Jayden Daniels (ribs) was injured.If Mariota has to step in, his rushing ability gives him superflex value.

Jameis Winston (or Dorian Thompson-Robinson) will take over the Browns' starting QB job after Deshaun Watson injured his Achilles. Winston could be a top-20 option if he earns the job while