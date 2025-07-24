LIV Golf UK

Purse: $20M individual, $5 million team

Winner's share: $4M individual, $3M team

Location: JCB Golf and Country Club

Yardage: 7,301

Par: 71

For more information, check out RotoWire's LIV Golf Optimizer.

Tournament Preview

With the major season coming to a close, the LIV Golf league will stay in the United Kingdom this weekend at JCB Golf and Country Club for the 11th regular-season tournament of 2025. It's the second year in a row that JCB will host a LIV event, and last year saw Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm lift his first LIV Golf trophy after beating out Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton and Cameron Smith by one stroke. That proved to be a pivotal moment for Rahm, who went on to finish solo second in Greenbrier before winning in Chicago to surpass Niemann to claim the 2024 LIV Golf Individual Season Championship.

Rahm has yet to win a LIV Golf tournament this season, but he surged into contention two weeks ago in Andalucia with a six-under 65 final round. His strong final round led to a two-stroke victory for Legion XIII, but he had to settle for a solo second, however, as Talor Gooch tamed the ominous Valderrama Golf Course for the second time in his career for his fourth LIV Golf trophy. Gooch's victory earned him 40 points and shot him up to sixth in the individual season standings:

Individual Standings

Team Standings

Legion XIII - 186.66 points (2) Crushers GC - 162.00 points (1) Fireballs GC - 145.00 points (--) 4Aces GC - 112.66 points (--) Ripper GC - 100.16 points (--) Torque GC - 80.00 points (--)

The only major shakeup to the team standings has been at the top, with Legion XIII returning to the top of the table following their victory in Andalucia (paired with the Crushers' seventh-place finish). The Fireballs remain closely behind in third thanks to finishing second in Andalucia, and the 4Aces are sticking around with three consecutive podium finishes (and five over the last seven LIV Golf tournaments).

2025 Major Season in Review

If you include Smith's 2022 Open Championship victory, the LIV Golf league had at least one player win a major in each year since its inception (Brooks Koepka with the 2023 PGA Championship, DeChambeau with the 2024 U.S. Open). The LIV contingent had opportunities to capture a major in 2025; DeChambeau briefly led the Masters before collapsing on the back nine, Rahm flirted with the top of the leaderboard at the PGA Championship and the duo of Hatton and Carlos Ortiz shared fourth place at the U.S. Open.

The Open Championship last weekend presented the last opportunity to extend the streak to four years, with 19 players representing the LIV Golf contingent at Royal Portrush. Though Hatton was in early contention and DeChambeau finished the tournament strong, none of the LIV field could keep up with Scottie Scheffler, who cruised to a seven-stroke victory to capture the fourth major championship of his career.

Champion's Profile

The major season was certainly a disappointing one for LIV Golf, but the player's focus will shift towards the last three tournaments of the regular season, starting with the United Kingdom this weekend. Rahm won LIV Golf UK in 2024 thanks to his accuracy off the tee and to the green, allowing him to convert on birdie opportunities to keep the rest of the field at an arm's reach. Making those birdie putts will be critical, as JCB Golf and Country Club figures to be one of the lower scoring courses this season (the top-5 in 2024 all finished 10-under par or better, and more than half the field finished the tournament under par).

DraftKings Value Picks

Based on a Standard $50k Salary Cap

Tier 1 Values

Bryson DeChambeau (Captain, Crushers GC) - $11,800 (winning odds at The DraftKings Sportsbook: +500)

Although 11 of the 19 LIV Golf players made the cut at Royal Portrush, DeChambeau was the only member of the league to finish in the top-10. It certainly didn't look like it would be that way after he went seven-over in the first round, but he battled his way to the weekend with a six-under second round, and his 197 total score over the final three days of the tournament was the second lowest in Open history. It certainly made up for his T30 finish in Andalucia two weekends ago (his worst outing of the season, aside from missing the cut at the U.S. Open). The JCB course has driveable par-4's that will give DeChambeau a strong chance to contend. He finished T11 at LIV Golf UK in 2024, though he went 10-under over the final two days of the tournament after going two-over in the first round.

Jon Rahm (Captain, Legion XIII) - $11,400 (+475)

Rahm enters this weekend looking to defend his LIV Golf UK trophy and become the first to do so in consecutive years. The 30-year-old Spaniard is coming off a solo second at LIV Golf Andalucia and a T34 finish at The Open. Though he made the cut in all four majors this season, Rahm is still searching for his first win of the season as he works to supplant Niemann at the top of the individual standings for a second consecutive year. Rahm's stats match up well to the JCB course; he is the GIR leader, ranks second in birdies made and third in scrambling opportunities.

Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII) - $10,600 (+700)

Hatton joins Rahm as the only two LIV Golf players to make the cut at all four majors this season, and the former was in strong contention last weekend at The Open before a disappointing one-over 72 final round to settle for a T16 finish. At LIV Golf UK in 2024, Hatton appeared to be headed towards a playoff against Rahm, only to bogey the par-4 18th to slip to a share of second with Niemann and Smith. Hatton is fourth in the league in GIR and is in the top-15 in putts per hole and birdies made.