NFL Waiver Wire: Week 3 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Raheem Mostert , MIA - Mostert might have taken over Chase Edmonds as the team's top option after finishing Sunday's game with 14 touches for 78 yards. The Miami offense is going to score a lot of

Jimmy Garoppolo , SF - Trey Lance suffered a brutal injury and won't be back this season after surgery to fix two injuries in his ankle. The 49ers' season isn't lost, as the drop to a backup like Jimmy G isn't quite as significant as it would be for most teams. Besides Denver, Carolina and Tampa Bay, the schedule sets up fantasy-friendly for Garoppolo the rest of the season. I wouldn't go crazy for him and start him on a regular basis, but he'll be worthy of at least consideration once the bye weeks hit. FAAB: $3-$6

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

Another fun week in the NFL with a couple improbable comebacks and some elite performances by teams considered "elite" in the league (sans the Colts). I still don't think we're to the point where there's a player worth blowing a quarter of your budget on; there seems to be several good upside options, but I wouldn't go crazy using your FAAB quite yet. Let's look at some potential options for Week 3.

Another fun week in the NFL with a couple improbable comebacks and some elite performances by teams considered "elite" in the league (sans the Colts). I still don't think we're to the point where there's a player worth blowing a quarter of your budget on; there seems to be several good upside options, but I wouldn't go crazy using your FAAB quite yet. Let's look at some potential options for Week 3.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

QUARTERBACKS

SECONDARY TARGETS

Jimmy Garoppolo, SF - Trey Lance suffered a brutal injury and won't be back this season after surgery to fix two injuries in his ankle. The 49ers' season isn't lost, as the drop to a backup like Jimmy G isn't quite as significant as it would be for most teams. Besides Denver, Carolina and Tampa Bay, the schedule sets up fantasy-friendly for Garoppolo the rest of the season. I wouldn't go crazy for him and start him on a regular basis, but he'll be worthy of at least consideration once the bye weeks hit. FAAB: $3-$6

RUNNING BACKS

PRIMARY TARGETS

Raheem Mostert, MIA - Mostert might have taken over Chase Edmonds as the team's top option after finishing Sunday's game with 14 touches for 78 yards. The Miami offense is going to score a lot of points this season and with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle drawing so much attention, there should be open running room for Mostert at the line of scrimmage. It will be a tough task this week against a Bills defense that just held Derrick Henry to 25 rushing yards, but thereafter the schedule is attractive for running backs. Add Mostert this week but don't start considering him for your lineup until Week 4. By then, we'll also have another week of data to see how the workload is divided up between him and Edmonds. FAAB: $5-$10

SECONDARY TARGETS

Darrel Williams, ARI - An ankle injury to James Conner opened extra touches and playing time for Williams, who finished Sunday's game with 62 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown. Williams would be higher on this list this week but the injury to Conner seems minor and there's a good chance he misses little or no time. Williams may have leapfrogged Eno Benjamin on the depth chart; at worst it appears they'll get roughly even touches in relief of Conner. Williams is the bigger running back between him and Benjamin, so it would be logical to consider him that goal-line back if Conner misses time. FAAB: $4-$8

WIDE RECEIVERS

PRIMARY TARGETS

Garrett Wilson, NYJ - Wilson had an excellent second game for the Jets this week, finishing with 14-8-102-2 in New York's improbable comeback against the Browns. His 8-4-52 receiving line Week 1 didn't land him in this column last week, but the eight targets were encouraging that he'll play a significant role in this offense. I'd rather have Elijah Moore the rest of the season, but the Jets appear to have a narrow receiving tree. The eventual return of Zach Wilson should theoretically improve the passing attack as well. FAAB: $5-$10

Michael Gallup, DAL - Now is the time to pick up Gallup as it appears he'll return either this week or Week 4. It's hard to be trust Gallup this week and it might take a game for him to shake off the rust. Cooper Rush looked competent in Sunday's win, and the better news is that Dak Prescott could return as soon as Week 4 or Week 5. It's reasonable to think Gallup, who has a 1,000-yard season under his belt, would get about 7-8 targets per game now that Amari Cooper is no longer on the roster. FAAB: $5-$10

SECONDARY TARGETS

Jakobi Meyers, NE - It's difficult to predict which of the Patriots wide receivers will have a big game every week. Nelson Agholor (6-6-110-1) had the best fantasy game Sunday, but Meyers is the preferred waiver add. He's up to a team-high 19 targets through the first two games while DeVante Parker only received four targets (one catch, nine yards) in the first two games. Meyer should continue to have a solid floor, but his ceiling is questionable given he's only scored two touchdowns on 181 catches for his career. FAAB: $3-$6

HAIL MARY

Sammy Watkins, GB - Green Bay has gone to a run-heavy attack and Aaron Rodgers is spreading the ball around — six receivers had three targets each Sunday. Watkins led the team in targets with four and might be developing the trust of Aaron Rodgers more than any receiver. Allen Lazard remains the other top receiving option but Watkins, while he's healthy, should get downfield looks. FAAB: $1-$2

TIGHT ENDS

SECONDARY TARGETS

Mike Gesicki, MIA - After a dismal Week 1 (1-1-0) Gesicki bounced back in Week 2, finishing with 4-41-1. He's the third receiving option after Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, but the hope is he develops into the red-zone target for the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa has looked improved to start the season (not perfect but better) and Gesicki had 112 targets last season, a big number for a tight end. FAAB: $3-$6

HAIL MARY

Evan Engram, JAC - Engram led the Jaguars with eight targets, turning them into seven catches for 46 yards. It appears the offense prefers to use him running short to intermediate routes as opposed to going downfield, which could limit his yardage this season. However, if he can grab 4-6 balls every week he'll have value in PPR formats. FAAB: $1-$2

DEFENSE

SECONDARY TARGETS

Philadelphia Eagles D/ST - I typically like to stream home defenses, but this week is an exception. The Eagles looked fantastic Monday night against the Vikings (and social media had a field day with making fun of Kirk Cousins and Darius Slay). The attraction is the Eagles get to face Carson Wentz, who has three interceptions through two games and a fumble (albeit not lost). The Eagles have four interceptions, two forced fumbles and three sacks in their first two games. There's a chance this develops into a defense that you can set and forget every week, as opposed to playing the streaming game. FAAB: $2-$4