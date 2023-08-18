Training Camp Notes: Aug. 18

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
We've reached week two of the preseason and roughly the middle of training camp. Roster and role battles are heating up, and we got some announcements and other clues as to how some of those battles will play out on Friday.
Injuries/Transactions
- Denzel Mims appeared to be getting a fresh start when the Jets traded him to Detroit in July. However, he hurt his ankle early on in camp and was waived with an injury designation Thursday. If he goes unclaimed, he'll revert to the Lions' injured reserve list and his season will be over, barring the parties reaching an injury settlement. The fantasy impact of this news is minimal.
- The Ravens had a busy day of injury news, though none of the issues appear to be serious. Rashod Bateman missed a pair of practices earlier in the week due to a foot issue reaching back to last season, but he returned to the field Friday. Trading places with Bateman was Odell Beckham, though coach John Harbaugh told reporters his absence was for rest and maintenance.
- Sticking in Baltimore but shifting to running back, J.K. Dobbins participated in team drills for the first time this summer. That should give him plenty of time to ramp up to lead the backfield for a Week 1 matchup against the Texans.
- James Washington was cut by the Saints earlier in the week but quickly found a new home with the Colts. Ashton Dulin (knee) was lost for the season, though Washington is still likely to slot in behind Isaiah McKenzie and Josh Downs as well as the more obvious options of Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.
- In an even more minor move, Larry Rountree joined the Texans. He spent the last two seasons with the Chargers but has more career special teams snaps than offensive snaps. He'll battle for a roster spot for the rest of preseason and training camp.
Job Battles
- In a move that was assumed for some time, Sam Howell has officially won the starting quarterback job for the Commanders. We have a limited sample of his ability as a pro signal caller, though he looked to be in command of the offense in the first week of the preseason. Given the strong offensive skill players in Washington and Howell's own rushing ability, he's an intriguing speculative pick in leagues with a deeper quarterback pool.
- The quarterback room in San Francisco remains an intriguing story to follow. We know Brock Purdy will be the starter, and it sounds as if he has the potential to make his first appearance since undergoing elbow surgery during the offseason Saturday against the Broncos. The race for the backup spot may have been decided after Trey Lance looked shaky in his first preseason action, and we now know that Sam Darnold will play ahead of him Saturday.
- KaVontae Turpin won the kickoff return job in Dallas. He's off the radar as a fantasy contributor in nearly every format at the moment, but winning the special teams role will keep him active on game day and someone to potentially consider on the waiver wire if injuries occur to the receiving corps.