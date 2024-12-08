This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article comes out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workloads and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't consider whether these players are available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver-wire coverage, we have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne publishes his weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus provide a deep dive of the waiver list.

Quarterback

Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler could be pressed into duty if Derek Carr (hand) misses time. It's possible the team gets Chris Olave and/or Bub Means back in the lineup next week. Rattler took over when Carr was injured earlier in the year. However, when Rattler struggled, Haener replaced him. Haener's advantage for fantasy is his ability to run.

Drew Lock has done little as a passer, but the veteran has rushed for 57 and 59 yards in his two games as the Giants' starter. In two-QB leagues, Lock can be an emergency starter.

Desmond Ridder could start in the fantasy playoffs after Aidan O'Connell suffered a knee injury. Remember, Gardner Minshew (shoulder) is on injured reserve. Ridder has value in leagues that start two quarterbacks, especially if an injury replacement is needed.

Running Back

Wide Receiver

Chris Olave (concussion) is eligible to return from injured reserve next week. If the star is activated, he could be an immediate impact player.

Ray-Ray McCloud has been targeted at least six times in three straight games. In addition, the receiver has 95 and 98 yards in his last two games. McCloud has a solid PPR floor.

Tim Patrick has recorded at least 43 yards in each of Detroit's last three games. Although Patrick was targeted seven times against the Packers, 3-4 targets is a realistic weekly expectation.

Kendrick Bourne was on a bye this week, but he caught three passes in each of his last three games while averaging 46 yards. Also, Bourne's snap share has been increasing each week, topping out at 64 percent in Week 13.

Jalen McMillan has had a mostly forgettable season, but the rookie caught four passes for 52 yards and two TDs against the Raiders. It's possible that McMillan sees his role in the offense grow.

Sterling Shepard has been targeted six or seven times in the last three games. In the last two games, the receiver tallied 42 and 63 yards. The veteran should remain busy in three-receiver sets for the Buccaneers.

Jalen Coker (quadriceps) has missed the last three games. Before the injury, the pass catcher averaged 51 yards and six targets over the prior three games. Coker should return to his regular role in three-receiver sets when healthy.

Bub Means (ankle) could return from IR in Week 15. In the rookie's last three games, he posted 36-45 yards. With New Orleans lacking weapons, Means could move into a volume role.

Tutu Atwell could move into a higher-volume role if Demarcus Robinson (shoulder) misses time. Even in a part-time role, Atwell has posted at least 30 yards in three consecutive games.

Tight End