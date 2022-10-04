NFL Waiver Wire: Week 5 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Jared Goff , DET - While it all hasn't been pretty, Goff has put up solid fantasy points to start the season, and the Lions likely will be in a lot of high-scoring affairs this season. The only bad news is he doesn't have a great matchup in New England this week and then Detroit is on a bye Week 6. I'd guess he'll get Jameson Williams back at the latest Week 7, so that'll be another home-run threat to target. Goff's performance Sunday was particularly impressive, considering he was without the services of Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark . FAAB: $4-$8

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

QUARTERBACK

SECONDARY TARGETS

Kenny Pickett, PIT - You can't spell Pickett without P-I-T and it appears the Mitch Trubisky era is over already in Pittsburgh. The attraction of Pickett is for a few reasons. First, he has running ability, as evidenced by scoring two rushing touchdowns Sunday. Second, he has an elite group of receivers in Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth. Expect interceptions (three Sunday), but Pickett has upside, especially with bye weeks starting soon. FAAB: $3-$6 (higher in two-QB/super-flex leagues)

Teddy Bridgewater, MIA - Tua Tagovailoa has already been ruled out Week 5. It's easy to see a scenario where he misses multiple weeks. Bridgewater doesn't have a ton of upside, but his numbers the last few seasons show he's at least a league-average quarterback. Having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to throw to doesn't hurt, and the schedule is excellent for whoever quarterbacks Miami their next six games. FAAB: $3-$6

RUNNING BACK

PRIMARY TARGETS

Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley, ATL - Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on IR on Monday, meaning he'll miss at least the next four games. The schedule isn't very fantasy friendly; the Falcons play Tampa Bay this week and San Francisco Week 6. Allgeier is the player to target between the two, though Huntley will get added work spelling Algeier needs a breather. In a limited sample, Allgeier averages 5.3 yards per carry while Huntley averages 5.4 (11 carries total). Patterson is expected to return this season, but a timetable hasn't been given. FAAB: Allgeier $10-$20, Huntley $4-$8

Brian Robinson, WAS - Robinson is back at practice. Coach Ron Rivera all but said Robinson will make his NFL debut this week. It seems like the Commanders aren't big Antonio Gibson fans, especially given his history of fumbling, so Robinson could immediately see a decent workload (think 8-12 touches). Robinson has the potential to be the main back in early down situation as well as the goal-line back given his size (6-foot-1, 228). FAAB: $5-$10

SECONDARY TARGETS

Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson, IND - Jonathan Taylor hasn't been ruled out for Thursday night's game, and it's probably a toss-up if he'll play given the Colts' urgency to win. Hines is rostered in 62 percent of Yahoo leagues, so it's less than a coin flip as to whether he's available. Jackson has primarily played on special teams this season, but is more of an between-the-tackles runner than Hines, so he could get short-yardage/goal-line work. Of course, Taylor could miss no time, which would eliminate most of the fantasy value of these two. FAAB: Hines $4-$8, Jackson $2-$4

Rachaad White, TB - It's pretty telling that White still saw a season-high 23 offensive snaps Sunday night after fumbling the opening kickoff. He had a short touchdown run and caught all five of his targets for 50 yards. The extra snaps were largely due to the game script and Tom Brady and the Bucs had to play catchup the whole game and throw 52 times. White is an excellent pass-catcher and Leonard Fournette has gotten off to a slow start, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. See if White's role in the offense continues to expand Sunday. FAAB: $3-$6

Mike Boone, DEN - The injury to Javonte Williams puts him on the shelf until next season and puts Melvin Gordon in a prime position to take over as the lead back. However, Gordon hasn't been able to hold onto the ball and should he put it on the ground again, he could find himself quickly on the bench in favor of Boone. On 78 career carries, Boone averages 5.6 yards. Late Monday night the Broncos plucked Latavius Murray off the Saints' practice squad. Initially, he'll probably be a depth guy who could work himself into some touches. FAAB: $2-$4

WIDE RECEIVERS

SECONDARY TARGETS

Corey Davis, NYJ - Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson are still the top options for the Jets' receiving corps, but it's possible Davis and Zach Wilson have a touchdown connection. Davis has 26 targets in four games and has hit double-digit fantasy points in three of New York's four games. The schedule in the near-term doesn't look great for the Jets' receivers as they'll have to play Buffalo (twice), New England (twice), Chicago, Green Bay and Denver in seven of their next nine games. FAAB: $3-$6

Khalil Shakir, BUF - Buffalo's slot receivers are a mess with Jamison Crowder breaking his ankle and Isaiah McKenzie in the concussion protocol. It's possible McKenzie is cleared before Sunday's game and on-the-mend Jake Kumerow could return as well. However, Shakir is the healthiest among the group and has at least the upside of Kumerow, if not more. FAAB: $2-$4

TIGHT ENDS

HAIL MARY

Mo Alie-Cox, IND - Kyle Pitts has been a big disappointment this season and after the top options at the position it's been hit-or-miss. Alie-Cox isn't going to rack up fantasy points with the yardage but he may be developing into a red-zone target for Matt Ryan. He found the end zone twice Sunday, leading to a 26.5-point fantasy day, but he recorded three duds leading up to this big game. FAAB: $1-$2

DEFENSES

HAIL MARY

Detroit Lions D/ST - It's odd to list a team's defense that has given up a league-high 141 points through four games, but the matchup is what makes it somewhat attractive this week. The Patriots are a mess at quarterback with Mac Jones (ankle) and Brian Hoyer (head) banged up and they've turned the ball over nine times to start the season. If Bailey Zappe ends up under center, it's hard to see him picking apart the Lions defense in what would be his first professional start. This is only for a streaming option this week and probably only for deeper leagues. FAAB: $1-$2