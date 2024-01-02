NFL Odds & Key Line Moves for Week 18

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Odds: NFL Key Line Moves for Week 18

The goal of this article is to look at the key line moves for the week and what they mean in terms of betting. Key numbers in the NFL to watch for are 3, 7, 6, 14 and 10. When a line crosses through one of these, it is a significant move that warrants attention.

Use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, and it gives new users access to a generous bet anything to get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer, along with one of the best sports betting sites in the online sports betting world today.

This is the most difficult week to handicap in the NFL as you have teams fighting for playoff spots, teams with playoff spots/seeds locked up and will rest players, and teams that have nothing left to play for. Lines are often adjusted even more in favor of the "must-win" teams, which is something to take into consideration. Injuries are also a key factor especially when there are clusters.

NFL Week 18 Odds

Week 18 Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 6

Pittsburgh Steelers -4.0 at Baltimore Ravens O/U 37.5 OPENED RAVENS -3.5, 39.0

*Ravens have the No. 1 seed locked up and nothing to play for. Steelers need a win plus a Jaguars loss, or Bills loss, or Jaguars loss plus Broncos win.

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts -1.0 O/U 47.5 OPENED COLTS -1.5, 46.0

*Texans clinch playoff berth with a win. Texans win AFC South with a win plus Jaguars loss. Colts clinch playoff berth with a win; Colts win AFC South with win plus Jaguars loss.

Sunday, Jan. 7, 1p.m. EST

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -5.5 at Carolina Panthers O/U 37.5 OPENED PANTHERS -2.5, 37.0

*Bucs clinch NFC South with a win.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals -5.0 O/U 38.5 OPENED BENGALS -4.0, 46.0

*Browns have clinched playoff berth; Bengals have nothing to play for.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions -5.5 O/U 46.0 OPENED LIONS -2.5, 50.5

*Vikings need to win plus Packers, Seahawks and Bucs losses, OR win plus Packers/Seahawks/Saints losses. Lions have clinched division.

New York Jets at New England Patriots -2.5 O/U 30.5 OPENED JETS -1.0, 37.0

*Neither team has anything to play for.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPENED SAINTS -2.5, 43.5

*Falcons win NFC South with a win and Bucs loss. Saints win NFC South with a win and Bucs loss. Saints clinch playoff berth with win plus Packers and Seahawks losses.

Jacksonville Jaguars -5.5 at Tennessee Titans O/U 39.5 OPENED JAGUARS -2.5, 41.0

*Jaguars clinch AFC South with a win; Jaguars clinch playoff berth with Steelers and Broncos losses.

Sunday, Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. EST

Seattle Seahawks -3.0 at Arizona Cardinals O/U 48.0 OPENED SEAHAWKS -4.5, 47.0

*Seahawks clinch playoff berth with a win plus Packers loss

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers -3.0 O/U 44.0 OPENED PACKERS -2.0, 44.0

*Packers clinch playoff berth with a win; OR Vikings + Seahawks + Bucs/Saints loss.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers -2.0 O/U 36.0 OPENED CHIEFS -2.0, 35.5

*Chiefs are locked into No. 3 seed and have nothing to play for.

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders -2.5 O/U 38.0 OPENED BRONCOS -1.0, 38.0

*Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention. Raiders could have motivation for interim head coach Antonio Pierce, whereas the Broncos could mail it in after their head coach threw players under the bus again.

Philadelphia Eagles -5.0 at New York Giants O/U 41.5 OPENED EAGLES -2.5, 48.5

*The Eagles have put themselves in a very tough spot. They need to win and have the Cowboys lose to win the NFC East; they have clinched a playoff berth.

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPENED 49ERS -6.0, 44.0

*The 49ers have everything locked up and nothing to play for. The Rams have also clinched, but would be playing for seeding.

Dallas Cowboys -13.0 at Washington Commanders O/U 44.0 OPENED COWBOYS -3.0, 49.0

*The Cowboys control their own destiny with a win for the NFC East or an Eagles loss.

Sunday, Jan. 7, 8:20pm EST

Buffalo Bills -3.0 at Miami Dolphins O/U 49.5 OPENED DOLPHINS -1.5, 48.5

*The Bills can potentially win the AFC East or be completely eliminated from the playoffs. The Dolphins have clinched a playoff berth and have significant injuries.

