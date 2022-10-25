NFL Week 8 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Week 8 is here and we get close to a full slate of games to enjoy with only two teams on bye. Week 7 provided us with some interesting takeaways; the Seahawks might be for real, or the Chargers are in big trouble. Maybe both are true. The Packers and Buccaneers are both officially in panic mode amid inexplicable losing streaks. And don't look now but the Bengals and Raiders might be starting to figure things out after sluggish starts. Same for the Titans.

In terms of our results from last week's piece, I went 7-7 ATS -- an improvement from some tough slogs but not exactly helpful towards getting me back above .500. Totals went 6-8 in my favor, so the 10-4 record on totals in Week 6 was likely a mirage. Through seven weeks, the under is hitting 59.3 percent of the time and underdogs are covering 57.4 percent of the time according to RotoWire's NFL historical spreads page. Last week, both the over-unders and the spreads split evenly at 7-7 apiece.

Below, you'll find the complete odds for Week 8 of the NFL season along with my picks on spreads and totals for each matchup.

Be sure to check out Michael Rathburn's NFL Week 8 line movement piece where he breaks down the notable spread changes that bettors should pay attention to as the week unfolds.

NFL Week 8 Betting Picks For Each Game

Predictions for NFL Week 8

Week 7 Record ATS: 7-7

Week 7 Record on Totals: 6-8

Season Record ATS: 35-39-2

Season Record on Totals: 31-44-1

Buccaneers vs. Ravens

Game Spread Moneyline Total Buccaneers vs. Ravens Ravens -1.5 Tampa Bay +105; Ravens -118 45.5

I'll take the buy-low opportunity on the Bucs. Their recent struggles are well-documented but this is still a good roster quarterbacked by Tom Brady. The Ravens continue to look shaky even in their wins.

Spread Pick: Buccaneers +1.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 45.5 (PointsBet)

Jaguars vs. Broncos

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jaguars vs. Broncos Jaguars -2.5 Jacksonville -145; Denver +132 39.5

It's safe to say we're not putting our best foot forward abroad this week, but enough about politics. This game will be a tough watch, there's no way around it. We have the lowest total of the week and a pair of teams that are 2-5 ATS and straight up. I hate to pick either in this spot, but I'll take the Broncos and the points.

Spread Pick: Broncos +3 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 39.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Falcons vs. Panthers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Falcons vs. Panthers Falcons -4.5 Carolina +190; Atlanta -210 42.0

This line was Atlanta -6.5 just a few days ago. Of course, a shocking Panthers win over the Bucs coupled with the Falcons finally failing to cover have impacted the spread. This is a good spot to get the Falcons at a good value as I think the Panthers game last week will stand as one of the biggest aberrations of the entire NFL season.

Spread Pick: Falcons -4.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Under 42.0 (PointsBet)

Cowboys vs. Bears

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cowboys vs. Bears Cowboys -9.5 Dallas -435; Chicago +360 42.5

Chicago's surprising win Monday night has taken this number down from Dallas -10.5 to 9.5. That's favorable movement to back the Cowboys with as the Bears still check in with the highest sack rate allowed and that's a recipe for disaster against Dallas' pass rush. It will also be Dak Prescott's second game back so rust will be less of a factor.

Spread Pick: Cowboys -9.0 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 43.0 (DraftKings)

Dolphins at Lions

Game Spread Moneyline Total Dolphins at Lions Dolphins -3 Miami -164; Lions +145 51.5

The Lions have fallen on hard times and the optimism that surrounded the team early in the year has dwindled. I like them this week as home underdogs, though. Early money is pouring in on Miami so it might be best to wait and see if the line climbs if you're thinking about backing Detroit.

Spread Pick: Detroit +3.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Over 51.5 (PointsBet)

Vikings vs. Cardinals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Vikings vs. Cardinals Vikings -3.5 Minnesota -190; Arizona +165 48.5

Both teams will be well-rested with the Cards coming off the mini-buy and the Vikings coming off a real bye. Despite last week's result, I think the Cardinals are deeply flawed and likely won't be gifted multiple defensive touchdowns again.

Spread Pick: Vikings -3.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 48.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Saints vs. Raiders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Saints vs. Raiders Raiders -1.5 New Orleans +112; Las Vegas -130 49.5

These are two teams that have given me a lot of trouble this year in this column. I've run out of patience with the Saints while I might need to start giving the Raiders more credit. The offense looked impressive Sunday, even if it was against the Texans, and looked good against the Chiefs before the bye. I'll take the Raiders as slight road favorites.

