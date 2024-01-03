NFL Waiver Wire: Week 18 Deep Dive

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

We've reached the final week of the regular season with most fantasy leagues over. For those still playing, it's a tough week to project and watching the news very closely will be extremely important. As a result, we'll focus primarily on projecting which teams will sit players to discuss the best waiver options. As usual, we'll skip the names already highlighted in the traditional waiver article, found at the link above. All FFPC leagues have concluded, so we'll focus on ESPN roster rates.

Quarterback

Jacoby Brissett vs. DAL (one percent ESPN)

Brissett was supposed to be the starter last week, but he suffered a hamstring injury in the middle of the practice week and was declared inactive. His status for the finale is unclear, and it isn't certain he's even starting if healthy. The Cowboys' secondary gives up yardage and Brissett has shown the ability to move the Washington offense while playing in relief of Sam Howell. That's a good combination.

Sam Darnold vs. LAR (zero percent ESPN)

It's hard to imagine Brock Purdy taking a snap on Sunday, leaving Darnold in line for the start. He won't be throwing to the elite skill-position players in the 49ers' offense, but the Rams also aren't likely to be playing their full first-string defense for the entire game. Darnold's not a priority, yet he's available if needed.

Desmond Ridder at NO (three percent ESPN)

Taylor Heinicke (ankle) is uncertain from a health perspective. He told the media he'd give it all he had to be on the field this weekend, but that sounds far from a sure thing. While starting Ridder against a stout Saints defense also isn't definite, I'd look anywhere else possible.

Tyler Huntley vs. PIT (zero percent ESPN)

The Ravens claim Lamar Jackson's status hasn't been decided yet, but it's difficult to imagine them taking on a risk in a meaningless game given his health history. Even so, Baltimore won't make it easy to give their division rival a shot at the playoffs. The Steelers' secondary is a mess of injury, so Huntley could manage some success.

Running Back

Jordan Mason vs. LAR (one percent ESPN)

Mason was relegated to third-string RB last week, which isn't good news for his long-term outlook. He could be the lead back Sunday with Christian McCaffrey (calf) already ruled out and Elijah Mitchell potentially seeing a diminished role or rested altogether.

Jaleel McLaughlin at LV (11 percent ESPN)

The Broncos have turned the page to 2024 with Jarrett Stidham taking over at QB last week. Coach Sean Payton has said McLaughlin has earned the right to get more work in Week 18 while Javonte Williams has struggled by only tallying 92 yards on 38 carries across the last three outings. It's unclear how McLaughlin would handle a hypothetical full workload, but it could be worth finding for those in need of help at running back.

Ronnie Rivers at SF (zero percent ESPN)

Rivers represents the Rams' backup as Royce Freeman hasn't played an offensive snap in two weeks. They don't have much to play for (the sixth or seventh seed), so perhaps they aren't going to use all their starters. Rivers would be the potential beneficiary against a San Francisco defense that also isn't likely to be going at full strength.

Melvin Gordon vs. PIT (zero percent ESPN)

The logic for adding Gordon is straightforward. The Ravens have already lost Keaton Mitchell (knee) for the season, leaving Gus Edwards and Justice Hill as the primary backs. That leads to the guess Baltimore won't risk either and give Gordon more opportunities.

Pierre Strong at CIN (zero percent ESPN)

We can follow the same logic from Baltimore to Cleveland as the Browns aren't likely to risk the health of either Jerome Ford or Kareem Hunt. Strong would benefit from that scenario.

La'Mical Perine at LAC (zero percent ESPN)

Same in Kansas City for Perine to jump Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the running back depth chart.

Wide Receiver

Dontayvion Wicks vs. CHI (four percent ESPN)

Wicks is a proxy for any Green Bay pass catcher depending on how news unfolds. He's questionable due to a chest injury while Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (chest) also list unclear unavailability. Bo Melton was mentioned in the traditional waiver article who represents another name in the mix.

Michael Wilson vs. SEA (five percent ESPN)

Greg Dortch vs. SEA (three percent ESPN)

Marquise Brown (heel) is out for the season and we saw a sample of what that looks like for Wilson and Dortch last week. Wilson saw six targets and caught his first TD since Week 4. Meanwhile, Dortch has seen his targets spike in every game that any member of the Arizona wide receiver corps has been sidelined. It wouldn't be surprising if he produced the same on Sunday.

Xavier Gipson at NE (one percent ESPN)

Jason Brownlee has been on the field more than Gipson in recent weeks, though the latter is the one who saw seven targets against the Browns on Thursday. I wouldn't rush to play him if Trevor Siemian remains under center, but Zach Wilson (concussion) reportedly has a chance to return.

Cedric Tillman at CIN (one percent ESPN)

Amari Cooper (groin) and Elijah Moore (concussion) aren't likely to suit up, leaving Tillman as the top pass catcher. Having PJ Walker as the primary quarterback delivering those targets isn't ideal, so keep that in mind before rushing out to add Tillman or any other Cleveland wide receiver.

Alex Erickson vs. KC (zero percent ESPN)

Erickson broke out last week in the absence of Keenan Allen (heel) and Joshua Palmer (concussion). It's difficult to imagine Allen returning, so Erickson's potential intrigue is likely to hinge on Palmer's status. Watch the news throughout the week as Erickson isn't likely to replicate his performance with Palmer taking back targets.

Willie Snead vs. LAR (zero percent ESPN)

Chris Conley vs. LAR (zero percent ESPN)

We've covered in multiple sections of this article that the 49ers aren't likely to use their starters. Jauan Jennings (concussion) could fill in, but otherwise Snead and Conley will be the ones to step in. There are worse things than playing in Kyle Shanahan's offense with Darnold zipping the ball over the field.

Tight End

Tucker Kraft vs. CHI (13 percent ESPN)

It feels like I've typed it every week for the last month, but Kraft remains an elite streaming option as long as Luke Musgrave (abdomen) is sidelined. He has at least six targets in four of five games and a minimum of 48 yards in each of his last four.

Noah Gray at LAC (one percent ESPN)

It would be a shock to see Travis Kelce step on the field for the finale. The KC wide receivers in have proven lacking to take advantage of available targets, though Gray was a decent fill-in for Kelce back in Week 1.

Johnny Mundt at DET (one percent ESPN)

Mundt earned seven targets in the absence of T.J. Hockenson (knee) against Green Bay last week. Minnesota still has outside shot of a playoff spot, so there shouldn't be any reason to project a change in their target distribution. Even at full strength, Detroit's secondary is poor and likely to turn to reserves in this matchup.