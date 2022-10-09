NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 5

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

Week 5 was a big week for rookies. Breece Hall, Ken Walker, Khalil Shakir and Cade Otton each made their first major Impact in the NFL. Aside from Hall, each of these players who performed well were taking advantage of an opportunity due to a teammate being injured. Now that each has shown his potential, it'll be interesting to see if their respective coaches give them increased workloads.

I'll always try to give actionable advice at the end of each reaction. In addition to the fantasy takes, hopefully, some of these observations can also give you some ideas if you're thinking about placing some Week 6 NFL bets https://www.rotowire.com/betting/nfl/odds/week-6 . Let's take a look at the Sunday afternoon action.

Sunday Takeaways