LIV Golf Greenbrier: Team Power Rankings

Following the European swing, the LIV Golf League will head back to the U.S. for LIV Golf Greenbrier for the second straight year. Last year's event at The Old White at the Greenbrier saw Bryson DeChambeau make history, firing a 12-under 58 in the final round to claim victory.

There should be plenty of electricity again in West Virginia as the LIV Golf League season begins to wind down. This will be the penultimate event of the LIV Golf regular season with just Chicago (Sept. 13-15) remaining to determine the 2024 Individual Title. Joaquin Niemann continues to show the way, but Legion XIII players Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have started to close the gap with recent victories.

The team race continues to heat up as well with just two more events to determine seeding for the Team Championship at LIV Golf Dallas Sept. 20-22. Crushers GC and Legion XIII have started to separate themselves on points, but there are plenty of positions that could change hands before Dallas.

Here are the Team Power Rankings for the 12th event of the LIV Golf League season.

1. Crushers GC

Crushers GC tops the power rankings once again as they continue to lead the season-long team standings after finishing in a share for third in the United Kingdom. DeChambeau put on a dominating display at Greenbrier last year, closing with a 12-under 58 en route to a six-stroke victory. Paul Casey is also coming off his third top-10 in his last four events. John Catlin will fill in if Charles Howell III (tibia) is unable to play.

Predicted Order of Finish: DeChambeau, Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Catlin/Howell III

2. Ripper GC

Coming off their fourth podium finish of the year is Ripper GC following a runner-up result two weeks ago to move into third in the team standings. The group had a poor showing in West Virginia last year, finishing second to last as Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones all finished T32. Smith finished one back in the UK last time out and has moved up to sixth in the individual standings.

Predicted Order of Finish: Smith, Leishman, Lucas Herbert, Jones

3. Legion XIII

Moving up four spots in the power rankings is Legion XIII after they won for the fourth time this season. As always, the challenge is attempting to decipher which team will show up as their only podium finishes are all wins. Jon Rahm will be playing for a fifth consecutive week after a tough late stretch at Le Golf National to narrowly miss out on a medal. Teammate Tyrrell Hatton finished no worse than third over his last three LIV events.

Predicted Order of Finish: Rahm, Hatton, Caleb Surratt, Kieran Vincent

4. Fireballs GC

Fireballs GC followed up their win in Spain with a respectable T5 finish last time out, but with just two events left, they're running out of time to catch the top teams as they're sixth in the team standings. Abraham Ancer and David Puig each participated in the Olympics, finishing T35 and T40, respectively. Puig finished T3 here a year ago, followed by Sergio Garcia, who was T12.

Predicted Order of Finish: Garcia, Puig, Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra

5. Stinger GC

After a couple of poor performances in Singapore and Houston, Stinger GC has rebounded with finishes of fifth, third and T5. Branden Grace and Dean Burmester both played well at the event last year with top-10 showings, although Grace is only ahead of three players in the individual standings. Louis Oosthuizen is fifth in the standings with Burmester closely behind in seventh.

Predicted Order of Finish: Oosthuizen, Burmester, Charl Schwartzel, Grace

6. Smash GC

The results have been hit-or-miss for Smash GC over the last four tournaments as the group has gone T2-12-13-T3, so the question is which team is going to show up. It could potentially be a challenging week as Talor Gooch (T7) was the only one to record a top-20 here last year. Jason Kokrak tends to be the key for this squad -- both his top-10s have led to a win and a third for the team.

Predicted Order of Finish: Gooch, Brooks Koepka, Kokrak, Graeme McDowell

7. Torque GC

Torque GC is the defending team champion, although they no longer have Puig and his strong showing here last year to contribute. Perhaps returning to a place where Mito Pereira finished runner-up at will spark a late-season charge. Sebastian Munoz was the only one on the team that didn't participate in the Olympics, in which Joaquin Niemann finished T9.

Predicted Order of Finish: Niemann, Pereira, Carlos Ortiz, Munoz

8. RangeGoats GC

Showing signs of improvement in their last start, RangeGoats GC shook of three dreadful performances to finish T7 in the UK. Matthew Wolff was the catalyst with his T6 result -- his third top-10 of the year and fourth straight top-20. He also finished T3 at Greenbreier last year, although the rest of the team finished in the bottom half of the field.

Predicted Order of Finish: Wolff, Thomas Pieters, Peter Uihlein, Bubba Watson

9. 4Aces GC

A disappointing season for 4Aces GC hasn't gotten any better this summer as they're now 10th in the team standings after struggling once again two weeks ago. Harold Varner III and Pat Perez are right on the edge of the Drop Zone, and Varner could badly use the sixth-place finish he had here last year. Patrick Reed has a solid year with three top 10s but neither he or Dustin Johnson have been quite good enough to carry the group.

Predicted Order of Finish: Reed, Varner III, Johnson, Perez

10. HyFlyers GC

The Phil Mickelson-led HyFlyers GC posted a T7 finish in their last start – their best result since Adelaide in April. The team had a couple good individual performances at Greenbrier last year with Brendan Steele posting a T7 while Cameron Tringale was T12. Andy Ogletree is also coming off his second top-10 finish of the year.

Predicted Order of Finish: Steele, Tringale, Ogletree, Mickelson

11. Cleeks GC

Cleeks GC continues to lose momentum coming off their worst performance of the year with an 11th place showing in the UK. They'll continue to lean heavily on Richard Bland, who shot 66-63-65 at Greenbrier last year to finish in a share for third. Adrian Meronk represented Poland in the Olympics but finished T49. Kalle Samooja has been a disappointment thus far with just one top-20.

Predicted Order of Finish: Bland, Meronk, Samooja, Martin Kaymer

12. Iron Heads GC

Sitting last in the team standings is Iron Heads GC, as they finished 12th in the UK to mark the fourth time in five events that they've finished last or second-to-last. Scott Vincent shot three rounds in the 60s to finish T12 at the event last year, and he needs a strong finish to the year as he currently sits in the drop zone. Kevin Na leads the team in 29th but has struggled the last two events.

Predicted Order of Finish: Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma, Na, Danny Lee

13. Majesticks GC

Moving down four spots is Majesticks GC due to their last-place showing last time out -- the fourth time they've finished last through 11 events. Sam Horsfield leads the team at 24th in the individual standings, although Lee Westwood is the only one of the quartet to have a top-20 finish over the last two events. Westwood's T18 finish at Greenbrier was the best of the group last year.

Predicted Order of Finish: Henrik Stenson, Horsfield, Ian Poulter, Westwood