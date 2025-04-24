Last-Minute 2025 NFL Draft Betting Picks: Best Bets and Parlays

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Draft Props: Last-Minute Bets for the 2025 NFL Draft

The draft is mere hours away and odds for tons of markets are changing by the minute. Even since late Wednesday night, the odds for bets I circled for this article have been slashed or ballooned out of the realm of reality.

Even with the books playing lockdown defense on a lot of these markets, there are still opportunities to cash some tickets tonight. Here are my best bets for tonight's first round.

*all odds current as of 11:45 AM ET, 4/24

To be Drafted Top 10

The books have understandably tightened up a lot on this market as we get closer to go-time, but there's still one hanging out there I like for the price.

Tetairoa McMillan (+250 at FanDuel): There should be multiple teams picking in the Top 10 that have their sights set on McMillan if available. The Jaguars and Raiders are chief among them, and it wouldn't hurt to get Bryce Young some more help if you're Carolina. There's also the potential for a team like Dallas moving into the Top 10 to get a weapon opposite CeeDee Lamb.

NFL Draft Parlays

Donovan Ezeiruaku , Emeka Egbuka , TreVeyon Henderson to be drafted in the first round (+130 at DraftKings) : Ezeiruaku (-750) and Egbuka (-400) are the safer legs here. Henderson (-160) is the risky leg, but he seems to be gaining steam as a legit first-round candidate. Package them all together and you get to +130. Not too shabby.

: Ezeiruaku (-750) and Egbuka (-400) are the safer legs here. Henderson (-160) is the risky leg, but he seems to be gaining steam as a legit first-round candidate. Package them all together and you get to +130. Not too shabby. Jaxson Dart, Trey Amos, Mason Taylor and TreVeyon Henderson to be drafted in the first round (+687 at FanDuel): It's wild how Dart is the closest thing to a lock from this quartet, but that's neither here nor there. We're going to be sweating this one out as I don't see either Amos or Taylor going in the top 25 picks. That said, most of the remaining teams will be in the market for corner or tight end. Amos could end up with the Rams or Bills in my estimation. And with the Dallas Goedert rumors swirling, Philly could take the plunge on Taylor and get a reset at tight end.

Exact Draft Slot

No.7 Overall: Tyler Warren (+ 380 +240)

I like the odds here more than anything. The favorites are pretty heavily juiced for every pick ahead of this one, save for No.6 (Raiders). It's probably a fool's errand to predict what either the Raiders or the Jets (7) will do Thursday night, but I am a fool.

Tight end is a glaring need for the Jets. It's also a luxury that's a little tricky for the Jets to justify given the rest of their roster, but when has that stopped them before?

If you think reason prevails and the Jets address the offensive line, I like Membou in this same market at +200. He would plug right in at right tackle.

It's worth noting that Warren was +380 in this same market as of midnight Thursday.

No.8 Overall: Mykel Williams (+650 at FanDuel)

Taking another cue from my mock, I think Williams goes higher than most expect. He has the prospect pedigree and the measurables of a high draft pick, even if the production didn't fully reflect that. He has more of a prototypical frame to hold up on the edge than some other prospects at that position.

Draft Specials

Cleveland Browns to Select Both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders (+300 at FanDuel)

The Browns creating another avoidable circus? At 3/1, I'm willing to buy a ticket.

This is a pretty chalky top four and yet you're getting almost 3/1. The inflection point is obviously which running back goes second. At least we think.

Hampton has long been projected to be the second running back off the board but there's a growing sentiment that it could be Henderson after all. I absolutely see the case for that, which would give us the first two legs. Hampton going any lower than 3rd at his position seems very unlikely as well.

The Judkins leg has a bit of liability. Teams could be looking at Iowa's Kaleb Johnson or Arizona State's Cam Skattebo if they need a power back. Bhayshul Tuten's 4.32 40-yard dash may also lead to him going higher than is being discussed. Still, Judkins' overall prospect profile is better than these three, and he was productive each of his three seasons in college. I think RB4 is just right for him.

Also, make sure to read my guy Joe Bartel's draft props piece for some more insight and analysis on the board for tonight.