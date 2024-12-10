NFL Picks: Week 15 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The fantasy playoffs are here, and, unfortunately, most teams have been eliminated. "It's been a strange season ..." is common phrase among fantasy pundits (if a reason is not given as to why, it's just a lazy phrase), but I can't remember when there were so few players who went from waiver-wire pickup to league winner. If you did pick up a decent player, he either immediately disappointed or lasted only a couple weeks. It seemed more than ever this season (I've been writing this column about 15 years) that there were a lot of repeats in the column almost on a weekly basis. Any thoughts on themes for this season from the waiver wire?

Also, while bid suggestions are listed like usual below, you should bid whatever it takes to a get a player. At this point in the season, everything is a max bid essentially.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget. Players featured are typically lower than 50 percent rostered. Questions on players not mentioned can be asked about in the comments below.

Quarterback

PRIMARY TARGETS

Aaron Rodgers, NYJ - Rodgers finally got a 300-yard game last week. The irony is it was against the Dolphins, who have been the best team against quarterbacks this season. It seems like New York will let Rodgers start this week, and it's one of the best matchups possible against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Weather won't be issue, and he looks completely in sync with Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams. Another good matchup looms Week 16, provided the weather doesn't play a factor and he's still the starter, when the Jets play host to the Rams. Rodgers has a solid floor this week of at least 20 fantasy points and is rostered in only 34 percent of Yahoo leagues. FAAB: $10-$20

Jameis Winston, CLE - Jameis is a much better fantasy player than real-life player. Despite several miscues against the Steelers last week, he still finished with 21.4 fantasy points. He has two good matchups the next two weeks facing the Chiefs (home) and the Bengals (road). He has a solid floor as he's scored 17.7 fantasy points in all six of his starts, and we saw his upside Week 13 against the Broncos. The next two weeks he should be viewed as a top-10 quarterback, and that's probably not high enough. FAAB: $10-$20

HAIL MARY

Tyrod Taylor, NYJ - While Aaron Rodgers is expected to start this week, there's a chance that Taylor plays down the stretch with the Jets eliminated from the playoffs. Taylor is one of the league's better backups and posted games of 24 and 22.2 fantasy points the last two games of last season for the Giants. He'll have better receivers to throw to than he did last season if he gets the chance. This is more of a note for those in two-quarterback or super-flex leagues. FAAB: $2-$4

Running Back

PRIMARY TARGETS

Sincere McCormick, LV - With Alexander Mattison and Zamir White both missing Sunday's game, McCormick got a chance to step in and make an impact. He finished with 89 yards from scrimmage and showed the ability to be a three-down back. As a member of the UTSA Roadrunners he ran for more than 1,400 yards in two different seasons and until Sunday was only a practice-squad player. Logic would dictate the Raiders give him the bulk of the work the rest of the way even if Mattison and White return as they look toward the future. FAAB: $10-$20

Patrick Taylor, SF - It has not been a good year to be a 49ers running back as Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell all ended up on IR. Isaac Guerendo was the hot add last week and, of course, he left Sunday's game with a foot injury. It's tough to see Guerendo recovering before Thursday's game, so it's likely that Taylor will be the main guy in the San Francisco backfield. He has two good matchups coming up against the Rams (19th against running backs) and the Dolphins (22nd). FAAB: $10-$15

Tank Bigsby, JAC - First, he's rostered in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues, so it's a coin flip as to whether he's available. It was a positive sign to see him get 18 carries Sunday, though he only turned those in 55 rushing yards. His fantasy day was salvaged by a touchdown run. The other good news is he appears to be completely healthy and ready to handle a full workload. It's not a great matchup this week against the Jets, but the volume once again should be there. While Travis Etienne will get some work, Bigsby is the prefered option. FAAB: $10-$15

SECONDARY TARGETS

Isaiah Davis, NYJ - Braelon Allen was a popular pickup last week, but the Jets' backfield turned into a timeshare, with Davis turning 13 touches into 67 yards including a 17-yard touchdown run. He has an outstanding matchup this week against the Jaguars, though I'd be higher on him if we knew for sure that Breece Hall was going to miss another week. Also realize that even if Hall is out, Davis will be in another timeshare with Allen. FAAB: $8-$12

