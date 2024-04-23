2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

This article is part of our Golf Picks series.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Betting Preview

Following a busy stretch in the schedule that included the first major of the year and a Signature Event, things should be more casual this week with the Zurich Classic of New Orleans -- a team event held at at TPC Louisiana.

Eighty two-man teams will play best ball -- the lowest score among the teammates on the hole -- in the first and third rounds and alternate shot in the second and final rounds. Tournament favorites Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay headline the field at 9-2 odds, while a notable Northern Irishman and an impressive Irishman -- Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry -- make their tournament debut.

Last year, Davis Riley and Nick Hardy -- at 40-1 -- won by two shots over Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin.

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 6:00 PM ET Tuesday.

Course Characteristics

TPC Louisiana plays as a par-72 at 7,425 yards and off the tee players are faced with moderately wide fairways that average 34.5 yards wide and are surrounded by minimal rough. That puts a premium on distance over accuracy here, and that's before you consider the format. Teams will need to make a lot of birdies to contend due to the best ball format Thursday and Saturday, and in general that tends to favor the longer hitters and birdie makers. That can also be an advantage in alternate shot, where teams can put their better driver on the even holes, where the longer par-4s come into play. I'll also look towards teams/players that approach it well from 200+ yards, as taking advantage of the par-5s with birdie and even eagle looks will be key. Around the green play doesn't tend to be much of a factor due to the best ball format half of the time combined with low scores leading to greens in regulation being hit at a high clip.

A History of Success

It's easy to see why Cantlay and Schauffele are the favorites considering their track record at the event. The 2022 event champions made their debut the year prior, finishing T11, and played well last year as well with a top-5 finish. Two of the best players in the world playing together almost seems unfair, especially considering the duo has played together 11 times in U.S. team competitions.

Another pairing that has thrived in this event is Matt NeSmith and Taylor Moore -- listed at 40-1 odds -- who have finished in a share of fourth at the event in consecutive years. Moore has been in strong form, finishing just one back in Houston and has three top-20s over his last four starts. The duo is hoping that the format will spark some form into NeSmith, who has more missed cuts than he's made this year.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Bets: Outright Picks

Tom Hoge / Maverick McNealy (22-1)

This is a first-time pairing but that shouldn't be a concern considering a duo won in their first time together last year, and Hoge finished T13 alongside Harris English last year. Hoge and McNealy are two of the hottest players in the field, with each player having three top-15s over their last six starts.

Matti Schmid / Alex Smalley (45-1)

This is another new pairing that I'm intrigued by and think can win right away. Although it has been a rough year for Smalley, he found something in Puntacana last week, fining T6. He's paired up with Schimd, who has quietly posted four top-25s over his last six events. Both players have above average length off the tee and are capable of going low in the best ball portion.

Michael Kim / K.H. Lee (45-1)

Kim managed a top-20 last year despite playing with a much weaker partner in S.Y. Noh, so I wouldn't be surprised to see this team be a factor as Lee has a top-5 and a top-10 since the beginning of March. Both players have steady all-around games.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Bets: Other Wagers

Matt Fitzpatrick / Alex Fitzpatrick

Top-5 Finish: 11-2

The Fitzpatrick brothers were in the mix last year before fading in the final round to finish T19. The younger and more inexperienced brother should feel more comfortable this time around having gained DP World Tour status since. Matt also has a pair of top-10s over his last four starts.

Austin Eckroat / Chris Gotterup

Top-5 Finish: 7-1

If you're looking for an exciting young duo with plenty of firepower, look no further. Gotterup only ranks behind Cameron Champ in driving distance this year and his lack of accuracy isn't as much of a detriment as usual. Eckroat picked up his first win in March and his strong iron play should complement Gotterup well.

Jhonattan Vegas / Bronson Burgoon

Top-10 Finish: 10-1

Vegas is still a solid ball striker, ranking 26th in SG: Off-the-Tee and 21st on approach this season. His short game is dreadful but that shouldn't matter nearly as much in this format. He's paired himself with Burgoon, another good driver who has made 4-of-6 cuts this year.

