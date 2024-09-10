NFL Waiver Wire: Week 2 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Geno Smith , SEA - Smith doesn't often earn extra fantasy points with his legs but did just that with a 34-yard touchdown scramble Sunday. Smith has a solid floor and is only two seasons removed from throwing for 4,282 yards. He has great upside at receiver between DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba , and Tyler Lockett is still a dependable option as he showed Sunday with six receptions for 77 yards. He's a solid option playing matchups each week if you're in quarterback limbo or just lost Jordan Love . FAAB: $3-$6

Baker Mayfield , TB - As the saying goes, let the Baker bake. Mayfield has been a solid option for fantasy players since going to Tampa Bay. Mayfield has a talented receiving duo in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin . While he was quiet Week 1, tight end Cade Otton is headed into his third season and will see much better games ahead. His schedule looks pretty easy for the next couple months and he should have no problem surpassing 4,000 passing yards again this season. FAAB: $3-$6

Week 1 is in the books; be patience if you didn't get in the win column this week — it's a marathon, not a sprint (I duck as those who lost throw things at me). There are some decent targets on the waiver wire this week who could pay off over the long haul of the season. Let's get to work.

Week 1 is in the books; be patience if you didn't get in the win column this week — it's a marathon, not a sprint (I duck as those who lost throw things at me). There are some decent targets on the waiver wire this week who could pay off over the long haul of the season. Let's get to work.

QUARTERBACK

SECONDARY TARGETS

Baker Mayfield, TB - As the saying goes, let the Baker bake. Mayfield has been a solid option for fantasy players since going to Tampa Bay. Mayfield has a talented receiving duo in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. While he was quiet Week 1, tight end Cade Otton is headed into his third season and will see much better games ahead. His schedule looks pretty easy for the next couple months and he should have no problem surpassing 4,000 passing yards again this season. FAAB: $3-$6

Geno Smith, SEA - Smith doesn't often earn extra fantasy points with his legs but did just that with a 34-yard touchdown scramble Sunday. Smith has a solid floor and is only two seasons removed from throwing for 4,282 yards. He has great upside at receiver between DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett is still a dependable option as he showed Sunday with six receptions for 77 yards. He's a solid option playing matchups each week if you're in quarterback limbo or just lost Jordan Love. FAAB: $3-$6

Deshaun Watson, CLE - Granted, it was a horrible Week 1 for the Browns' quarterback with a home blowout loss to the Cowboys. But if you want to buy low, now's the time. Amari Cooper is still a legitimate No.1 wide receiver and Jerry Jeudy still has a lot of upside, and there's a decent run game with Jerome Ford to keep defenses honest until Nick Chubb comes back. FAAB: $3-$6

HAIL MARY

Malik Willis, GB - There isn't a definitive timetable for Jordan Love's return, but Willis will start Week 2 and probably more. He'll have value in two-quarterback leagues, with good receivers and and a solid offensive system. Just realize Love's owner will be putting in for him as well. FAAB: $1-$2

Running Back

PRIMARY TARGETS

Jordan Mason, SF - Mason was touted in this column a lot in preseason, and he's rostered in about half of Yahoo leagues. If he's still available in your league, consider yourself lucky and jump on him. Mason had opener Monday night, finishing with 152 yards from scrimmage and a score filling in for an injured Christian McCaffrey. It's unknown how long McCaffrey will be out, but he likely won't play every game for the rest of the season, and when he returns Mason could still have a role. Mason is talented, but it's the 49ers system being a run-heavy offense that really makes him attractive. FAAB: $8-$16 (More if CMC is out longer)

J.K. Dobbins, LAC - Dobbins definitely made a claim Sunday to be the lead back for the Chargers. I was on the Gus Edwards bandwagon, and he should still get touches, but it was Dobbins who made the bigger impact Sunday with 10 carries for 135 yards and a score (he also caught three passes for four yards). At the very least, Dobbins has ensured himself 12-plus touches a game, and the Chargers appear to be a very run-heavy offense under Greg Roman. Dobbins is rostered in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. FAAB: $5-$10

SECONDARY TARGETS

Tank Bigsby, JAX - Bigsby ran Sunday for more than half the yards he had last season in 17 games on 38 fewer carries. He outgained Travis Etienne by 29 rushing yards on the same number of carries and should retain a significant backup role, though probably won't get heavy targets. He's carved out a role in this offense and should see eight-plus carries per game, provided his fumbling issues don't arise again. FAAB: $2-$4

Wide Receiver

SECONDARY TARGETS

Greg Dortch, ARI - While most (myself included) expected Marvin Harrison to have a big fantasy impact immediately, he finished with only one catch for four yards against the Bills. Surprisingly, Dortch led the Cardinals in receiving with six catches for 47 yards. While those numbers don't jump off the page, his eight targets were second to only Trey McBride's nine while Harrison only got three. Dortch should be counted on to average double-digit fantasy points in PPR leagues and should be one of the top weekly receiving options for Arizona. FAAB: $3-$6

Brandin Cooks, DAL - Cooks seems to be the forgotten receiver in Dallas with many expecting Jalen Tolbert to assume a bigger role this season. However, Cooks got seven targets (second to only CeeDee Lamb) to Tolbert's two. While he's on the wrong side of 30, Cooks is one of two wide receivers all-time to have 1,000 receiving yards with four teams (Brandon Marshall). His rapport with Dak Prescott has gotten stronger since he joined the Cowboys, as he scored touchdowns in eight of his last 13 games last season. FAAB: $3-$6

Tyler Johnson, LAR - The injury to Puka Nacua is going to open snaps and playing time for one of the Rams' receivers and it appears Johnson is that guy. Cooper Kupp likely will be more heavily relied on and one of the other receivers will see more targets. Johnson finished Sunday's game with a 7-5-79 line and should be considered wide receiver No. 2 while Nacua is on the mend. Demarcus Robinson and Jordan Whittington should get more run, but I'd lean toward Johnson if I had to pick from the three given Sunday's production. FAAB: $2-$4

Devaughn Vele, DEN - Vele is an interesting rookie considering he'll be 27 before the end of the year. He was second only to Courtland Sutton for the Broncos on Sunday with eight targets for eight catches and 39 yards, possibly making him the second receiving option. Bo Nix may have a relationship with his fellow rookie and seemed to use him as a safety blanket in this offense. In PPR leagues he could have double-digit value. FAAB: $2-$4

Tight End

PRIMARY TARGETS

Isaiah Likely, BAL - While it seems like it was a couple weeks ago, Likely was the leading receiver in the Chiefs-Ravens season opener, finishing with nine catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. Had he gotten his toe in on the last play of the game, his fantasy day would have been even better. Last season, he was a primary target in the red zone with six touchdowns in his final seven games, all of those coming after the Ravens' bye week. Mark Andrews missed six of those seven games, but the rapport built between Likely and Lamar Jackson has carried into this season. Andrews missed much of training camp after a car accident in mid-August, so perhaps that limited him in Week 1, as Likely played only one fewer snap than Andrews. Nevertheless, after Likely's performance, it would seem reasonable for the two to split targets. FAAB: $4-$8

HAIL MARY

Tucker Kraft, GB - It looks like Kraft could be the tight end to roster over Luke Musgrave given he had more usage as far as routes run (25 to eight) and targets (three to two). Jordan Love's absence doesn't help, though backup quarterbacks often lean on their tight ends who run shorter and safer pass routes. FAAB: FCFS or $1