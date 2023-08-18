Training Camp Notes: Aug. 18

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

We've reached week two of the preseason and roughly the middle of training camp. Roster and role battles are heating up, and we got some announcements and other clues as to how some of those battles will play out on Friday.

Injuries/Transactions

Denzel Mims appeared to be getting a fresh start when the Jets traded him to Detroit in July. However, he hurt his ankle early on in camp and was waived with an injury designation Thursday. If he goes unclaimed, he'll revert to the Lions' injured reserve list and his season will be over, barring the parties reaching an injury settlement. The fantasy impact of this news is minimal.

The Ravens had a busy day of injury news, though none of the issues appear to be serious. Rashod Bateman missed a pair of practices earlier in the week due to a foot issue reaching back to last season, but he returned to the field Friday. Trading places with Bateman was Odell Beckham, though coach John Harbaugh told reporters his absence was for rest and maintenance.

Sticking in Baltimore but shifting to running back, J.K. Dobbins participated in team drills for the first time this summer. That should give him plenty of time to ramp up to lead the backfield for a Week 1 matchup against the Texans.

James Washington was cut by the Saints earlier in the week but quickly found a new home with the Colts. Ashton Dulin (knee) was lost for the season, though Washington is still likely to slot in behind Isaiah McKenzie and Josh Downs as well as the more obvious options of Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.

In an even more minor move, Larry Rountree joined the Texans. He spent the last two seasons with the Chargers but has more career special teams snaps than offensive snaps. He'll battle for a roster spot for the rest of preseason and training camp.

Job Battles