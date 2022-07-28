NFL Training Camp News And Notes: July 28

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

We've been treated to three days of NFL training camps now, and there is no shortage of news. Let's look around the league at some of the highlights.

Training Camp Storylines

Seahawks Passing Game

DK Metcalf signed a three-year, $72-million extension with the Seahawks on Thursday. The 24-year-old attended training camp but did not practice while his agents and the team worked out the deal, which includes $58.2 million guaranteed and a $30 milion signing bonus. .

Fantasy managers are aware by now that Russell Wilson was shipped to Denver, meaning Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will catch passes from either Geno Smith or Drew Lock. According to coach Pete Carroll, Smith has the lead in the quarterback competition, as he has taken the first-team reps to begin camp.

With Wilson gone, Metcalf and Lockett's numbers are almost certain to suffer. Drafters have adjusted accordingly, as Metcalf, who was consistently a top-20 pick last season, now has an ADP of 44, while Lockett has dropped out of the top 60 overall in 2021 to 78 this season. Lockett outproduced Metcalf last season and could do so again, making him a better value pick.

Injuries/Job Battles