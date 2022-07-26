Training Camp Notes: July 26

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

Buccaneers Passing Game

Julio Jones signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers. The 33-year-old missed 14 games over the last two years while with the Falcons and Titans. Although injuries have taken a toll on him, he posted at least 128 yards in four of his last 20 games. He's also posted at least 50 yards in half of his games the last two years. He likely will be able to contribute significantly to the Bucs offense when healthy.

With Chris Godwin (knee) set to avoid the PUP list and begin practicing, the Buccaneers could go into the season with an amazing quartet of receivers. Joining Godwin and Jones will be Mike Evans and Russell Gage The biggest beneficiary has to be Tom Brady. Playing behind a strong pass-blocking line, Brady should be able to find the receiver with the best matchup and punish the defense for the player they spend the least attention on.

For fantasy, this creates some questions about the receiver group. Obviously, Evans, Godwin and Jones, when in top form, are superstars while Gage has become a reliable receiver who can get open and be productive. Expanding the primary WR group to four elevates the weekly volatility for each. Since Brady won't have to force targets to any of them, don't be surprised to see each of them have a few floor games while others become focal points at varying times. Of course, Jones has to prove he's able to overcome two injury-plagued seasons. Also, Godwin needs to show he's in full form in his seemingly speedy return to practice. Mike Evans is still the best bet to lead the group in fantasy production, but at his current ADP as a top-10 WR, his price may now have risk that wasn't there last week. Otherwise, Brady could have another dominant season if his receivers stay healthy. He could end the year as a top-three QB with an excellent weekly floor in a pass-heavy offense.

