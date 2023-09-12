NFL Waiver Wire: Week 2 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Week 1 is in the books and, as usual, a few unlikely names made a fantasy impact, and injuries — those to J.K. Dobbins and Aaron Rodgers are particularly awful — should open opportunities for others. Let's look at who could help your fantasy squad this week and beyond.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

QUARTERBACK

PRIMARY TARGETS

Jordan Love, GB - Love dismantled the Bears on Sunday, finishing with three touchdown passes, no interceptions and 9.1 yards per attempt. He's only rostered on 31 percent of Yahoo leagues; that number should skyrocket after his first week. Love showed good rapport with Romeo Doubs, who had two touchdown catches, and was successful without injured star wideout Christian Watson. Bye weeks will be here before we know it, but Love's Week 1 performance shows he might already be an upgrade depending on matchups over your current starter. FAAB: $8-$12

SECONDARY TARGETS

Zach Wilson, NYJ - Aaron Rodgers is likely done for the season with an Achilles' injury, and it'll be Wilson's team the rest of the season. The hope is he learned something from the wily veteran and shows maturity and improved decision making. Wilson has weapons around him, and the Jets have one of the league's better defenses. FAAB: $3-$6

HAIL MARY

Joshua Dobbs, ARI - I wouldn't trust Dobbs in most standard leagues, but in superflex or two-quarterback leagues he has value. It might be a matter of time before Clayton Tune takes over, but for now the starting job is Dobbs'. This week he gets a much easier home matchup against the Giants, who were embarrassed on national television Sunday night. FAAB: $1-$2

RUNNING BACK

PRIMARY TARGETS

Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, BAL - J.K. Dobbins is out for the season with an Achilles tear, and one wonders if he'll ever play a full season in the NFL. The injury opens the door for Edwards and Hill, who had two rushing touchdowns Sunday. Both Edwards and Hill were given eight carries each Sunday, but Edwards (eight carries, 32 yards) was more productive with those touches. Hill could end up as the goal-line back, but I'd rather have Edwards, who should receive more touches and is the better pass-catcher. It makes sense if you have the top waiver add this week to use it on Edwards, who should be an RB2 rest of the season. FAAB: Edwards $15-$20, Hill $5-$10

Kyren Williams, LAR - While most expected Cam Akers to lead the Rams' backfield (he did have 22 carries) it was Williams who was more productive with 52 yards and two scores on 15 carries. Williams also got two targets in the passing game to Akers' zero, as the backfield is a pretty even timeshare. The Rams likely will be more run-heavy considering the limited receiving options without Cooper Kupp. This week, though, it'll be tough sledding for both Akers and Williams against a 49ers team that just shut down the Steelers on the road. FAAB: $15-$20

Tyler Allgeier, ATL - Much to the disappointment of Bijan Robinson owners, Allgeier remains a big part of the Falcons' running attack, getting 15 carries to Robinson's 10. Allgeier is gone in 56 percent of Yahoo leagues, so it's about a coin flip if he's actually available. He averaged 5.0 yards per carry last season and this is one of the best offensive lines in football. Expect a backfield timeshare to continue in Atlanta with Allgeier getting more carries but Robinson catching more passes. FAAB: $15-$20

HAIL MARY

Jerome Ford, CLE - While a lot of his touches came with the game in hand, it's hard to ignore any running back who gets 15 carries. Ford is the clear backup to Nick Chubb, and while he's nowhere near the talent of Chubb, he's going to get work even while Chubb is healthy. The Browns, who might actually be a good team this season, want to run the ball, as evidenced by the team's 40 rushing attempts Sunday. FAAB: $2-$4

WIDE RECEIVERS

PRIMARY TARGETS

Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, LAR - For all the headlines about Matthew Stafford not knowing his receivers, these two definitely exceeded expectations Sunday. Both finished with 119 receiving yards, though it's notable that Nacua got a whopping 15 targets. I still think Van Jefferson is the Rams wide receiver to own, but at this point you can count on much from Cooper Kupp and Nacua and Atwell could continue to make an impact. FAAB: Nacua $10-$15, Atwell $6-$10

SECONDARY TARGETS

Rashee Rice, KC - The Thursday night game seems long ago now, so it might be easy to forget Rice's solid debut. The rookie tied for the team lead with five targets and caught a TD pass. Things haven't worked out yet for Skyy Moore the way some us had hoped and Kadarius Toney looked horrible. There's definitely an opportunity for Rice to make a significant, weekly impact with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense. FAAB: $4-$8

Rashid Shaheed, NO - With everyone hyping Chris Olave this preseason and Michael Thomas being another focal point discussed in the Saints' offense, Shaheed largely went under the radar in most fantasy drafts. Shaheed had at least four targets in each of his last five games last season and finished Sunday's win with five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. It might be a matter of time before Thomas is hurt again and Shaheed will continue to see softer coverage with Olave requiring so much attention from defenses. FAAB: $4-$8

TIGHT ENDS

SECONDARY TARGETS

Hayden Hurst, CAR - Maybe Hurst's performance Sunday against the Falcons was a product of the revenge factor, but it's also possible Hurst will be rookie QB Bryce Young's safety blanket this season. The Panthers don't have a ton of great options at wideout and Hurst could continue to see plenty of targets on a consistent basis running the short, safe routes that rookie quarterbacks tend to like. With Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews already missing games, fantasy owners should be scouring the waiver wire for at least a bench backup at the position, making Hurst a viable option. FAAB: $3-$6

Juwan Johnson, NO - Johnson didn't have a great game, going 5-3-36 on Sunday, but it's important to remember Derek Carr helped make Darren Waller a household name with the Raiders. Johnson is one of the more athletic tight ends in the game and is coming off a season with seven receiving touchdowns. With Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce both missing Week 1, there could be an emphasis on tight ends when it comes to the waiver wire this week. FAAB: $3-$6

HAIL MARY

Kylen Granson, IND - Anthony Richardson was another rookie quarterback making his professional debut and like Young he showed a penchant to throw to his tight end. Granson finished with a modest stat line of 6-4-39, but that suggests he could continue to see weekly targets from Richardson. Granson profiles as a better receiver than Mo Alie-Cox and has a lean frame for a tight end, which makes him more in the mold of a big wide receiver. FAAB: $1-$2