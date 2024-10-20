Early Waiver Wire For Week 8

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.
This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.
Quarterbacks
- Bo Nix has rushed for 61 and 75 yards in the last two weeks. Nix also has three rushing scores this season. However, the rookie's passing production has been minimal. Still, there is always value in a running QB when bye weeks and injuries mount for fantasy teams.
- Drake Maye has posted solid fantasy totals in each of his first two starts. Even though he struggled for most of the game against the Jaguars, a late garbage-time score bolstered his fantasy performance. Also, Maye's rushing ability could help him have a solid floor in many games.
- Marcus Mariota took advantage of a bad Carolina defense after Jayden Daniels (ribs) was injured.If Mariota has to step in, his rushing ability gives him superflex value.
- Jameis Winston (or Dorian Thompson-Robinson) will take over the Browns' starting QB job after Deshaun Watson injured his Achilles. Winston could be a top-20 option if he earns the job while
- Jameis Winston (or Dorian Thompson-Robinson) will take over the Browns' starting QB job after Deshaun Watson injured his Achilles. Winston could be a top-20 option if he earns the job while Thompson-Robinson would likely be outside the top-24 QBs.
- Gardner Minshew could go back to starting for the Raiders if Aidan O'Connell misses time. Minshew's fantasy value is likely low, but in two-quarterback leagues, all QBs have value.
Running Backs
- Alexander Mattison served as the lead RB for the Raiders, even with Zamir White back in the lineup. Against the Rams, Mattison handled 26 touches and posted 123 scrimmage yards. The running back will certainly have bad games, but if he is the clear lead back, his fantasy value significantly increases.
- Kendre Miller had most of his nine touches against Denver in garbage time. Miller will possibly share backup work behind Alvin Kamara with Jamaal Williams. It's possible Miller can overtake Williams as the clear No. 2 option.
- Audric Estime lost a soft fumble late against the Saints. Still, he played nine percent of the snaps, and could see an increase in work if Denver wants to use a power back more often.
Wide Receivers
- Troy Franklin did not play more than 31 percent of the snaps in any of Denver's first five games. However, in the last two games, the rookie is averaging a 58 percent snap share, 3.5 catches, 40 yards, 0.5 touchdowns and 4.5 targets. Franklin could continue to build on the connection he had with Bo Nix in college.
- Ricky Pearsall could move into a volume role if Brandon Aiyuk (knee) misses time. It's also possible that Jacob Cowing is in the mix. Both of these receivers could see increased usage.
- Tre Tucker has been targeted at least five times in three of the Raiders' last four games. Although the receiver has not surpassed 41 yards in any of those games, he's seeing over 85 percent of the snaps.
- Bub Means led the Saints with 89 percent of the snaps against the Broncos. In two games, the rookie has averaged four catches, 41 yards and 0.5 TDs. Means could have the lead over Cedrick Wilson for the No. 2 role, but it's not a lock.
- Cedric Tillman could see a significant role in the Cleveland offense If Jameis Winston takes over the starting job. Tillman posted eight catches for 81 yards on 12 targets against the Bengals.
- Olamide Zaccheaus has been targeted six times in three of the last four games. That said, he surpassed 27 yards once in that span, posting 85 yards in Week 4. The pass catcher may have some PPR value.
- Cedrick Wilson is one of two Saints' receivers who could take on work with Rashid Shaheed done for the season. Against Denver, Wilson played with 69 percent of the snaps. Although the veteran was the team's leading pass catcher, much of that production came on the last drive with Jake Haener at quarterback. If New Orleans prefers a veteran stepping into Shaheed's role, Wilson could have the edge.
- Elijah Moore was targeted seven times against Cincinnati. If Jameis Winston takes over the starting job, Moore could work his way into PPR flex value.
- Devaughn Vele has averaged 53 percent of the snaps in the last two games. The rookie wasn't needed to do much in this week's blowout win. In three games played, Vele has a game with eight catches and another with 78 yards.
- Mason Tipton had been playing in the No. 3 role for the Saints since Week 3. Although Tipton was a very low-level producer before posting 45 yards against the Broncos, he should have some low-end PPR value.
Tight Ends
- Hunter Henry is averaging 5.5 catches, 67 yards and seven targets since Drake Maye became the Patriots' starting quarterback. Henry may have top-12 tight end value going forward.
- Jonnu Smith posted 62 yards in Week 5 before recording 96 yards and a score against the Colts. Even when (if) Tua Tagovailoa returns, Smith may have earned a regular role in the offense.
- Ja'Tavion Sanders is averaging 5.5 catches and 55 yards over the last two games. The rookie also has 18 targets over the last three games. Sanders is improving as the season goes on.
- Lucas Krull has taken on the lead receiving tight end role for Denver over the last two weeks. In those games, he's averaging 2.4 catches, 26 yards and four targets. Krull is a low-ceiling TE2. Those in leagues that require multiple tight ends could take a look at Krull.