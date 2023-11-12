Fantasy Football
Waiver Wire ‘Early Watch’ for Week 11

Waiver Wire ‘Early Watch’ for Week 11

Jim Coventry 
November 12, 2023

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.

Quarterbacks

  • Kyler Murray did well as a runner (5-33-TD) while throwing for 249 yards in his season debut. He looks to be fully recovered from last year's knee injury.
  • Deshaun Watson was dropped in some leagues. He threw a TD pass and rushed for 37 yards against the Ravens defense in a road game. As the schedule lightens, Watson could go on a hot streak.
  • Desmond Ridder took over when Taylor Heinicke injured his hamstring. In superflex leagues, every potential starting QB has value, so if Heinicke misses time, that could be RIdder's situation next week.

Running Backs

  • In case Keaton Mitchell is somehow available in your league, he's made numerous big plays on limited volume in Baltimore's last two games.
  • Ty Chandler had 15 carries for 45 yards and a TD in a game Alexander Mattison left with a concussion. Not many players have been cleared in one week from head injuries this season. It's

Wide Receivers

  • If Noah Brown is somehow available on waivers, he has 325 yards and a TD over the Texans' last two games.
  • Jalen Guyton had 41 yards and a touchdown against the Lions. While Josh Palmer is on IR, Guyton should see starter snaps and catch passes from Justin Herbert.
  • Kyle Philips has five targets in two straight games while posting 61 and 68 yards. He seems to have a great connection with Will Levis.
  • Odell Beckham has TDs and at least 40 yards in two straight games. He could be rounding into form.
  • Trenton Irwin had 54 yards and a TD while Joe Burrow missed him on another potential score. With the Bengals playing on Thursday, there's a chance that Irwin gets another start for Tee Higgins (hamstring).
  • A.T. Perry was targeted four times, catching two passes for 38 yards and a TD in a game that Michael Thomas (knee) left with an injury. If Thomas misses time, the sixth-round rookie could see a regular role after the Saints' Week 11 bye.
  • Dontayvion Wicks has four targets in three straight games. He's averaging 43 yards for the Packers during that span.

Tight Ends

  • Trey McBride posted six catches for 131 yards in Kyler Murray's first game back from injury. McBride could be a strong weekly TE option.
  • Chigoziem Okonkwo has at least three catches and 23 yards in the three games with Will Levis. He's averaging 5.33 targets during that span. It's possible the production eventually follows the targets.

