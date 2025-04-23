LIV Golf Mexico City: Team Power Rankings

LIV Golf returns to Mexico for the first time since February 2023 as they head just outside of Mexico City to Club de Golf Chapultepc, who will host for the first time. Let's break down the teams in this week's version of the Power Rankings.

LIV Golf Mexico: Team Power Rankings

1. Ripper GC

Coming in atop this week's power rankings following their win in Miami we have Ripper GC, who have found the podium three times in five events. Their dominant eight-stroke victory was led by individual winner Marc Leishman, and Lucas Herbert is now up to 11th in the season-long standings after posting his fourth top-20 finish of the year. Cameron Smith was the only player on the team that teed it up at Augusta National, where he missed the cut for the first time in nine appearances.

Predicted order of Finish: Smith, Leishman, Herbert, Matt Jones

2. Crushers GC

Looking to keep the momentum going after finishing runner-up for their best result of the year we find Crushers GC at second in the rankings. Bryson DeChambeau posted a fifth-place finish in Miami and is in the best form of the group with a top-5 at Augusta as well. Not to be overlooked, Charles Howell III posted a T12 last time out for his best finish in five events, while Anirban Lahiri has three top-20s thus far.

Predicted order of Finish: DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Lahiri, Howell

3. Legion XIII

Legion XIII has finished in the top-5 in every event this year, although most fans are probably a bit surprised that they're still stuck on one team victory. That's not to the fault of Jon Rahm, who led the team in Miami en route to his fifth consecutive top-10 finish. He narrowly missed such a result at The Masters, as he and Tyrrell Hatton finished T14. Tom McKibbin has somewhat quietly posted four top-15s.

Predicted order of Finish: Rahm, Hatton, McKibbin, Caleb Surratt

4. 4Aces GC

It may have been a slow start to the year for 4Aces GC, but they've now finished on the podium in back-to-back events. Harold Varner III's strong season continued in Miami as he and Patrick Reed led the way with T7 finishes. Reed was solo third at Augusta as he makes his case for the United States Ryder Cup team. Dustin Johnson remains the wild card as he missed at the first major but played well in Singapore last month.

Predicted order of Finish: Reed, Johnson, Varner III, Thomas Pieters

5. Fireballs GC

Fireballs GC are a difficult team to rank as the group leads the season-long team standings due to their three wins but also have two fifth place finishes including in Miami. Sergio Garcia was in contention to win but ended up finishing solo third, and Abraham Ancer's 46th place result held the team back. Garcia's momentum was halted at The Masters, where he missed the cut. Both of Luis Masaveu's best performances have come over the last two events.

Predicted order of Finish: David Puig, Garcia, Ancer, Masaveu

6. Stinger GC

Stinger GC has followed up its runner-up finish in Hong Kong with sixth place finishes in consecutive events, landing them in the same spot in the power rankings. Dean Burmester has been the star of the team at fifth in the individual standings, while Charl Schwartzel finished one back in Miami. With the team's solid trio, a decent week from Branden Grace could go a long way.

Predicted order of Finish: Louis Oosthuizen, Burmester, Schwartzel, Grace

7. Torque GC

Next up in seventh place is Torque GC, whose T9 result was the team's worst performance of the season, but there's too much talent for that to be anything more than a blip on the radar. Joaquin Niemann had had a couple uneventful tournaments, finishing T33 in Miami and T29 at The Masters. Carlos Ortiz finished fourth in Miami and Sebastian Munoz gives the team three players in the top-8 in the individual standings.

Predicted order of Finish: Niemann, Ortiz, Munoz, Mito Pereira

8. HyFlyers GC

Continuing their slow climb up the power rankings is HyFlyers GC, who have finished in seventh place in each of the last two tournaments. Even if he was unable to make the cut at Augusta, Phil Mickelson is proving that his sudden resurgence is no fluke as he now has two top-10s over his last three LIV events. Cameron Tringale's run of top-20 finishes continued in Miami, where he posted a T14 to make it five in a row.

Predicted order of Finish: Tringale, Steele, Mickelson, Andy Ogletree

9. Smash GC

The good news for Smash GC is that their best results of the season have come in the last two months, but the downside is that they still haven't posted better than an eighth place showing. Talor Gooch led the way in Miami with a T12 finish, while Brooks Koepka sits 10th in the individual standings but missed the cut in Augusta. Smash could use a Graeme McDowell sighting, who should benefit from playing at elevation.

Predicted order of Finish: Koepka, Gooch, Jason Kokrak, McDowell

10. RangeGoats GC

Things have become progressively worse for RangeGoats GC over the last two events as they bested just one team in the Sunshine State. It could've been worse had Peter Uihlein not finished T21, which tied for his second best showing of the year. Bubba Watson was the lone player on the squad to tee-it-up at The Masters, and he played well to finish T14.

Predicted order of Finish: Ben Campbell, Uihlein, Watson, Matthew Wolff

11. Iron Heads GC

Iron Heads GC were only four strokes back heading into the final round, but a disappointing Sunday resulted in an eighth-place showing. Danny Lee led the way by finishing T9 for by far his best result of the year. Young-han Song filled in for the injured Jinichiro Kozuma and did so with a respectable T24. Kevin Na cooled off with a T44, but he's certainly a bounce back candidate considering Trump Doral isn't well suited for him.

Predicted order of Finish: Na, Yubin Jang, Jinichiro Kozuma, Lee

12. Cleeks GC

Cleeks GC closed with the third best final round in Miami as we grasp for positive signs from this group. The Cleeks have now finished 11th or 12th in four consecutive tournaments as Richard Bland has been unable to keep up the high level we saw last year, and newcomer Frederik Kjetrup continues to struggle. Adrian Meronk's win to start the season has been the lone bright spot for the team.

Predicted order of Finish: Bland, Meronk, Martin Kaymer, Frederik Kjettrup

13. Majesticks GC

For the third straight tournament, Majesticks GC finished dead last as the foursome has failed to have a single player post a top-25 during that stretch. The positive is that they finished T5 in Adelaide, so they've shown a higher ceiling than a few of the teams ranked ahead of them. However, the pressure is on Sam Horsfield to carry the group, as the team's hopes of getting out of the cellar are minimal without it.

Predicted order of Finish: Henrik Stenson, Horsfield, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, tournament participation and overall golfer performance, head to RotoWire's latest golf news or follow @RotoWireGolf on X.