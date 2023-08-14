Training Camp Notes: Aug. 14

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

We now have a full week of preseason action in the books. That gets us another week closer to Week 1. Let's take a look at today's news and notes.

Injury Notes

J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed) was activated from the PUP list, and he participated in Monday's practice. Whether his absence was injury- or contract-related, it appears that he's ready to prepare for Week 1. The third-year RB is expected to be the Ravens' lead RB. He's usually drafted around the top-20 RBs. Should he come through with a season of full health, Dobbins could easily outperform his ADP.

Panthers' free-agent addition Miles Sanders (groin) did not practice Monday. He's been out since suffering the injury on August 9. With about a month until the regular season, hopefully there is enough time for Sanders to heal up. For those drafting before he returns to action, this is at least something to be aware of. For those who are risk averse, it may be worth drafting a similar option who's currently healthy.

Jonathan Taylor remains on the active/PUP list. However, after an extended absence due to rehabbing his ankle, the fourth-year RB reported to the Colts' facility on Monday. Unless he actually begins practicing, it appears that Taylor may still be missing practice due to displeasure with his contract.

Saints' third-round draft choice Kendre Miller was diagnosed with a minor knee sprain. The injury is expected to keep him sidelined for a week or two. Miller also missed time earlier in the offseason, so it may be difficult for him to push Jamaal Williams for a lead role while Alvin Kamara serves his three-game suspension to start the season. That said, assuming Miller heals up, he should be in line to be part of the Week 1 backfield rotation.

After injuring his knee in Week 10 last year, Zach Ertz is expected to come off the PUP list this week. Although Ertz has been a great player for a long time, his fantasy value may be on the decline. In 2022, Ertz benefitted from DeAndre Hopkins' suspension, specifically during Weeks 3-6, when he averaged nine targets. However, he only posted more than 50 yards twice before his season-ending injury. Ertz also recorded a fifth-percentile yards after the catch rate. At age 32 and coming off a serious injury, don't be surprised if Trey McBride cuts into the target volume Ertz had in the past.

Job Battles