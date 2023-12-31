NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions: Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, Week 17

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions, Week 17

In one of the biggest mismatches of the week, the 11-4 Eagles will look to continue their quest to earn the No. 1 seed going into the NFL Playoffs. Their opponent, the Cardinals have won just three games. If they can stay behind the Washington Commanders in the standings, Arizona will receive a top-two pick in the NFL draft, potentially giving them an opportunity to draft or trade a pick that could be a franchise quarterback.

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds for Week 17

The Eagles are 12-point home favorites while this game has an over/under total of 48.5. The team total for the Eagles is 30.5 while Arizona's team total is 17.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. To date, the Eagles are averaging 26.1 points, and they are giving up 24.4 points per contest. Meanwhile, Arizona has scored an average of 18.3 points, while allowing 26.9 per game.

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles Betting Picks This Week

Aside from their blowout loss to the 49ers, the Eagles have scored at least 28 points in each home game they have played. In addition, five of their seven home games have been against teams in playoff contention, so they've scored well against good teams. In this game, the Eagles may be facing the worst defense they've seen all season. In addition, it should be noted that Arizona has given up at least 31 points to six opponents. There is a case to be made for Philadelphia going over its 30.5 team total. Also, if the Eagles are set to go over their team total, Arizona would need to score about 17 points for the game total to hit the over, but the Cardinals have failed to reach 17 points in five of their last seven games.

In terms of the 12-point line, the Eagles have only won two games by more than that number. In Weeks 4 and 7, they beat Tampa Bay and Miami by 14 points each. On the other side, the Cardinals had done very well in terms of keeping games close early in the season. In their first three games, their point differential was plus five. After that, Arizona began to fall apart. In their last 12 games, they lost seven contests by at least two touchdowns. The Cardinals lost two additional games by at least 10 points. Between Philadelphia not blowing teams out and Arizona getting beat by large totals, there's no clear trend to back either side of the point spread.

The lean is toward the Eagles scoring over 30.5 points. These odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles Best Bet: Eagles over 30.5 points.

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles Prediction

On offense, the Eagles have been a high-scoring team, but they have shown flaws recently. They have not consistently strung together multiple dominant drives in games. They often end up relying on the big play to salvage a drive that appeared to be stuck in neutral. However, they'll face an Arizona defense that has the worst trio possible. They struggle against the run and the pass, while also failing to get much pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts should have little problem finding advantageous matchups with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. Also, D'Andre Swift could have a big rushing game behind his excellent offensive line.

For Arizona, they will be without their best receiver, Marquise Brown (heel/IR). In addition, despite James Conner playing very well over his last three games, the Eagles present a difficult matchup for him. That leaves Kyler Murray to lean on his new favorite target, Trey McBride. Although the tight end faces a Philly defense that struggles in the middle of the field, the Cardinals could struggle to keep this game competitive. However, they could score some meaningless points late in the game. That's what makes this a tough game to bet the 12-point line in either direction.

I predict the Eagles win this game, 34-20.