NFL Preseason Week 2: Friday DFS Preview

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

There are two preseason games Friday night — Panthers at Giants, Bengals at Falcons. That leaves us with traditional contests rather than showdowns as the main slate. Pricing still remains flat across both DraftKings and FanDuel, with all players costing $5,500 and $6,000, respectively. Following the news and projecting playing time is the key to trying to win some cash in the preseason. Finally, a lineup consists of the typical slots, with one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one FLEX and one D/ST.

Quarterback

Trevor Siemian – CIN at ATL

This may be the trickiest position to roster simply due to the relative lack of options. Playing time isn't completely clear. Desmond Ridder is expected to play, but we don't know how much. Bryce Young is expected to get about three drives. Meanwhile, it's unclear how much Daniel Jones will see the field, if at all. What we know for certain is the situation in Cincinnati, where Siemian will play the entire first half and Jake Browning will get the final two quarters. That's likely to be the most of any signal caller. Admittedly, neither stood out in the first game, but volume should be on their side.

Also Consider: Jake Browning, CIN at ATL; Desmond Ridder, ATL vs. CIN

Running Back

Chris Evans – CIN at ATL

By most accounts, Evans took over the lead for the backup running back job in Cincinnati with his performance the first week of the preseason. With another strong game, he'll likely move closer to locking up the role. The Bengals also ould be interested in seeing him in different game situations, including at the goal line and in receiving situations — both of which are good for his fantasy potential.

Spencer Brown – CAR at NYG

Miles Sanders (groin) is out for the preseason and, presumably, Chuba Hubbard will work with the starting offense. Raheem Blackshear and Brown are in a battle for the third-string role, though Brown saw far more work of the duo last week. That usage could flip, but Brown is still expected to handle plenty of carries. As a bonus, he also caught three targets in Carolina's first preseason game.

Godwin Igwebuike – ATL vs. CIN

Bijan Robinson gets the headlines as he makes his NFL debut, but we shouldn't expect to see all that much of the exciting rookie. The same can likely be said of Tyler Allgeier. That will leave much of the backfield to Igwebuike and Carlos Washington. The former stole the show with 70 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins last week, but Washington got just as much work. Both should be decent options Friday, with Igwebuike likely getting more attention due to his strong performance.

Wide Receiver

Andrei Iosivas – CIN at ATL

Iosivas is getting some significant buzz as a surprise candidate to make the Bengals' final roster after being selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. If that's the case, he'll be relegated to a depth role and special teams work — at least to start — but he should have the chance to make plays as a receiver Friday. He's an excellent all-around athlete, and he quickly proved he can translate that to the field with a four-catch, 50-yard performance. He should have a chance to get behind the defense and should be a big-play threat.

Javon Wims – CAR at NYG

On the surface, Wims had a forgettable debut with the Panthers by posting only two receptions for 23 yards against the Jets. On the other hand, he commanded seven targets, and he should continue to see plenty of work as a recent addition to the roster. If he can pick up some efficiency in his second opportunity, he could excel based on volume.

Jalin Hyatt – NYG vs. CAR

Hyatt's size-adjusted athleticism doesn't measure up to Iosivas, but he has significantly more draft capital and the Giants will be invested in getting him up to speed in the offense in the hopes that he'll contribute Week 1 of the regular season. Hyatt had a forgettable professional debut, but he can flip Friday's slate with a single catch.

Also Consider: Shi Smith, CAR at NYG; Xavier Malone, ATL vs. CIN;

Tight End

Tommy Tremble – CAR at NYG

The Panthers are reaching a decision point with Tremble, who has disappointed since being drafted in the third round in 2021. His roster spot could be in jeopardy, meaning he should get a lot of looks in order for the team to get as complete of an evaluation as possible. Of his 64 career targets, six have come from inside the 5-yard line.

Also Consider: Tommy Sweeney – NYG vs. CAR

Defense/Special Teams

New York Giants vs. Carolina

The offensive line is projected to be a strength for the Panthers this season, but that didn't come to fruition in the first week of the preseason. Instead, they allowed five sacks and Carolina also turned the ball over twice. It's possible there's improvement in Week 2 of the preseason, but they look like a good team to target.