Odds to make the playoffs (DraftKings)

AFC

Bills -900

Jaguars -300

Colts -130

Texans +100

Steelers +130

_________________

NFC

Buccaneers -250

Packers -190

Seahawks +230

Saints +250

Falcons +700

Vikings +2500

Kick off the NFL season at Caesars Sportsbook using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code for your $250 in bonus bets. Be sure to check out the odds differences across the best sports betting sites, as well as the best sportsbook promos to get the most bang for your buck this season.

Week 18 Key Injury News

Dolphins - DE Bradley Chubb, DB Xavien Howard, WR Jaylen Waddle, QB Tua Tagovailoa

49ers - RB Christian McCaffrey

Cowboys - OL Tyler Smith

Eagles - WR DeVonta Smith

Rams - TE Tyler Higbee

Packers - WR Christian Watson, WR Jayden Reed, RB AJ Dillon

Saints - RB Alvin Kamara

Lions - WR Jameson Williams

Jaguars - QB Trevor Lawrence, WR Christian Kirk

Falcons - QB Taylor Heinicke

Buccaneers - QB Baker Mayfield

Steelers - QB Kenny Pickett

Seahawks - RB Kenneth Walker

Bengals - WR Tee Higgins

Ravens - DB Kyle Hamilton, DB Marlon Humphrey, OL Kevin Zeitler

Titans - QB Will Levis

Week 18 observations

Highest point spread – Cowboys/Commanders -13.5

Lowest point spread – Chiefs/Chargers, Texans/Colts -1.0

Highest total – Bills/Dolphins 50.0

Lowest total – Jets/Patriots 31.0

Three games with totals over 46.5 - Texans/Colts, Seahawks/Cardinals, Bills/Dolphins

Five games with totals of 38 or less – Chiefs/Chargers, Jets/Patriots, Steelers/Ravens, Bucs/Panthers, Broncos/Raiders

One game with lines at least -7.0 or higher – Cowboys/Commanders

NFL Week 18 Line Movement: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have everything locked up and nothing to play for whereas the Steelers need a win plus a lot of help but it is within reach. This is a prime example of knowing what the line would be in this game if this were Week 17. It would have been Ravens favored by at least 7 and less than 10.

The game originally opened Ravens -3.5 (Week 18 odds get pulled once the season starts) and was Ravens -1.0 on Dec. 31. It moved to Steelers -3.5 then -4.0 once it was known the Ravens would be resting their key players. The total has moved down from 39.0 to 37.0.

New users can take advantage of the FanDuel promo code that opens up $200 in bonus bets.

NFL Week 18 Line Movement: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

The "must win" tax is in play on the Bucs, who opened as +2.5 road dogs, but reopened at -6.0 road favorites as the Panthers have nothing to play for and were shut out against the Jaguars Sunday. The line has actually moved slightly down to Bucs -5.5, so people felt like +6.0 was enough to make a play on the Panthers.

There will not be much of a home crowd in Carolina, especially after another fallout from their owners' actions at the Jaguars game.

Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code for a $200 welcome offer.

NFL Week 18 Line Movement: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

One of the biggest line moves of the season has the Cowboys now -13.0 or -13.5 after opening -3.0 in May. This is another "must-win" game with at least 3 points of tax on the line. The Cowboys would probably have been -9 or -10 in a normal week, but the Commanders gave the 49ers a run before losing 27-10. The total has crashed going from the opening number of 49.0 to 44.0.

Call me crazy, but the Cowboys have struggled on the road and this is a historical rivalry. The Commanders have nothing to play for and their coach is probably fired on Black Monday, but laying this huge number on the road in a divisional game feels very risky.

The BetMGM bonus code gets new customers access to a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500.

NFL Week 18 Line Movement: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

One of the biggest games of the season is also the last game of the regular season on Sunday Night Football, with the winner taking the AFC East. In a "normal" week, the Dolphins are a -3.0 home favorite, but they are ravaged with injuries and have already clinched a playoff berth. The Bills need to win in order to guarantee a playoff berth. They can get in if they lose, but would need a lot of help.

The original line opened at Dolphins -1.5, but has moved to Bills -3.0. The total is the highest of the week at 49.5, but with all of the injuries for the Dolphins it would not surprise me if this game went under the total.

If you're betting on the NFL this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest NFL odds to weekly NFL picks along with a wide variety of NFL futures and NFL player futures.