Sean Tucker, TB - It doesn't seem likely that Bucky Irving will play this week, which will put Tucker into the backup role to Rachaad White. In a limited number of carries (33) Tucker is averaging 7.2 yards per carry. He should get at least 6-8 touches even in a backup role. The matchup against the Chargers in Los Angeles isn't ideal, but Tucker is an interesting add who could get more touches the last few games. FAAB: $3-$6

Wide Receiver

PRIMARY TARGETS

Adam Thielen, CAR - He's rostered in 53 percent of Yahoo league, so I'm breaking my "under 50 percent" rule. Thielen has done more than enough the last two weeks to warrant a mention. While 201 receiving yards is huge, his 10 and 11 targets the last two games is equally important. He has a solid home matchup this week with the Cowboys, who have to go on the road in a slightly shortened week after playing Monday. FAAB: $5-$10

SECONDARY TARGETS

Quentin Johnston, LAC - Johnston led Chargers receivers with 15.8 fantasy points Sunday night, including his seventh touchdown of the season. That's the good news. I want to be higher on him, but Ladd McConkey could return this week and Johnston has a low floor. Before Sunday, he had two great matchups and finished with zero fantasy points (Ravens) and 3.2 fantasy points (Falcons). Outside of one big game in Cleveland, he doesn't have more than 51 receiving yards in a game and has largely been dependent on touchdowns for his fantasy value. FAAB: $4-$8

Ray-Ray McCloud, ATL - McCloud has been the Falcons' best receiver the last two games with 193 receiving yards and two scores. The Atlanta receiving tree is extremely narrow involving Darnell Mooney, Drake London and McCloud and virtually no one else (ahem, Kyle Pitts) with Kirk Cousins throwing to them. With only one touchdown this season, the upside for McCloud is going to be limited given he'll primarily rely heavily on yardage to score fantasy points. FAAB: $4-$8

Jalen McMillan, TB - If you score two touchdowns in a game I'm contractually required to mention you. McMillan did just that Sunday, finishing with a 4-59-2 line, which translated into 21.9 fantasy points. He's another player who has an extremely low floor (6.6 total fantasy points the previous two games), which is why I'm hesitant to highly recommend him. It's not a great matchup to go on the road to face the Chargers this week either. FAAB: $3-$6

Tight End

SECONDARY TARGETS

Zach Ertz, WAS - Ertz's rostership percentage dropped, likely due to the bye week, and he's rostered in only 44 percent of Yahoo leagues now. Before the week off, he had scored in three consecutive games on two red-zone targets in each of those games. Ertz had has double-digit fantasy points in six of his last eight games, showing his rapport with Jayden Daniels has gotten stronger as the season has gone on. FAAB: $10-$20

Hunter Henry, NE - Henry is also coming off his bye week. He's clearly become a favorite of Drake Maye and has 83 targets this season, a good number for a player at the position. In case you were wondering, Ertz is TE10 this season while Henry is TE11. FAAB: $8-$12

HAIL MARY

Grant Calcaterra, PHI - Dallas Goedert's regular season is over after the team placed him on IR, leaving the starting duties to Calcaterra. He scored his first touchdown of his young career Sunday and caught all three of his targets. The Eagles aren't going to use him downfield, but it's possible they look for him in the red zone. FAAB: $3-$8

Defense

SECONDARY TARGETS

Jets D/ST - As someone who drafted the Jets, I can't even begin to tell you how disappointing they've been this season. They had -1 fantasy points against the Dolphins. That said, they have an interesting matchup this week. The Jets are a home favorite against a weak Jaguars team and get to face Mac Jones. Jones is coming off a two-interception performance and has five interceptions in four games this season. Jacksonville has scored only 39 points in its last four games, making the Jets a decent streaming option. FAAB $2-$4