Spread Pick: Raiders -1.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 49.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Jets vs. Patriots

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jets vs. Patriots Patriots -1.5 New York +110; New England -125 40.5

As much as people like saying running backs don't matter, they do for the Jets with Zach Wilson at quarterback. The Breece Hall loss is significant. Even with New England laying an egg Monday night, the Pats are the right side here.

Spread Pick: Patriots -1.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Under 40.5 (PointsBet)

Eagles vs. Steelers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Eagles vs. Steelers Eagles -10.0 Philadelphia -460; Pittsburgh +410 43.5

I'm still getting used to seeing Pittsburgh with these big + numbers next to their name. I liked the Steelers as touchdown dogs last week in Miami but I think this matchup goes differently. The Eagles are the best team in the NFC and arguably the second-best team in the NFL. And they're at home. Off a bye.

Spread Pick: Eagles -10.0 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 43.0 (DraftKings)

Texans vs. Titans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Texans vs. Titans Titans -2.0 Tennessee -125; Houston +114 40.5

Don't look now but Tennessee has reeled off four straight wins since being embarrassed on national TV by the Bills in Week 2. The Titans may not be a good team, but they deserve a little more respect than just two points at Houston.

Spread Pick: Titans -2 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Over 40.5 (PointsBet)

Colts vs. Commanders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Colts vs. Commanders Colts -3 Indianapolis -138; Washington +130 40.0

It's a shame we don't get a Carson Wentz revenge game after his memorable 2021 season in Indy. Alas, we do get to see Indianapolis usher in the Sam Ehlinger era at least. And knowing what I know about Ehlinger, I'll take Washington and the points.

Spread Pick: Commanders +3 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 40.0 (DraftKings)

Rams vs. 49ers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Rams vs. 49ers 49ers -1.5 Los Angeles +105; San Francisco -118 43.0

Let's not let a couple of bad games cloud our perception of the 49ers. Injuries are a concern on defense, of course, but the Rams have been a mess basically all season. I think San Francisco gets back on track here and continues its regular-season dominance over Los Angeles.

Spread Pick: 49ers -1.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 42.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Seahawks vs. Giants

Game Spread Moneyline Total Seahawks vs. Giants Seahawks -3.0 Seattle -145; New York +135 44.5

The Giants are 6-1 overall, 6-1 against the spread, and have won four straight. Last week it was not too hard to see they were the right side as road underdogs against the Jaguars. Vegas continues to dare us to bet against the Giants as they have the same spread this time around, though it'll be against a better opponent this time around. Both have outperformed their talent levels to this point and this actually sets up as the best game in the afternoon window.

I'll take the Giants straight up in a close one.

Spread Pick: Giants +3 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Under 44.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Bills vs. Packers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bills vs. Packers Bills -10.5 Buffalo -500; Green Bay +440 47.5

You've seen the stat going around all day on Twitter. This is the first time Aaron Rodgers has been a double-digit underdog in his career. I'm not of the belief that Green Bay will turn it around in any meaningful fashion this year, though if this team has anything left in the tank, it will put up a fight Sunday night. At 11 points, that's a lot of leeway for a Rodgers-led team.

Spread Pick: Packers +11 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 47.5 (PointsBet)

Browns vs. Bengals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Browns vs. Bengals Bengals -3.0 Cleveland +155; Cincinnati -170 47.0

It's starting to look like the Bengals are hitting their stride while the Browns look very much like a team that's stuck with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback for a long stretch. A ton of money is going to come in on the Bengals so beware of that, but I'll ride with Cincy in this spot.

Spread Pick: Bengals -3 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 47.5 (DraftKings)

NFL Week 8 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 8 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 8

Saints-Raiders UNDER 50

Commanders +3

Packers +12

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 8

Cowboys -9.5

Titans -2

WynnBET Best Bets for NFL Week 8

Bucs Moneyline +110

Eagles -10

DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 8

Let's take a look at NFL Week 8 best bets on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants Moneyline +130

Titans Moneyline -125

FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 8

FanDuel Sportsbook is an industry leader in the sports betting space. Let's take a look at our favorite betting picks with FanDuel odds.

Broncos-Jaguars UNDER 39.5

Rams-49ers OVER 42.5

BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 8

Falcons -4.5

49ers Moneyline (-117)

PointsBet Best Bets for NFL Week 8

PointsBet Best Bets for NFL Week 8