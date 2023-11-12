Waiver Wire ‘Early Watch’ for Week 11

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives. Quarterbacks Kyler Murray did well as a runner (5-33-TD) while throwing for 249 yards in his season debut. He looks to be fully recovered from last year's knee injury.

Deshaun Watson was dropped in some leagues. He threw a TD pass and rushed for 37 yards against the Ravens defense in a road game. As the schedule lightens, Watson could go on a hot streak.

Desmond Ridder took over when Taylor Heinicke injured his hamstring. In superflex leagues, every potential starting QB has value, so if Heinicke misses time, that could be RIdder's situation next week. Running Backs In case Keaton Mitchell is somehow available in your league, he's made numerous big plays on limited volume in Baltimore's last two games.

Ty Chandler had 15 carries for 45 yards and a TD in a game Alexander Mattison left with a concussion. Not many players have been cleared in one week from head injuries this season. It's