Training Camp Notes: July 26

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
We finally have all 32 teams in training camp. Let's go over the fantasy impact of today's news!
Training Camp Storyline
Buccaneers Passing Game
Julio Jones signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers. The 33-year-old missed 14 games over the last two years while with the Falcons and Titans. Although injuries have taken a toll on him, he posted at least 128 yards in four of his last 20 games. He's also posted at least 50 yards in half of his games the last two years. He likely will be able to contribute significantly to the Bucs offense when healthy.
With Chris Godwin (knee) set to avoid the PUP list and begin practicing, the Buccaneers could go into the season with an amazing quartet of receivers. Joining Godwin and Jones will be Mike Evans and Russell Gage The biggest beneficiary has to be Tom Brady. Playing behind a strong pass-blocking line, Brady should be able to find the receiver with the best matchup and punish the defense for the player they spend the least attention on.
For fantasy, this creates some questions about the receiver group. Obviously, Evans, Godwin and Jones, when in top form, are superstars while Gage has become a reliable receiver who can get open and be productive. Expanding the primary WR group to four elevates the weekly volatility for each. Since Brady won't have to force targets to any of them, don't be surprised to see each of them have a few floor games while others become focal points at varying times. Of course, Jones has to prove he's able to overcome two injury-plagued seasons. Also, Godwin needs to show he's in full form in his seemingly speedy return to practice. Mike Evans is still the best bet to lead the group in fantasy production, but at his current ADP as a top-10 WR, his price may now have risk that wasn't there last week. Otherwise, Brady could have another dominant season if his receivers stay healthy. He could end the year as a top-three QB with an excellent weekly floor in a pass-heavy offense.
Injuries/Job Battles
- Trey Lance- After Kyle Shanahan told reporters that, "This is Trey's team," fantasy managers can now remove the uncertainty of his role when spending a draft pick on the young QB. Although Lance has a big arm, and may have quick success as a passer, that part of his game is an unknown. What isn't unknown is that he's an elite runner. I say this every year- Tim Tebow was a QB1 when he played. In an excellent and well-coached offense, there's no reason that Lance can't be a QB1 with league-winning upside. After being drafted just outside the top-10 QBs this summer, don't be surprised to see fantasy managers vault him up multiple spots.
- Joe Burrow- After having surgery to remove his appendix, Burrow is expected to miss some practice time in the coming weeks. Assuming the typical recovery time for this surgery, he could be back by mid-August. This is unlikely to impact where he's being selected in fantasy drafts.
- Michael Thomas- We haven't seen much of Thomas over the last two years, but GM Mickey Loomis doesn't expect Thomas to remain on the PUP list very long. Loomis also mentioned that Thomas isn't a full go yet. If he can get back on the field and play near the high level he showed in 2019, he'll be a steal in the mid rounds of fantasy drafts. Of course, his long recovery has many fantasy managers rightfully concerned about further setbacks. Those drafting him understand the risk/reward he provides.
- Marquise Brown- No fantasy manager likes to hear the words hamstring and wide receiver in the same sentence. Well, Brown's been placed on the non-football injury list with a hamstring issue and will miss some time. Of course, he could get on the field at any point, but nonetheless, that's the current state he's in. With DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) out for the first six games, Brown has a chance to see plenty of targets, especially early in the season. The more preseason work he gets, the better he can solidify his chemistry with Kyler Murray. Until more is known about this injury, it's difficult to suggest making changes on personal draft boards.
- Deebo Samuel- After demanding a trade earlier this offseason, Samuel reported to camp Tuesday. In addition, GM John Lynch said the team is, "focused on getting something done," per Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. It seems unlikely that Samuel will reprise his role from late last season when he had 55 rushes and only 40 targets between Weeks 10 and 18. But he should go back to the role that had him seeing nine targets per game through Week 9. Regardless of role, he has a great chance of being a WR1 again.
- Irv Smith- Coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed that Smith will be a full participant in training camp. Smith was a popular breakout candidate last year before tearing his meniscus before the season. With little competition as the receiving tight end in what should be a pass-heavy offense, selecting him outside the top-10 TEs in drafts could pay off if he breaks out this year.
- Cordarrelle Patterson- According to Michael Rothstein of ESPN, Patterson wants to continue returning kickoffs. He needs one kickoff return TD for the all-time record, and he said he'd give up that duty if he secures the record. Between him fading as a fantasy player down the stretch, along with the extra return work and potential big hits he could take certainly don't help the 31-year-old's prospects of repeating his career year. That said, he's being drafted outside the top-30 RBs in fantasy drafts, so even if he regresses from last year, he could earn ADP value.
- Logan Thomas- After undergoing knee surgery on December 17, Thomas was placed on the PUP list Tuesday. It's unknown when he'll be ready for action, and he's definitely not a lock to be ready for Week 1. In tight-end premium leagues, selecting him outside the top-20 TEs could be a reasonable upside play in the hopes he returns to action before the bye weeks begin.
- Jimmy Garoppolo- In a prior note, we noted that Trey Lance will be the 49ers' starting QB this year. If the 49ers choose to cut or trade Garoppolo, he could emerge as a fantasy option. It would seem that his best chance to start would be in Seattle. If he ends up there, having DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett could help the QB become a top-24 option at his position.
- Chris Carson- Due to a neck injury, Carson is retiring from the NFL per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Hopefully, Carson enjoys a pain-free retirement. He was an excellent player, averaging 4.6 yards per carry in his five years with the Seahawks.