Week 15 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Sunday's Week 15 NFL action includes a 10 game main slate but just one matchup between teams with winning records as the 7-6 Titans travel to take on the 7-6 Chargers. In this weekly article, I'll look at my favorite plays for GPP tournaments that we expect to be rostered by less than 10 percent of the competition.

Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott, Dallas at JAX ($6,200 DK, $7,500 FD)

With many DFS players looking to spend up at QB this week, there's leverage to be had on the lower salaried QBs. The Jaguars have been reasonable against the run but struggle in the secondary (30th pass DVOA, 16th rush DVOA), giving Prescott a much easier matchup than he's seen over the last few weeks. Both teams have been in 50+ point games in each of the last two weeks, so this is a great game to target for stacks.

Derek Carr, Las Vegas vs. NE ($5,600 DK, $7,000 FD)

Carr will be a contrarian play due the difficult matchup and poor performance last week, but I'm willing to take a chance on him in GPPs as the game plan will be much more pass heavy than it was against the Rams. He may also be getting Hunter Renfrow and/or Darren Waller back for the first time in over a month.

Running Backs

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City at HOU ($5,900 DK, $7,600 FD)

All three RBs over $8k this week should be popular so I'll look to the value range at RB. Last week it was Jerick McKinnon that had the big game in large part due to two long receiving TDs, but Pacheco had a solid game as well with 93 yards and had over twice as many carries as McKinnon. That bodes well for a big game against the Texans' 27th DVOA rush defense.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta at NO ($5,900 DK, $6,300 FD)

With Marcus Mariota on injured reserve and Desmond Ridder making his NFL debut, I expect the Falcons to rely heavily on Patterson in the run game as well as a check down option for the rookie QB. Patterson has been efficient this season averaging 5.2 yards per carry and has a pair of 25+ point fantasy games.

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay vs. CIN ($5,400 DK, $6,900 FD)

White has 55 touches to Fournette's 41 over the last three games in which they've both played, with White outscoring him in all three of those games. I'm not going to fade him because of the timeshare as he has 20+ point upside if he's able to find the end zone, something he hasn't done as much as his workload would suggest.

Wide Receivers

Marquise Brown, Arizona at DEN ($5,500 DK, $6,800 FD)

Double check Brown's injury status as he's questionable with an illness but did practice Friday. He'll be largely ignored with Kyler Murray done for the season, but he was targeted eight times by Colt McCoy last week. Brown is capable of creating a big play anytime he touches the ball, but his risk-reward nature makes him a GPP play only.

Jakobi Meyers, New England at LV ($4,700 DK, $6,400 FD)

Meyers comes in questionable but should play considering he sat out last week with a concussion. That injury risk should keep his roster percentage relatively low, despite a great matchup against a Raiders pass defense that ranks dead last in DVOA pass defense. With DeVante Parker out, Meyers should see double-digit targets.

Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans vs. ATL ($3,200 DK, $5,400 FD)

The Falcons have struggled defensively this season, ranking 28th in yards per play allowed and 30th in overall DVOA defense. The Saints should control the time of possession against a rookie QB, giving opportunities to the rookie Shaheed, who has posted consecutive 50+ receiving games and has a nearly minimum salary.

Tight Ends

Evan Engram, Jacksonville vs. DAL ($3,800 DK, $5,500 FD)

It's surprising that Engram isn't expected to be a popular option after posting a 42-point fantasy performance last week, but apparently the DFS community doesn't think he can have a good game two weeks in a row? I can't overlook him at under $4k as he's posted double-digit fantasy points six times this season.

Jordan Akins, Houston vs. KC ($2,700 DK, $4,700 FD)

If you don't want to spend up on Travis Kelce, the tight end on the other side in this game is a sneaky play at a low salary. The Texans remain without their top two receivers in Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins and Akins put up a nice 5-61-1 stat line three weeks ago.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.